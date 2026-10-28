Fujifilm has introduced the Instax Mini Evo 2, an updated hybrid instant camera featuring a 4.46-inch touchscreen, a larger image sensor and a new video recording function. The camera combines digital photography with Instax Mini film printing, allowing users to review and edit photographs before deciding which images to print, rather than using film for every exposure.

The touchscreen replaces much of the original Mini Evo’s rear-button interface, providing a larger display for composing photographs, reviewing images and adjusting settings. Fujifilm has retained physical controls for selecting its 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, which can be combined to produce 100 different looks. These include soft focus, light leaks, monochrome and colour adjustments, while in-camera editing tools allow users to crop photographs and change brightness, contrast and saturation before printing.

One of the principal additions is Instax Immersive Movie, which records a five-second video clip around the moment the shutter is pressed. The feature captures moving images at 560 × 992 pixels and 24 frames per second, although audio recording is not supported. Video requires a separately purchased microSD card, as the camera’s internal memory is reserved for still photographs. Fujifilm has also introduced Instax Expanded View, which displays more of the surrounding scene to help photographers compose their images before capture.

The Mini Evo 2 uses a 1/2.77-inch CMOS sensor and an f/2 lens, with face-recognition autofocus and a minimum shooting distance of 10cm. Its digital design means photographers can choose which photographs to print, helping avoid wasting instant film on unwanted exposures. The camera also doubles as a smartphone printer, supporting images transferred through the companion app, alongside remote shooting and wireless image transfer.

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Prints use Fujifilm’s Instax Mini instant film, which is sold separately. Users can select between Instax Natural Mode and Instax Rich Mode, with Fujifilm quoting a print output time of approximately 14 seconds. The rechargeable battery is rated for approximately 90 prints per charge, depending on usage.

Key specifications

Feature Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 2 Sensor 1/2.77-inch CMOS Display 4.46-inch touchscreen Lens f/2, 21mm focal length Autofocus Single AF, face-recognition AF Creative effects 10 lens × 10 film effects Video 560 × 992, 24fps, no audio Storage Internal memory, microSD up to 256GB Film Fujifilm Instax Mini Weight Approx. 330g, excluding film and memory card

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 2 is expected to be available in the UK from late November 2026, priced at £229.99. Pre-orders are available through selected retailers, including London Camera Exchange, Jessops and John Lewis. Instax Mini film and microSD cards are sold separately.

Product Description

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 2

The FUJIFILM instax mini EVO 2 is a hybrid instant camera that combines classic tactile controls with digital features, offering one hundred creative effect combinations and smartphone connectivity to effortlessly capture and print your favourite moments.

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Key Features:

Hybrid Digital / Instant Film Camera

Accepts instax mini Instant Film

10 Lens Effects & 10 Film Effects

instax mini EVO App Connectivity

Immersive Movie Mode & Expanded View

Lens & Film Dial / Dual Shutter Buttons

Built-In Selfie Mirror / Macro Mode

Larger 4.5″ LCD Touchscreen

USB-C Charging Port / Micro SD Card

Built-In Flash & Exposure Control

Capture life’s best moments and bring them into the physical world with the FUJIFILM instax mini EVO 2 Hybrid Instant Camera. This second generation hybrid device blends a classic, tactile design with modern digital capabilities, giving you the freedom to create, print and share your favourite memories. With ten distinct lens effects and ten unique film effects, you have up to one hundred different ways to instantly craft bespoke 2 x 3 inch photographs. You can easily experiment with vibrant colours, add softness to the focus, adjust exposure and white balance, or select macro mode for close up shots. The intuitive physical controls offer a deeply satisfying experience. You simply turn the lens dial to cycle through lens effects, twist the film dial to switch film effects, and pull the tactile print lever to instantly print your selected photo.

Beyond its beautiful analogue aesthetic, the mini EVO 2 is packed with smart features designed for modern creators. The new instax Immersive Movie function captures the four seconds leading up to every photo, helping you tell a richer story and preserve the emotion of the moment. Meanwhile, the instax Expanded View provides a wider field of view than the shooting area, allowing you to see outside your frame and compose better shots using the on-screen guide on the large 4.5 inch rear LCD screen. Selfies and low light shots are effortless thanks to the built-in mirror, integrated flash and dual shutter buttons designed for both portrait and landscape orientations. Complete with seamless wireless connectivity, the companion app lets you edit and print images straight from your smartphone, or even use your phone to control the camera remotely for perfectly timed group shots.