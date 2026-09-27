Fujifilm GFX100S ll review

Love It Not for Me

What Digital Camera’s Opinion

For all the fabulous high frame rates, buffer size and increased focus speed in this second version of Fujifilms GFX100S you’d really need your head testing if you bought it for action photography. Yes, it would be lovely to have medium format shots of birds in flight and motorcycles flying around the track, but that just isn’t where the heart of this camera lies. There are plenty of other cameras much better suited to speed and motion. If you were going to buy this camera it would be for the image quality, and then when using it you’d adjust your photography to what it is good at rather than what it will clearly find challenging. The advantages the Fujifilm GFX100S ll offers are in detail collection, colour fidelity, dynamic range, the ability to produce exceptionally shallow depth-of-field and the chance to slow down a little. All of these things it does outstandingly and exceptionally well. If you believe that a new camera can’t make you a better photographer it’s probably because you haven’t tried this one – even average shots will look very much better when recorded on this sensor and through a medium format Fujinon GF lens. The system gives everyone a leg up, and that’s a leg up I always need and appreciate.

One of the main features of the Fujifilm GFX100S ll is the size of the sensor. Here you can see how much larger it is than that of the APS-C sensor used in the Fujifilm X-E5

Yes, the focusing system isn’t as snappy or reliable as that in Fujifilm’s APS-C system or in the latest Sony mirrorless model, but if I need the best AF systems I probably wouldn’t be looking at a medium format camera. I was though actually surprised how well the GFX100S ll’s AF behaved, and found it much quicker, consistent and controllable than that of the Hasselblad H2D ll 100C and the previous Fujifilm GFX cameras I’ve used – the whole system is more nimble and light on its feet. I also found the shutter response quick, with the camera actually shooting when you want it to, and the touch operation is swift enough to use in street photography if you are stupid enough (as I am) to use this hulk instead of something smaller. But the AF system is a little too lumbering to tackle one-shot attempts at moving people in the street, and it more often than not found the background more interesting than the subject.

It is the area of portraiture that this camera really stands out for me. Its tones, dynamic range and the lovely depth-of-field at wide apertures that give it an edge unmatched by smaller formats. Shot with the GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR. f/1.7 at 1/250sec and ISO 80. Picture by Damien Demolder

The camera is very nice to use, comfortable to look through when to the eye and easy to control. The buttons are all in the right place, though as a fan of exposure compensation I customised the rear wheel. As much as I’m a rear-screen shooter, it’s a joy to look through the viewfinder, to see that green square find the sitter’s eye and the focus to snap into place. It all seems to work really well, and made life pretty straightforward. I shot some fun portraits in available light and some commercial heads with lots of continuous light, and enjoyed an experience no slower than had I used my usual mirrorless full frame camera. The post-processing experience though was quite different and with the Fujifilm Film Simulation modes there wasn’t always a great deal to do.

Advertisement

Where the camera stands out and hovers above the vast majority of the field is in portraiture, landscape and things that don’t require the reactions of a caffeinated teenage gamer. The difference it makes in these areas makes it worth owning whether it can hold focus on a sprinting leopard or not. The shooting experience is very pleasing, but it’s the moment you open a raw file on the big screen and pull the highlights down and the shadows up that reveals the true value of the system. The dynamic range, the smooth tonal transitions, the details, and the colour information are all to die for. I may have been a quarter of my way through the testing process when I found myself working out if I could sensibly justify the expense of the camera with the lenses I’d need. When that sort of thing happens a camera is really making a very good impression.

Shot at f/11 and ISO 640 this shot is brimming with physical and tonal detail – and piles of information in the shadows. Picture by Damien Demolder This is a 1920×1440-pixel crop from the upper third of the image on the right, showing the detail captured in the distant town. Picture by Damien Demolder

What is the Fujifilm GFX100S ll?

