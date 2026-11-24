British-Nigerian photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses has been named the recipient of the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2026, recognising his contribution to contemporary photography and visual culture.

The British Fashion Council announced that Moses will receive the award on 30 November at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The honour recognises his work across fashion, music and film, as well as his distinctive approach to telling stories through photography.

Raised in South London, Moses is entirely self-taught and began his professional career directing a project for Nike at just 18. By the age of 22, he had become the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for Dazed, establishing himself as an emerging talent in fashion photography. His portfolio has since grown to include campaigns and collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Dior, Burberry and Moncler. He has also photographed some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill and Grace Jones.

Much of Moses’ work draws on his South London upbringing and Nigerian heritage, with identity, community and personal experience playing a central role in his images. Rather than separating his commercial assignments from his personal interests, he has carried these themes across both, developing a recognisable photographic style.

In 2024, Moses published his first monograph, Regina, bringing together work from his photographic practice. He was also selected to design the trophy for the 2025 BRIT Awards, extending his work beyond photography into another area of British creative culture. Speaking about the award, Moses said: “It’s a blessing to receive such a prestigious award, I’ve put a lot of heart into my practice from the moment I started and moments like this are a testament to honest work.”

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Laura Weir, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, praised Moses’ ability to work across different creative disciplines and said his photography had helped introduce new perspectives to contemporary visual culture.

The Trailblazer Award recognises creative figures whose work has made an innovative contribution to contemporary culture. Previous recipients include designers Sarah Burton and Alessandro Michele, alongside former British Vogueeditor Edward Enninful.

For photographers, Moses’ recognition is another example of how image-making continues to influence the wider creative industries. His career has taken him from self-taught beginnings to major international commissions, while retaining a strong connection to the personal stories behind his photographs.

The Fashion Awards 2026 will take place on Monday 30 November at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Further information is available through The Fashion Awards website.

Press release

GABRIEL MOSES TO BE HONOURED WITH THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD AT THE FASHION AWARDS 2026

London, Tuesday 10th November 2026 – The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce that Gabriel Moses will receive the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2026. The ceremony will take place on Monday 30th November 2026 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

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Gabriel Moses is a British-Nigerian photographer, filmmaker and creative director from South London, and one of the most distinctive and influential image-makers of his generation. This award recognises his defining impact across fashion, music and design, and his ability to translate deeply personal narratives into emotionally resonant imagery that continues to shape contemporary visual culture.

Making his directorial debut with Nike at just eighteen years old, Moses established the foundations of a creative practice rooted in storytelling, identity and community. Entirely self-taught, he has since redefined the possibilities of contemporary image-making, making history as the youngest photographer to shoot a Dazed cover at just 22.

His creative portfolio spans campaigns and collaborations with some of the world’s most influential fashion houses and cultural institutions, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Burberry and Moncler, alongside portraits of cultural figures such as Pharrell Williams, Jay Z, Rihanna, Lauryn Hill, Grace Jones, Cher, Travis Scott, amongst others. In 2024 Moses released his first monograph Regina and was named as the trophy designer of 2025 The BRIT Award.

Consistently bringing narratives drawn from his South London upbringing and Nigerian heritage to major commercial and artistic platforms, Moses has helped expand how identity, heritage and community are represented in contemporary media. Through an unmistakable visual language that moves fluidly between fashion, music, film and art, he has established himself as one of the most compelling creative voices of his generation.

Laura Weir, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council: “Gabriel is one of those rare creative talents whose work has an unmistakable visual language and emotional resonance. Across fashion, music, film and art, he has helped shape contemporary visual culture, while opening up new perspectives and inspiring a generation of creatives. We’re delighted to celebrate Gabriel at The Fashion Awards this year and recognise the extraordinary contribution he continues to make to British and global creative culture.”

Gabriel Moses: “It’s a blessing to receive such a prestigious award, I’ve put a lot of heart into my practice from the moment I started and moments like this are a testament to honest work. I’m grateful to the long list of collaborators who have trusted my ideas.”

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The Trailblazer Award celebrates a leading creative voice who has made an impactful and innovative contribution to contemporary culture. Previous winners of the award include Kim Jones, Sarah Burton OBE, Alessandro Michele, Edward Enniful OBE, and Remo Ruffini.

The Fashion Awards is the world’s biggest fashion fundraiser and a defining global moment for British fashion, championing the cultural power of fashion and spotlighting the creative voices shaping the industry today. It reflects fashion’s dynamic intersection with music, film, sport and performance. The event enables the British Fashion Council to continue to support, defend and promote British fashion globally, supporting designers and businesses to build creative and commercial resilience.

The BFC thanks Presenting Partner Pandora and Official Partners Johnnie Walker and The Peninsula London whose commitment makes TFA possible. For information on ticket sales, please visit here. For Table and Box enquiries, please email adam.mace@britishfashioncouncil.com.