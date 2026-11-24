Sony APS-C photographers looking for extra telephoto reach have a tempting Black Friday offer to consider. The Sony E 70–350mm f/4.5–6.3 G OSS lens has dropped to £549 at Park Cameras, down from £749, saving £200 on a versatile zoom designed for wildlife, sports and outdoor photography.

That’s a discount of approximately 27%, making it a worthwhile option for anyone using a Sony A6000-series camera who has outgrown their standard kit lens. The lens covers a 105–525mm full-frame-equivalent focal range, giving photographers enough reach to photograph birds, animals and distant action without investing in a much larger super-telephoto setup.

Unlike some telephoto lenses that become cumbersome when carried for long periods, the 70–350mm is designed specifically for Sony’s smaller APS-C bodies. It weighs approximately 625g and incorporates Optical SteadyShot stabilisation, which helps reduce camera shake when shooting handheld at longer focal lengths. This combination makes it particularly appealing for travel and outdoor photography, where carrying a tripod or heavier equipment isn’t always practical.

The lens also uses Sony’s XD linear motor autofocus system, designed to provide fast, accurate and relatively quiet focusing when following moving subjects. Its G-series optical construction includes an aspherical element and three extra-low dispersion elements to help control aberrations, while dust- and moisture-resistant construction offers some reassurance when shooting outdoors. Although its variable f/4.5–6.3 aperture isn’t especially bright, the substantial zoom range makes it a practical choice for photographers who prioritise reach and portability.

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Sony E 70–350mm f/4.5–6.3 G OSS specifications

Feature Specification Mount Sony E Format APS-C Focal length 70–350mm Full-frame equivalent 105–525mm Maximum aperture f/4.5–6.3 Optical construction 19 elements in 13 groups Autofocus XD linear motor Stabilisation Optical SteadyShot Minimum focus distance 1.1–1.5m Maximum magnification 0.23× Aperture blades 7 Filter diameter 67mm Dimensions 77 × 142mm Weight Approx. 625g

Where to get the deal

The Sony E 70–350mm f/4.5–6.3 G OSS is advertised at £549 at Park Cameras, with the retailer showing stock available for home delivery and free next-day delivery. The listing also advertises a two-year warranty when the lens is registered with Sony, comprising the standard 12-month warranty and an additional year.

For photographers already invested in Sony’s APS-C system, this is a useful opportunity to add a longer zoom without spending the sort of money normally associated with dedicated wildlife lenses. The £200 saving makes the proposition more attractive, particularly for those planning to photograph birds, outdoor sports or wildlife over the coming months.