Price: £4999, €5499, $5699

The top plate is very nicely laid out and the main features are simple to find, especially for those familiar with other Fujifilm cameras from the APS-C X series The body of the Fujifilm GFX100S ll might not be all that big itself but the faster lenses it takes are pretty bulbous. They aren’t very heavy though

The Fujifilm GFX100S II is a medium-format mirrorless camera aimed at serious photographers who’ve always fancied a sensor 68% bigger than full frame but who were put off by the cost of entering the market. At $4,999 the GFX 100S ll undercuts both the flagship GFX100 II and the Hasselblad X2D-100C, which, by the standards of 102-megapixel medium format, makes it something close to a bargain. The upgrade from the original GFX100S is significant too. A new X-Processor 5 brings subject-detection AF for animals, birds, vehicles and aircraft. IBIS climbs from a claimed 5 stops to 8. The viewfinder gets a sharper 5.76-million-dot panel. Video bitrate jumps from 400Mbps to 720Mbps, and Blackmagic RAW, Apple ProRes, vectorscopes and Frame.io support round out a surprisingly credible video toolkit, even if it tops out at 4K 30p.

Two high speed SD card slots under a cover in the grip Headphone, mic sockets, USB and that MicroHDMI

Advertisement

Storage is dual UHS-II SD only – no CFexpress – and the micro-HDMI port will annoy anyone shooting tethered. But for landscape, portrait and studio shooters chasing enormous resolution in a body roughly the size of a Nikon Z8, this is a proper reason to pause before buying one of the usual full-frame alternatives. Landscape, portrait, and studio photographers will get the most out of it.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Opinions From Around The Web

Averaged Score: 9.2/10

Pros Fabulous detail resolution

Fabulous detail resolution Excellent dynamic range

Excellent dynamic range Superb colour

Superb colour Lovely to use Cons Quite big

Quite big AF not as quick as smaller formats

AF not as quick as smaller formats Costs a lot

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Collective Verdict

Reviewers are almost unanimous in their admiration of the GFX100S II. Amateur Photographer and Digital Camera World each hand it a rare perfect score, and everyone else clusters just below. The 102MP image quality gets consistent praise, and the upgraded viewfinder, better stabilisation and modernised AF all read as meaningful steps up from the original GFX100S. Where opinions split is around autofocus. FCRacer points out it leads the medium-format field but still trails full-frame rivals from Sony, Canon and Nikon, while Tom’s Guide notes the pricier GFX100 II and Hasselblad X2D 100C keep advantages in shooting speed and CFExpress support. CameraLabs and ePHOTOzine both stress the practical portability and weather sealing as part of the appeal. At an aggregated 9.2 out of 10, this is about as strong a collective thumbs-up as medium format gets. Anyone willing to stretch to the price is unlikely to feel short-changed.

The wide dynamic range and the moderate contrast of the Astia Film Simulation mode help to create portraits full of nicely separated tones. Picture by Damien Demolder. Thanks to OnSite IT This pair of images were shot at f/2 and f/3.6 using the GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR lens, which gives us the same sort of angle of view as an 85mm on full frame. Picture by Damien Demolder. Thanks to OnSite IT

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Specifications

The camera has an excellent grip for the right hand, and the shutter release is in just the right place A very familiar button layout on the back, and that protruding EVF housing offers a nice big view of what you are shooting

Advertisement

The whole idea of these cameras is the sensor size and the pixel count: 102 million pixels on a 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS sensor which is 68% larger in area than a full-frame chip, as Amateur Photographer confirmed. That physical scale is the entire argument for spending the money. And at under five grand it’s a startling proposition. Digital Camera World pointed out it actually costs less than its predecessor did at launch, which almost never happens. The sensor has been quietly reworked too, with new microlenses and a revised pixel structure dropping the base ISO from 100 to 80, giving ePHOTOzine a claimed 14.2EV of dynamic range to work with. You can shoot 14-bit or 16-bit Raw, and Pixel Shift mode stacks sixteen exposures into a 400MP equivalent file. Burst runs to 7fps mechanically, with a buffer good for 30 compressed Raws, though FCRacer noted the camera drops to 12-bit capture at that top speed. IBIS is one of the biggest upgrades, jumping from 6 stops on the predecessor to a claimed 8 stops of 5-axis compensation, per Amateur Photographer. Battery life is quoted at 530 CIPA frames on the familiar NP-W235.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Video specifications

