Thypoch has introduced the Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4, its first autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. Designed for APS-C sensors, the lens provides a 35mm-equivalent field of view, making it suitable for street photography, environmental portraits and everyday shooting. With a maximum aperture of f/1.4, it also offers photographers greater control over depth of field and the ability to work with faster shutter speeds in low light.

The new lens weighs approximately 283g and measures 71.4mm in length, making it a relatively compact alternative to Fujifilm’s own XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR. Thypoch has included an aperture ring with an automatic setting, alongside a rubberised manual focus ring. Autofocus is a notable development for the manufacturer, whose previous lenses have largely relied on manual focusing.

Optically, the Sculptor uses 12 elements arranged in 10 groups, with a minimum focusing distance of 25cm and a maximum magnification of 0.13x. Its ten-blade aperture is intended to produce smooth out-of-focus areas, while the f/1.4 maximum aperture should appeal to photographers working in available light. The lens also accepts 52mm filters, allowing users to fit accessories such as circular polarisers and neutral-density filters without requiring unusually large filter sizes.

Compared with Fujifilm’s equivalent 23mm f/1.4 lens, the Sculptor is positioned as a more affordable option for photographers who want a fast prime without paying the premium associated with Fujifilm’s own optics. However, the two lenses should not be considered directly equivalent in every respect, and optical performance, autofocus behaviour and handling will need to be assessed through independent testing.

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Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 Key Specifications

Feature Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 Lens mount Fujifilm X Format APS-C Focal length 23mm (35mm equivalent) Maximum aperture f/1.4 Optical construction 12 elements in 10 groups Minimum focus distance 0.25m Focus Autofocus and manual Image stabilisation None Filter diameter 52mm Weight 283g

The Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 is listed in the US for $349. For more information see the Thypoch website.

Product Description

Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 Prime Lens (FUJIFILM X)

The Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 Prime Lens from Thypoch is a large-aperture autofocus APS-C format lens for versatile shooting with your FUJIFILM X-mount camera body. Its maximum aperture of f/1.4, with reduced optical aberration, works in tandem with your camera’s autofocus and tracking algorithms. Focus on subjects from a minimum distance of 9.8″ for macro shooting compositions.

The Sculptor features a 12-element, 10-group lens design with two aspherical, four low-dispersion (ED), and one high-refractive index (HRI) element. Thypoch’s E.PM coating reduces flaring in backlit shots for better contrast.

Key Features

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