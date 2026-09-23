Chinese lens and accesssories manufacturer Viltrox has announced four of its Air Series prime lenses will now be available for L-mount users. The full frame, autofocus lenses, all come with a wide maximum aperture, lightweight bodies and a metal mount. The lenses, some of which are already available for Nikon Z and Sony E users, have focal lengths covering the wide to standard area and include two focal lengths recently released by Panasonic for its Lumix S system.

The new lenses are:

Lens Weight Dimensions Close focus 14mm f/4 172g 65.1×54.4mm 0.13m 20mm f/2.8 159g 64×52.3mm 0.19m 40mm f/2.5 169g 64×52.5mm 0.34m 50mm f/2 205g 65.1×54.4mm 0.51m

Viltrox says the lenses are designed to be highly portable, with weights of and dimensions that make them easy to carry around, and all are capable to good close focusing distances. They are all remarkably low-cost too, and will pose a considerable challenge to similar focal lengths from established brands, such as Panasonic and Sigma. It’s unlikely that Leica SL users will consider Viltrox an option, but you never know.

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The new mounts are available now, and cost:

Viltrox AF 14mm F4.0 Air L – £190/€229/$199

Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 Air L – £165/€189/$168

Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5 Air L – £165/€189/$176

Viltrox AF 50mm F2.0 Air L – £190/€229/$199

For more information see the Viltrox website.

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Press release

Viltrox Brings Its Full-Frame Air Series to L-Mount with Four Compact Prime Lenses Press Release

Media Highlights

Four new compact prime lenses: 14mm F4.0, 20mm F2.8, 40mm F2.5, and 50mm F2.0

Ultra-lightweight, highly portable designs

14-50mm provides a complete range of scene vs subject options

Excellent minimum focal distances and maximum magnification for their class

Sharp, clean images with minimal aberration

Native L-Mount support with in-camera correction

Viltrox Brings Its Full-Frame Air Series to L-Mount with Four Compact Prime Lenses

Four compact autofocus prime lenses bring the philosophy of “Carry Less, Capture More” to creators.

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SHENZHEN, China — September 22, 2026 — Viltrox today announced the full launch of its full-frame Air Series lineup for L-Mount, including four compact autofocus prime lenses – the Viltrox AF 14mm F4.0 Air L, Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 Air L, Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5 Air L, and Viltrox AF 50mm F2.0 Air L – to photographers and creators using L-Mount cameras.

Covering focal lengths from ultra-wide 14mm to standard 50mm, the four lenses offer distinct perspectives for a wide range of creative needs. The 14mm and 20mm provide expansive views for capturing more of the scene, while the 40mm and 50mm deliver more natural, balanced perspectives for everyday photography and storytelling.

The launch marks the ongoing expansion of Viltrox’s L-Mount lineup, bringing more compact full-frame prime options to L-Mount users, including Leica and Panasonic photographers and creators, across a versatile range of focal lengths.

The AF 14mm F4.0 Air L: An Ultra-Wide Perspective in a Compact Design

At just 172 g, the AF 14mm F4.0 Air L combines an expansive 112.6° ultra-wide field of view with a compact, lightweight design. The wide perspective makes it easy to bring more of the environment into frame, while the [0.13 m] minimum focusing distance and 0.23x maximum magnification provide added flexibility for closer creative perspectives.

Its 12-element, 9-group optical design, incorporating 4 ED, 2 HR, and 2 aspherical elements, is designed to deliver sharp, clean images, while also controlling chromatic aberration and other optical aberrations.

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The AF 20mm F2.8 Air L: Wide, Versatile, and Easy to Carry

The AF 20mm F2.8 Air L offers a versatile wide-angle perspective in a compact form, providing a broader view while maintaining a natural sense of space. At 159 g, it is designed for creators who want the flexibility of a wide focal length without compromising portability.

With a 0.19 m minimum focusing distance and 0.17x maximum magnification, the lens also provides flexibility for closer compositions. Its optical design consists of 10 elements in 8 groups (2ED, 1HR, and 2 aspherical elements), which ensures sharp images across a wide range of shooting conditions.

The AF 40mm F2.5 Air L: A Natural Perspective for Everyday Creativity

The AF 40mm F2.5 Air L offers a balanced perspective that draws a natural subject focus while retaining a view of the surrounding environment. Weighing just 169 g, it provides a compact option for everyday photography, street shooting, travel, and visual storytelling.

Its 0.34 m minimum focusing distance and 0.14x maximum magnification add flexibility for closer subjects, while the 10 elements in 6 groups optical design (1ED, 3HR, and 1 aspherical element) supports clean, detailed image rendering.

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The AF 50mm F2.0 Air L: A Lightweight Standard Prime for Everyday Creativity

Weighing just 205 g, the AF 50mm F2.0 Air L brings a classic perspective to the Air Series in a compact, lightweight form. Its F2.0 aperture offers greater flexibility for portraits, lifestyle photography, and everyday shooting, while providing additional versatility when working in lower-light conditions.

With a 0.51 m minimum focusing distance and 0.11x maximum magnification, the lens offers further flexibility for closer compositions. Its optical design consisting of 13 elements in 9 groups(3 ED, 4 HR, and 1 aspherical element) is designed to deliver sharp, clean images while controlling optical aberrations.

About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company’s portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, EVO, and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions.

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Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the “EPIC” anamorphic and “LUNA” zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.