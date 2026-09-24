Nikon has announced a new camera aimed at beginners and new photographers that offers touch screen operation, an emphasis on scene modes, downloadable colour effects and extensive automatic subject detection in the autofocus system. The new Nikon Z5ll C is essentially a reformed version of the company’s existing Nikon Z5ll DSLR-shaped camera, but without the viewfinder and with the addition of some simplified controls. It is also, notably, the first Nikon camera to feature Fish Detection, alongside people, birds, pets and vehicles in its autofocus system. The camera is, however, only dust and splash resistant, and is not fully waterproof. Fish will need to step out of the sea for their portraits or be shot through the glass in a tank.

A flat-topped full frame mirrorless camera, the Z5llC features the same 24.5MP CMOS sensor that’s used in the Nikon Z5ll, and offers users 7.5 stops of image stabilisation. The burst rate of 14fps is somewhat behind that of the Z5ll but will be more than enough for most people, and the 100-64000 ISO range for stills remains the same. The rear screen is the same size as that on the Z5ll but the resolution drops from 2140K dots to 1040K, and we get one SD card slot instead of two. As with the Z5ll, the Z5llC has no built-in flash, but it retains a hotshoe and offers all the same flash modes to those with an external flash mounted in it.

Video is also slightly scaled back in this model, but if you can cope with an APS-C crop on your footage you can still shoot 4K in 60p. Full frame video comes with a maximum frame rate of 30p for 4K resolutions, but in FHD we can record at up to 120p. Remarkably, N-Raw is available alongside H.264 and H.265 codecs.

While some will inevitably mourn the loss of the electronic viewfinder others will be delighted at the cool styling of the camera and the reduced size and weight – which make it a more travel-friendly and stow-able model. The Nikon Z5llC measures 134×80.5x72mm and weighs 620g with the battery in it. We save 20mm in height and 80g over the Z5ll, which will be enough to convince a lot of people. While Nikon is promoting this new model as a beginner’s camera it will be perfectly capable for street and travel photography, and will make a nice everyday shooter for those who like to carry a camera all the time.

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The Nikon Z5llC will available in October 2026 and will come in a range of kits, including a body-only price of £1349. Nikon has just dropped the price of the original Z5ll to £1499, so now there’s only £150 between them.

Nikon Z5llC Recommended Retail prices:

Z5IIC Body – £1,349 (UK), €1,649 (ROI)

Z5IIC Lens Kit (w/ 24-50mm) – £1,609 (UK), €1,959 (ROI)

Z5IIC Lens Kit (w/24-200mm) – £2,049 (UK), €2,479 (ROI)

Z5IIC Lens Kit (w/24-70 f/4 S) – £1,879 (UK), €2,279 (ROI)

For more information see the Nikon website.

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Press release

NIKON INTRODUCES THE Z5IIC FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Sales Start Date: October 2026

London, United Kingdom, 24th September 2026: Today, Nikon announces the Z5IIC, a powerful beginner-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera that lets people shoot with confidence from day one. By pairing familiar touchscreen operation with acclaimed Nikon Z technology and flexible creative features, the Z5IIC makes it easy to achieve stunning photos and video in any light. Even if it’s someone’s first full-frame mirrorless camera, they’ll feel in control from the very first shot.

With its streamlined, flat-top design, the Z5IIC is a truly portable full-frame camera that meets people where they’re at and stays with them as their skills grow. The 24.5 MP FX image sensor and powerful EXPEED 7 processor ensure stunning full-frame image quality that goes beyond everyday smartphone photography. Colours, textures, and details won’t get lost in low light, backlit scenes can be captured in all their glory, and in-camera image stabilisation keeps handheld shots sharp. Focusing on subjects as they move, even in dim light, is beautifully simple thanks to an intelligent autofocus system that can recognise people, pets, vehicles, and birds, and the Z5IIC is the first Nikon Z camera to recognise fish as well.

Touchscreen operation makes controlling the Z5IIC feel instinctive, while the high-resolution Vari-angle monitor unlocks all the angles and provides a clear view of the frame. To attain beautiful results quickly, 15 scene modes optimise settings for different subjects and moods, and Nikon’s Imaging Recipes and Film Grain feature make it simple to experiment with the look of photos and video in-camera. Meanwhile, automatic firmware updates simplify keeping the camera up to date and, wherever someone’s interests lie, there’s a NIKKOR Z lens ready to capture the beauty they see.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “With Z5IIC, we wanted to make full-frame photography feel effortless and approachable, without compromising image quality or creative freedom. It’s a camera you can pick up and take anywhere as you grow your skills. Wherever you’re at in your creative journey, you can trust it to deliver great-looking images and video.”

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Summary of key features: Z5IIC

Stunning full-frame image quality: a 24.5-MP FX sensor with wide dynamic range renders richer detail, deeper colours, and smoother bokeh.

Simple, intuitive operation: familiar touchscreen control and a high-resolution Vari-angle screen make it simple to capture photos and video from creative angles.

15 scene modes: from vivid sunsets and neon nightscapes to playful pets, scene modes optimise camera settings to suit different subjects and moods for beautiful results.

Superb portability: the streamlined flat-top design makes it easy to slip this full-frame camera into a bag, and right back out again. A well-shaped grip provides a comfortable, confident hold whether carrying the camera or shooting with one hand.

Intelligent autofocus: people, pets, vehicles, birds, and now even fish. Multi-subject detection and sensitivity down to -10 EV1 lets the AF system focus reliably on subjects, even after dark.

Powerful in-body image stabilisation: up to 7.52 stops of in-camera Vibration Reduction keeps handheld shots steady, and Focus Point VR keeps subjects sharp anywhere in the frame.

Brilliant low-light shots: ISO sensitivity goes all the way up to ISO 64000 for stills and ISO 51200 for video. Intelligent noise reduction ensures clear results even at high ISOs.

Fast burst speeds: photographers can shoot at up to 14 fps to capture active subjects, then select the perfect frame or keep the whole sequence.

Richly detailed 4K video: video shooters can upload high-quality footage straight from the camera, or record 4K/60p3 footage in N-RAW and edit it later.

Nikon Imaging Cloud: Z5IIC users can experiment with colour by downloading image recipes from Nikon, RED, and Nikon creators straight to the camera.

Film Grain: recreates the nostalgic look of analogue film by adding a grainy effect to photos or video, and it can be paired with Imaging Recipes.

Rugged build: a tough yet lightweight magnesium alloy frame protects the Z5IIC, and the camera is sealed to keep dust and moisture out.4

NIKKOR Z lenses: a world of new perspectives and creative possibilities awaits with Nikon’s wide range of interchangeable full-frame mirrorless lenses.

FOOTNOTES:

1 In Photo mode using Single-servo AF (AF-S), Single-point AF (centre), at ISO 100 equivalent and a temperature of 20°C/68°F with a f/1.2 lens.

2 Up to 7.5-stop VR based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/Pitch/Roll compensation performance when using the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S (telephoto end, NORMAL mode).

3 4K/60p video recording is available in DX crop mode.

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4 Complete dust- and drip-resistant performance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.