Nikon has announced a new professional lens for sport and wildlife photographers that it says is the world’s first telephoto zoom with a constant f/2.8 that also offers a built-in 1.4x teleconverter. The Nikkor Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S becomes a 168mm-420mm lens when the teleconverter is enabled, and when used with DX sensor cameras the APS-C crop factor takes the maximum focal length to the equivalent of 630mm.

The new lens is an update of the £10,000 Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8 AF-DS FL ED SR VR lens that was designed for the company’s F-mount DSLR cameras, but in its new incarnation it adds the 1.4x integrated teleconverter and at the same time loses 515g in weight – dropping from 3250g to just 2735g. Further improvements included a rebalanced internal zoom mechanism that keeps the centre of gravity in one place, an Arca-Swiss-compatible foot and a choice of filter placement on the front or in the rear of the lens. Perhaps more significantly Nikon says the autofocus system is upgraded to its Silky Swift system of voice coil motors and updated algorithms that move the focusing group more quickly, precisely and silently. We also have new coatings to increase contrast, and to combat flare even when shooting towards the light source.

Along with that fast maximum aperture we get 6.5 stops of image stabilisation – an upgrade from the 4 stops of the last version – and additional control points on the barrel that can be customised to the user’s liking.

The Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens will be available to buy from November 2026, and will cost £13,999 (UK), €16,499 (ROI)¸ $13,999.95

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For more information see the Nikon website.

Nikon Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Specifications

Type

Nikon Z mount

Format

FX/35mm

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Focal length

Without built-in teleconverter: 120 – 300 mm

With built-in teleconverter: 168 – 420 mm

Maximum aperture

Without built-in teleconverter: f/ 2.8

With built-in teleconverter: f/ 4

Lens construction

30 elements in 24 groups (including 8 elements in 5 groups in the built-in teleconverter, 1 ED glass, 1 Super ED glass, 1 aspherical lens, 1 fluorite lens and 1 SR lens elements, elements with Meso Amorphous Coat and ARNEO Coat, and a fluorine-coated front lens element)

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Angle of view

FX-format, without built-in teleconverter: 20° 20′ to 8° 10′

FX-format, with built-in teleconverter: 14° 40′ to 5° 15′

DX-format, without built-in teleconverter: 13° 20′ to 5° 20′

DX-format, with built-in teleconverter: 9° 40′ to 3° 50′

Focal length scale

Graduated in millimeters (120, 135, 150, 180, 200, 250, 300)

Focusing system

Internal focusing system

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Minimum focus distance (measured from focal plane)

120 mm zoom position: 0.98 m (3.22 ft)

135 mm zoom position: 0.99 m (3.25 ft)

150 mm zoom position: 1.03 m (3.38 ft)

180 mm zoom position: 1.21 m (3.97 ft)

200 mm zoom position: 1.38 m (4.53 ft)

250 mm zoom position: 1.8 m (5.91 ft)

300 mm zoom position: 2 m (6.57 ft)

Maximum reproduction ratio

Without built-in teleconverter: 0.18x (at a focal length of 150 mm)

With built-in teleconverter: 0.25x (at a focal length of 210 mm)

VR (Vibration Reduction) image stabilization

Yes

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No. of diaphragm blades

9 ( rounded diaphragm opening )

Aperture range

Without built-in teleconverter: f/2.8 to 22

With built-in teleconverter: f/4 to 32

Coating

Fluorine coat, ARNEO coat, Meso-amorphous

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Filter-attachment size

112 mm (P = 1.0 mm)

Dimensions (maximum diameter × distance to end of lens from camera lens mount flange)

Approx. 128 mm x 353.5 mm (5.1 in. x 1 ft 2 in.)

