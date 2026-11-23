Insta360 has launched its Black Friday sale, offering discounts of up to 40% across selected action cameras, accessories and filmmaking bundles. One of the biggest attractions is the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, which has dropped from £389.99 to £259, giving UK buyers a £130.99 saving on the Leica-equipped 8K action camera. The promotion also brings the original Ace Pro down to £179, while more elaborate bundles aimed at filmmakers and content creators are available at reduced prices.

The sale covers more than just the cameras themselves, with discounts on mounts, microphones and protection plans, alongside free gifts with selected purchases. That makes it worth looking at the different configurations before choosing a camera, particularly as some bundles include additional batteries or accessories that would otherwise need to be purchased separately.

The Ace Pro 2 leads Insta360’s Black Friday offers

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the headline attraction, with its Standard Bundle reduced to £259 from £389.99. The package includes the camera, one battery, a standard mount and a pre-installed wind guard, providing the essentials for getting started. Alternatively, the Dual Battery Standard Bundle is available for £279, down from £409.99. Both configurations offer a saving of £130.99, although the second battery makes the slightly more expensive package particularly appealing for longer recording sessions.

Developed in collaboration with Leica, the Ace Pro 2 combines a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a SUMMARIT lens and supports video recording at up to 8K resolution. It also features a dual AI chip system for image processing and low-light performance, along with FlowState stabilisation for smoother handheld and action footage. A 2.5-inch flip touchscreen makes framing easier when filming yourself or shooting from difficult angles, while the camera’s waterproof construction allows it to be used underwater to depths of 12 metres without a separate housing.

For photographers and filmmakers looking for more flexibility, Insta360 is also discounting its Ace Pro 2 Ultimate Videography Bundle from £725 to £525, representing a £200 saving. This package includes the Xplorer Grip Pro kit and additional optical accessories, including an ultra-wide lens, cinematic lens, close-up lens, Black Mist filter and Star filter. Rather than simply adding more mounting equipment, these accessories give users different ways to approach their footage, whether that’s capturing a wider scene, filming close-up details or experimenting with a more cinematic appearance.

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The original Ace Pro is now just £179

Anyone who doesn’t need the latest model can also pick up the original Insta360 Ace Pro Standard Bundle for £179, reduced from £429.99 in the promotional email. That’s a substantial reduction for a camera that still offers a 1/1.3-inch sensor, Leica-developed optics and 8K video recording, alongside a flip-up touchscreen for easier framing.

Although the Ace Pro 2 brings improvements to processing, audio and image quality, the original model remains an interesting alternative for casual filmmaking, travel and outdoor recording. Its 8K recording tops out at 24fps, compared with 30fps on the newer Ace Pro 2, but it retains many of the features that made the original camera appealing, including stabilisation and a versatile touchscreen design. The £179 price also leaves considerably more room in the budget for mounts, memory cards and other accessories.

Discounts extend to microphones, mounts and camera protection

The Black Friday promotion also includes accessories for users who already own an Insta360 camera. The company is offering up to 10% off selected mounts and accessories for the Ace series, giving buyers an opportunity to expand their setup without purchasing another camera. These include mounting options designed for different shooting situations, from outdoor activities to more conventional handheld filming.

Audio equipment is part of the promotion too, with the Insta360 Mic Pro package containing one transmitter and one receiver receiving a £30 discount. The offer is advertised as running until 30 November, making it one of the more clearly time-limited accessory deals in the campaign. For creators who regularly record dialogue, interviews or pieces to camera, a dedicated wireless microphone system can be a useful addition to an action-camera setup, particularly in situations where the built-in microphones might struggle with distance or background noise.

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Insta360 is also offering up to 30% off its FlexiCare protection plans, which are available in one-year and two-year options. Meanwhile, selected camera bundles come with six months of Insta360+ cloud storage, providing 200GB of space, 500 Insta360 Gold credits and additional subscription benefits. The promotion also advertises a 20% discount on Insta360+ renewals and two Moments Pro clips per month, although eligibility depends on the qualifying bundle and subscription terms.

Where to find Insta360’s Black Friday deals

The Black Friday offers are available through the official Insta360 store, with the company advertising free gifts on selected purchases while stocks last. The promotional email highlights the Ace Pro 2 Standard Bundle at £259, the Dual Battery version at £279, the Ultimate Videography Bundle at £525 and the original Ace Pro at £179, making these the standout camera deals in the range.

For buyers primarily interested in action footage, the Ace Pro 2 offers the more advanced recording features and processing capabilities, while the original Ace Pro provides a considerably cheaper way into Insta360’s Leica-equipped camera range. Those planning more involved filmmaking projects may find the Ultimate Videography Bundle more useful, particularly if they would otherwise purchase its grip, lenses and filters individually. With different accessories and promotional gifts included across the range, checking the exact bundle contents before ordering is worthwhile.