The GFX100S II isn’t trying to be a cinema camera, and Tom’s Guide said as much in so many words, but the video credentials it does carry are more serious than the modest frame-rate ceiling implies. Internally you get DCI 4K or UHD 4K up to 29.97p, and Full HD to 59.94p, with 4:2:2 10-bit H.265 or 8-bit H.264, both at an uncropped horizontal field of view. Turn on digital IS and you pick up a 1.1x crop, but even so CameraLabs found overall IBIS effectiveness in video slightly behind a modern X-series body, so bear that in mind if handheld work is central to your plans.

While the video specifications of the GFX100S ll are more than respectable this is a camera that prioritises stills photography over the moving image

The maximum bitrate has jumped to 720Mbps from 400Mbps on the predecessor, says Amateur Photographer, a real quality lift. ProRes recording is available but demands an external SSD via USB-C, and you can’t write to both SSD and the SD card simultaneously. Then there’s 12-bit RAW out over HDMI, plus F-Log 1 and 2, Blackmagic RAW and Atomos support, which FCRacer rightly identified as a trickle-down from the GFX100 II. The catch is the HDMI port itself. It’s a Micro Type-D connector, and both Amateur Photographer and FCRacer called it fiddly and unreliable, with FCRacer adding the unofficial rule that the adapter is always the one thing left at home. No fan attachment is available, unlike on Fujifilm’s flagship camera, so long recording sessions survive entirely at the mercy of the camera’s thermal heat sinks.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Focusing system

The GFX100S II uses an Intelligent Hybrid AF system that pairs phase and contrast detection, with subject recognition covering animals, birds, aircraft, vehicles, trains, and insects. In practice, results depend enormously on what you’re pointing it at and how fast it’s moving.

For portraits, it’s really rather good. Tom’s Guide had no trouble getting “razor sharp faces and eyes” in portrait sessions, and the camera tracked a face in near-total darkness at EV-5. FCRacer measured a 90% human-eye tracking hit rate, up from 80% on the GFX100 II and well ahead of the GFX100S’s 60%, though still short of Sony’s A7R5 at 99%. Bird tracking hit 95%, close to the best full-frame competition.

Advertisement

Shot handheld and wide open at f/1.7 on the 55mm lens. The eye detection system had no bother finding its mark. Picture by Damien Demolder This is a 1920×1440-pixel crop of the shot on the right, showing how effective the AF is even with wide apertures. Picture by Damien Demolder

Animal detection is another story entirely. FCRacer‘s animal hit rate sat at just 60%, unchanged across two generations, and the problems run deeper than statistics. The camera “doesn’t do a very good job of correctly identifying the eyes of animals,” often locking onto nostrils or the nose instead. FCRacer found their dog’s posterior consistently getting sharp focus when the animal looked back at the camera. Worse, FCRacer points out false positives as a serious systemic issue: “the camera confidently shows a green box around an animal’s eye” in the EVF, but the resulting image is focused somewhere else entirely. The green confirmation box, FCRacer warns, cannot be trusted when a subject is moving. This may now be fixed by the latest Fujifilm GFX100S ll firmware update. FCRacer also notes that subject tracking lags every competing brand, a weakness compounded by the heavier GF lenses that take longer to physically move.

Hardly a fast moving subject, but the camera managed to avoid the common mistake of nose-focusing instead of finding the eyes. Model: Zenzero. Picture by Damien Demolder

Multi-subject scenes gave Digital Camera World trouble too, with the camera changing its preferred deer several times in a matter of seconds. That said, Amateur Photographer found the system delivered “a very respectable hit-rate” shooting fighter jets and a steam train once configured properly, and CameraLabs concluded it doesn’t hold you back in general use, calling it “fast for medium format” if not as snappy as the best full-frame or APS-C systems.

