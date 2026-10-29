The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) is presenting Process (2014–Ongoing), an exhibition by London-based documentary and portrait photographer Adama Jalloh, at Saatchi Gallery until 22 November 2026. Bringing together more than a decade of photography, the exhibition explores identity, community and belonging through images of everyday life in the capital. Admission is free, and visitors do not need to book in advance.

Running from 22 October to 22 November, the exhibition features photographs taken over the past 12 years, combining Jalloh’s personal projects with selected editorial and commercial commissions. Rather than concentrating on a single photographic series, Process brings different aspects of her practice together, examining the people, places and experiences that have shaped her work since 2014. The selection also offers an opportunity to see how her approach to documentary and portrait photography has developed over time.

Born and raised in London, Jalloh draws inspiration from the city’s Black communities and the everyday encounters that contribute to a sense of home. Her photographs explore the relationship between people and their surroundings, with particular attention to character, atmosphere and the changing social landscape of the capital. By presenting commissioned work alongside personal photography, the exhibition highlights the connections between her different projects and the recurring themes of identity, culture and community.

Jalloh’s work was previously exhibited by the Royal Photographic Society in 2021 as part of the Bristol Photo Festival. Her return to the RPS exhibition programme with Process provides a broader view of her photographic practice, including work made across different environments and contexts. The exhibition is also part of the Society’s touring programme, which brings photographic projects to venues around the country.

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For visitors interested in contemporary British documentary photography, Process offers a perspective on London through the experiences of its communities rather than its familiar landmarks. The exhibition places particular emphasis on observation and personal encounters, showing how individual portraits and everyday scenes can contribute to a wider photographic record of the city.

Exhibition details

Exhibition Adama Jalloh: Process (2014–Ongoing) Organiser Royal Photographic Society Venue Saatchi Gallery, London Dates 22 October – 22 November 2026 Admission Free Booking Not required Opening hours 10am–6pm

Event Description

ADAMA JALLOH: PROCESS (2014–ONGOING)

22 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

Admission: Free entry. Pre-booking is not required.

The Royal Photographic Society presents Adama Jalloh: Process (2014–ongoing). Adama Jalloh’s work was first exhibited by the RPS in 2021 as part of the Bristol Photo Festival.

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Adama Jalloh is a London-based documentary and portrait photographer whose practice explores identity, community and belonging. Born and raised in London, she draws inspiration from the city’s Black communities and the everyday moments that shape a sense of home.

Process brings together over 12 years of Jalloh’s photographic practice, presenting personal projects alongside selected editorial and commercial commissions. Moving between different environments, people and contexts, the exhibition reveals the connections that run through her work: an attentiveness to character, atmosphere and the moments that emerge through encounter.

Across both personal and commissioned photography, Jalloh approaches each person and environment with an instinct for presence and intimacy. Seen together, the images offer an insight into the development of a practice shaped by lived experience, observation and ongoing engagement with the people and worlds around her.

Adama Jalloh: Process (2014 – ongoing) is a Royal Photographic Society touring exhibition. Find out more about RPS exhibitions here and find out more about the artist here.