Weight

Approx. 2735 g (6 lb 0.5 oz)

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Autofocus

Yes

Internal focusing

Yes

Focusing

Auto, Manual

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Focus limit switch

Two positions: FULL (∞ to 0.98 m) and ∞ to 6 m

Supplied accessories

LC-112B Lens Cap (front cap), LF-N1 Lens Cap (rear cap), HB-120 Lens Hood, LN-4 Lens Strap, CL-L3 Lens Case

Press release

ANNOUNCING THE NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LENS

World Wide Announcement: 29th October 2026

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Sales Start Date: November 2026

Recommended Retail prices:

NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S – £13,999 (UK), €16,499 (ROI)¸ $13,999.95

London, United Kingdom, 29th October 2026: Today, Nikon introduces the world’s first1 telephoto zoom lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture and built-in 1.4x teleconverter. Designed for professional sports photographers, this powerful S-Line lens is built to nail incredible shots of defining moments without fail. Image quality is comparable to that of a prime lens even with the teleconverter engaged, AF performance is phenomenally accurate, and the build is tough yet remarkably lightweight.

From the atmosphere in the venue to in-game action shots, the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S puts sports photographers right where they want to be. The built-in 1.4x teleconverter extends the focal-length range from 120-300mm to 168-420mm, and photographers can even go to 630mm in DX crop mode. Immersive detail is attainable at any focal length thanks to the fast, constant f/2.8 aperture and advanced S-Line optical construction. Specialised lens elements and coatings produce high-contrast images with exceptional clarity, even when shooting into strong sunlight or under bright artificial lighting.

Compared to its F-mount predecessor, the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S also offers sports photographers a massive upgrade in terms of responsiveness and agility. Nikon’s Silky Swift AF system ensures fast, silent, pinpoint tracking, and a new control algorithm keeps pace with the fastest continuous shooting speeds. This Z Mount sports lens is also approximately 515 g lighter, even with the built-in teleconverter, which helps to beat fatigue when shooting handheld. Other features that can make all the difference include the balanced internal zoom, more customisable controls, Arca-Swiss compatibility, and the option to use front or rear filters.

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Dirk Jasper, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “The NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S represents some of the best professional lens technology available today. Tested in the field and refined based on feedback from professionals, we’re bringing this high-powered professional zoom lens to the next level.”

Summary of key features: NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S

120-420mm focal-length range with built-in 1.4x TC: image quality is comparable to that of a prime lens, even with the teleconverter engaged.

Superior rendering, immersive detail: S-Line optical construction delivers high-contrast images with exceptional clarity. Includes Super ED and SR glass, and Meso Amorphous and ARNEO coatings.

F/2.8 constant aperture, up to 6.5 stop2 in-lens VR: freeze action, isolate subjects against smooth bokeh, and nail sharp, clean, detailed images at lower ISO settings.

Breakthrough AF: experience thrilling new levels of precision thanks to a multi-focus system equipped with Nikon’s Silky Swift voice coil motors. A new control algorithm keeps pace with the fastest continuous shooting speeds.

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Lightweight build helps beat fatigue and weight restrictions: this fast telephoto zoom lens weighs 2735 g (approx.) and fits into international-standard carry-on bags.

Highly customisable: the control ring can also be used as a focus ring, and functions can be assigned to two L-Fn buttons or the Fn ring.

Internal zoom: keeps the centre of gravity consistent for more balanced handling when zooming.

High-performance sealing: keeps dust, dirt, and moisture at bay. A fluorine coat makes the front element easier to clean.3

Designed for hardworking pros: Arca-Swiss4 compatibility enables quick release from a tripod, front screw-in and rear drop-in filters are both supported, and the iconic yellow ring is visible even when the lens hood is attached.

HB-120 lens hood: lightweight bayonet lens hood with no protruding clamp knobs, for easy storage.

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FOOTNOTES:

1 As of 29 October 2026

2 Up to 6.5 stopsof in-lens Vibration Reduction with Synchro VR. Based on CIPA 2024 standards. Yaw/Pitch/Roll compensation performance when mounted on the Z6III, without a teleconverter attached (at the telephoto end, in [NORMAL] mode).

3 The lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.

4 This lens’s tripod collar is designed for use with screw-type Arca-Swiss clamps. Lever-type clamps may not provide sufficient holding strength and are not recommended.