So long as I didn’t ask the AF to travel too far I found it could cope with a suddenly-arriving moving subject in the street. Picture by Damien Demolder However, static subjects proved much more to the camera’s liking so I stopped trying to shoot anyone walking. Picture by Damien Demolder

The setup demands attention. Face detection and subject detection are mutually exclusive modes with no Auto option, so you have to pick your subject type before shooting, and Amateur Photographer calls the switching process “a bit chaotic.” The focus mode switch beside the viewfinder can’t be saved into Custom setups, so you’ll need to remember to set it manually every session. Amateur Photographer recommends turning on AF Boost when tracking movement, picking Focus Priority over the default Speed Priority for the sharpest continuous shots, using Zone AF for a single defined subject, and switching to Tracking mode when several possible subjects are competing for attention. FCRacer adds a useful workaround for moving subjects: shoot, fully release focus, reacquire, then shoot again, giving the system two real chances to lock accurately rather than trusting a green box that may be telling you something optimistic rather than true.

Advertisement

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Rear screen and EVF

The rear monitor is a 3.2-inch touchscreen rated at 2.36 million dots, mounted on a tri-axial mechanism that tilts 90 degrees up, 45 degrees down, or 60 degrees to the side. CameraLabs notes it’s unchanged from the predecessor. Tom’s Guide found both the tilting LCD and the backlit top panel performed well in bright sunlight once the reviewer cranked LCD brightness to +2, a setting worth bookmarking before you head outdoors. Articulation splits opinion. Amateur Photographer reckons the 3-way tilt is “the best type of screen articulation for photography” but concedes it’s “not so well suited to video, as the screen can’t be positioned facing forwards.” CameraLabs is more relaxed, reasoning most owners will stay behind the camera anyway. Touch controls cover the usual compositional tasks, and no reviewer called them out as a standout or a frustration.

The rear screen is very nice to use and flips upwards for waist-level and low-angled shooting. The hinge is very clever Pulling away from the back of the camera allows a clearer view. It flips upwards in portrait orientation too

The EVF is where things get properly exciting. Fujifilm has swapped the original’s 3.69 million dot, 0.77x panel for a 5.76 million dot, 0.84x OLED unit, the same one used in the X-H2 and X-H2S, and the improvement is tangible. Amateur Photographer calls it sharp, detailed, and bright enough for direct sunlight, rating it “very good indeed.” CameraLabs describes an “immersive experience” helped by the squarer medium-format sensor filling the full height of the panel. ePHOTOzine‘s side-by-side comparison with the original confirmed a “clear improvement when critically checking focus and previews.” Tom’s Guide went further, reporting that the 100MP sensor combined with the high-resolution finder let them zoom into portraits and literally see skin pores. FCRacer uniquely mentions it also shows the resolution-drop “crunchy” artifact less often during processor-intensive bursts. That said, Digital Camera World points out the EVF is neither removable nor tiltable, and ePHOTOzine notes that 5.76 million dots still falls short of the 9.44 million in the pricier GFX100 II.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Build and Handling

The GFX100S II shares exactly the same body shell as its predecessor. As Amateur Photographer notes, that decision keeps costs down but means “the control layout may resemble the X-H2 / X-H2S twins, but it doesn’t work in quite the same way” for anyone stepping up from Fujifilm’s APS-C lineup. The most visible change is the BISHAMON-TEX surface finish, inherited from the flagship GFX100 II, and it earns consistent praise across publications. Digital Camera World, ePHOTOzine and FCRacer all found it noticeably grippier and more premium-feeling than the smoother original, with FCRacer admiring something that “looks and feels like something Leica would use.”

Some reviewers complain about the buttons but I found them absolutely fine to work with The Q(uick) menu button is slightly recessed so we don’t press it by accident

At 883g with battery and card, this is the lightest GFX body yet, fractionally lighter than a Nikon Z8. CameraLabs found it feels “not dissimilar to an old school DSLR,” and Tom’s Guide comfortably wore one on a three-mile uphill hike. That said, Digital Camera World warns that GFX lenses “can be monsters, so one-handed shooting is mostly out the window,” though the reviewer was pleasantly surprised gripping the body even with the substantial GF 500mm attached.

Advertisement

Button quality is a recurring gripe. FCRacer says the buttons “feel mushy and not up to par with the competition from Canon, Sony or Nikon.” Both Digital Camera World and Amateur Photographer single out the exposure compensation button as too small and hard to find quickly, and ePHOTOzine finds the AF-ON button insufficiently prominent, calling the equivalent control on the APS-C X-T50 “much more user-friendly simply because it is more prominent.” The joystick splits opinion further. FCRacer reports Fujifilm has deliberately stiffened it to stop stray focus-point movement, but the fix creates its own problem, needing conscious effort to engage and restarting the learning curve every time you pick up a different body. Digital Camera World, meanwhile, just wishes there was a D-pad instead.

Yeah, the exposure compensation button is a bit hidden. I customised the rear wheel, as I usually do Having not long ago used the Fujifilm X-E5 I was immediately at home with this menu

Amateur Photographer recommends a smart dial reassignment, changing the rear dial to exposure compensation and converting the exposure compensation button to an on/off toggle, which largely sidesteps the fiddly default behaviour. The touchscreen can navigate to AF points but won’t let you tap through menus, and both the joystick and Q Menu touch response can feel sluggish under pressure. The Micro HDMI port drew a wry dig from CameraLabs, who noted videographers “will curse whoever chose the tiny Micro port,” and FCRacer takes issue with the rubber port doors, describing their hinges as feeling “squishy” and cheap. The twin UHS-II SD card slots live inside the grip, with no CFexpress option on this body.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Performance

Burst shooting on the GFX100S II is genuinely impressive in some ways and quietly limiting in others, so it’s worth paying attention to. CameraLabs confirmed 7.2fps in mechanical shutter mode, firing 16 uncompressed 14-bit RAW files in 2.22 seconds, while ePHOTOzine notes you can hold up to 30 compressed RAWs before the buffer protests. Tom’s Guide found that at maximum 7fps with uncompressed RAW plus fine JPEG, you get roughly 3 seconds and 21 frames “before the buffer was filled and the camera ground to a halt.” After that burst, CameraLabs measured a sobering 26 seconds to fully clear the buffer onto a UHS-II SD card, which is precisely why the flagship GFX100 II’s CFexpress slot matters if you shoot fast-moving subjects seriously.

Shooting at precisely one frame at a time I was able to capture this village character directing traffic from his tricycle. I’m not sure I see the point of high drive settings in a camera like this. Picture by Damien Demolder

Worth mentioning: ePHOTOzine points out that continuous shooting is only available in 14-bit RAW, not 16-bit, and FCRacer adds this is no great loss, finding “very, very little difference between the 14-bit and 16-bit images, except for the extra storage space and slower camera response time,” and recommending you just stick with 14-bit. Also be aware that 7fps is greyed out entirely with the electronic shutter selected. Amateur Photographer cautions that live-view tracking drops to just 2fps, making moving subjects properly tricky.

Advertisement

Battery life splits opinion partly because of a duff sample. Tom’s Guide received a faulty battery delivering only 260 shots, then a replacement achieving well over 500, which broadly matches Fujifilm’s 530-shot CIPA figure. Amateur Photographer landed closer to 400 shots in real-world use, and Digital Camera World found it possible to “easily churn through a battery in just a few hours.” CameraLabs offered an upside for video shooters, recording 98 minutes of 4K ProRes LT on one charge, nudging past Fujifilm’s 80-minute claim. Amateur Photographer suggests turning on Auto Power Save and switching off always-on Bluetooth to eke out more life.

This town has been here for almost 1000 years and it isn’t going anywhere, so I didn’t need 7fps to shoot it. Picture by Damien Demolder I am quite hard on batteries as I tend to keep the camera on the whole time I’m out with it, but these lasted pretty well. I needed three for a full day. Picture by Damien Demolder

On IBIS, the eight-stop claim is contested across the board. CameraLabs measured roughly 4.5 stops of real-world compensation with the 45mm lens, Tom’s Guide found handheld shooting below 1/25 sec became a serious problem. All agree, though, that it’s a real step forward. Digital Camera World found the stabilisation “absolutely outstanding” handheld at slow speeds from a moving vehicle. Card choice matters too. Digital Camera World‘s ProGrade V90 SD card produced no slowdowns during high-speed bursts, and images can also be recorded straight to an external SSD via USB-C.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Image quality

The character of the Fujinon lenses plays a big part in the way images look out of this camera, but it is the dynamic range that dominates the atmopshere. Picture by Damien Demolder

The 102MP sensor at the heart of the GFX100S II is, frankly, a remarkable piece of engineering, and reviewers across the board spent proper time trying to find its limits. CameraLabs captured the feeling well: “it feels like you can just keep getting closer and closer.” Tom’s Guide made the point by cropping so deep into a foxglove that “the minute fibres inside the foxglove bell flowers” became clearly visible. Digital Camera World makes the practical case that this resolution has real-world use beyond the studio, finding the ability to crop into distant wildlife subjects properly useful in the field. Dynamic range at the new base ISO of 80 is exceptional. Tom’s Guide found shadow detail fully recoverable from near-black areas with very little noise, and no blown highlights even against a studio softbox.

While it is nice to feel the resolution of those 102 million pixels in landscape scenes, the shallow depth-of-field possible with a f/1.7 aperture really tests how out-of-focus areas are rendered. Beautifully is the answer. Picture by Damien Demolder

Advertisement



And of course we get that all important Fujifilm colour and the genuinely useful Film Simulations that are worth engaging even if you only ever shoot in raw, as they can be reassigned in Photoshop.

Fujifilm GFX100S ll Frequently asked questions

Is the GFX100S II worth the price compared to high-megapixel full-frame alternatives?

The Fujifilm GFX100S ll isn’t too big to be used as a social camera and to be taken out on family occasions. It can really lift ordinary scenes and make them something extra. ISO 2000 and in-camera black and white. Picture by Damien Demolder

The GFX100S II launched at $4,999 or £4,999, which Digital Camera World points out is notably cheaper than the closest Hasselblad rival at $8,199, but Digital Camera World also acknowledges that at full price it is less immediately competitive against high-megapixel full-frame options such as the Sony A7R V at $3,899. The extra outlay does buy a sensor that is 68% larger in area than full frame, and Digital Camera World‘s lab tests found the GFX100S II produced cleaner images than both the Hasselblad X2D 100C and Sony A7R V on noise control. Tom’s Guide and Digital Camera World both warn that GF lenses add substantially to the overall investment, though Tom’s Guide points out that second-hand GF glass is considerably more affordable than Hasselblad or Leica equivalents. Whether the sensor size advantage justifies the premium over full-frame depends on your use case; for portrait and landscape work where ultimate dynamic range and resolution matter, the reviews suggest it does.

How capable is the Fujifilm GFX100S ll for video?

Serviceable, but not a priority. The GFX100S II records internally at 4K 30p with 4:2:2 10-bit capture and a maximum bit-rate of 720Mbps. However, Tom’s Guide is explicit that this is not a video camera, and several practical frustrations compound that verdict. Amateur Photographer found rolling shutter a genuine risk with the electronic shutter, the HDMI output port is Micro rather than full-size, which CameraLabs describes as something videographers will curse, and FCRacer notes there is no optional cooling fan as on the GFX100 II. Video autofocus is inconsistent; CameraLabs found it sometimes nailed focus pulls and at other times hesitated, rating the system best suited to mostly static subjects. If video is a significant part of your work, the reviews are broadly united in pointing you elsewhere.

Advertisement

What is the Fujifilm GFX100S ll battery life like in real-world use, and how does IBIS perform in practice?

It’s the surprise of shallow depth of field in subjects that aren’t really close to the camera, and the way they can be picked out from the elements around them that appeals to me. f/1.7 with the 55mm. Picture by Damien Demolder

Battery life is a recurring frustration across the reviews. Fujifilm rates the NP-W235 at 530 shots, but Amateur Photographer found real-world yield closer to 400, Digital Camera World drained a full charge in a few hours of shooting, and an early Tom’s Guide test battery delivered only around 260 shots before the warning light appeared, though a replacement battery cleared 500. Spare batteries are treated as essential kit rather than optional extras. On stabilisation, the claimed 8-stop figure should be treated as a ceiling rather than a guarantee. FCRacer achieved consistently sharp handheld shots at half a second with the GF 45mm lens, which he calculates as roughly six stops of real benefit. CameraLabs measured approximately four and a half stops in comparable conditions, while Amateur Photographer found half a second reliable but one second and beyond inconsistent. That is still a clear and meaningful improvement over the predecessor, and Digital Camera World found the IBIS outstanding in genuinely demanding conditions, shooting at slow shutter speeds from a moving vehicle in low light.

Amazing dynamic range In-camera contrast Smooth and full tones

Further reading – other great reviews of the Fujifilm GFX100S ll

Full Specs Fujifilm GFX100S ll UK RRP £4999.00 USA RRP $5699 EU RRP €5499 Brand Fujifilm Model GFX100S ll Body type SLR-style mirrorless Lens mount Fujifilm GF Sensor size Medium format Sensor type CMOS Effective pixels 102 MP Max resolution 11648×8736 pixels Aspect ratio 4:3 Image stabilization Sensor-shift CIPA stabilization rating 8 stops File format JPEG, RAW, HEIF, TIFF Colour space RGB, sRGB High Resolution mode 400 MP via sensor shift Aspect ratio options 4:3, 3:2, 1:1, 16:9, 65:24, 5:4, 7:6 Minimum Standard ISO 80 Maximum Standard ISO 12800 White balance options 12 WB bracketing Yes Autofocus method Phase Detect, Contrast Detect AF modes Single, Continuous, Face/eye detection, Object detection, Tracking Number of focus points 117 Articulated LCD Flip up and out Screen size 3.2 inches Screen resolution 2360000 dots Touch screen Yes Live view Yes Viewfinder type Electronic Viewfinder coverage 100 % Viewfinder magnification 0.84 x Viewfinder resolution 5760000 dots Mech shutter speeds 60-1/4000sec + Bulb Elect shutter speeds 60-1/16000sec + Bulb Max flash sync 1/125sec Exposure modes Program, Aperture priority, Shutter priority, Manual External flash Hotshoe, Sync socket Flash modes Slow Sync., Autoflash, Rear Sync. Drive modes Single, Continuous, Bracketing Max fps (mechanical shutter) 7 fps Max fps (electronic shutter) 3 fps Self-timer Yes Self-timer delay 2, 10 Metering modes Multi, Center-weighted, Spot, Average Exposure compensation +/-5EV AE Bracketing Up to 9 frames Storage types 2 slots, UHS-II SD Shooting to SSD Yes Shooting to SSD capacity 2 TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 HDMI Micro Microphone port 3.5mm Headphone port 3.5mm Bluetooth V4.2 WiFi IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac Remote control Via port Battery NP-W235 Li-ion battery Supplied battery capacity 2200 mAh Battery Life (CIPA) 530 shots per charge Environmentally sealed Dust and splash proof Size 150×104.2×87.2mm Weight 883 g Videography Features Format MP4, ProRes Raw, MOV Image area Full frame Aspect ratio options 17:9, 16:9 Max 4K 30p Max FHD 60p Max ProRes Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Linear PCM (Stereo sound 24bit / 48KHz sampling) Max Bit Rate 720 Mbps System frequency 25Hz Clean HDMI feed Yes Format LPCM Max Bit depth 24bit Frequency 48kHz 4-channel No

Advertisement

For more information see the Fujifilm website