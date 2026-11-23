Most new camera lenses are designed around increasingly sophisticated optical elements, with manufacturers working to deliver sharper images and better correction of imperfections. Light Lens Lab has taken a rather different approach with its new M 40mm f/2 ‘Hana’, a compact Leica M-mount lens built using optical glass salvaged from Chinese rangefinder cameras dating back to the 1980s.

Rather than simply recreating the look of a vintage lens, the manufacturer has recovered original optical elements from older equipment, carefully selecting and cleaning them before incorporating them into a new lens assembly. The result is a manual-focus prime intended to preserve the softer, more characterful rendering of older optics while allowing photographers to use them on modern Leica M-mount cameras.

The glass comes from 40mm f/2 lenses originally fitted to Chinese rangefinder cameras such as the Huaxia. These used a six-element, four-group Double-Gauss optical design, a configuration with a long history in photographic lenses. Light Lens Lab has retained that underlying formula, prioritising the distinctive appearance of the images rather than trying to match the clinical sharpness associated with many modern primes.

Vintage optics with a new lease of life

The decision to reuse original glass is what makes the Hana particularly unusual. Plenty of contemporary lenses draw inspiration from historical optical designs, but most use newly manufactured elements. Here, the original components are part of the appeal, potentially giving each lens some of the individual characteristics associated with vintage photographic equipment.

The 40mm focal length also makes sense for everyday photography. Sitting between the familiar 35mm and 50mm perspectives, it offers enough width to capture a subject within its surroundings without making the frame feel excessively spacious. Combined with the f/2 maximum aperture, it should be a versatile choice for street photography, travel and environmental portraits, especially for photographers who prefer a more deliberate manual-focusing experience.

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Light Lens Lab has complemented the older optical design with a compact barrel inspired by its existing Shu-Elcan styling. It features a focusing tab for making adjustments by touch and a click-stop aperture ring, while the ten-blade diaphragm is intended to produce rounded out-of-focus highlights. The lens is available in black and silver finishes, both designed to suit the traditional appearance of Leica rangefinder cameras.

Light Lens Lab M 40mm f/2 ‘Hana’ specifications

Feature Specification Mount Leica M Format Full-frame Focal length 40mm Aperture range f/2–f/16 Optical construction 6 elements in 4 groups Optical design Double-Gauss Focus Manual, rangefinder-coupled Minimum focus distance 0.5m Rangefinder coupling Infinity to 0.7m, camera-dependent Aperture blades 10 Filter thread 39mm Dimensions Approx. 51 × 32mm Weight Approx. 162g Finishes Black and silver

One detail worth noting is that the minimum focusing distance and rangefinder coupling distance are not the same. Although the lens can focus as close as 0.5m, its mechanical rangefinder coupling operates only down to approximately 0.7m, depending on the camera. Anyone wanting to focus closer on a compatible digital Leica would therefore need to use live view or another method of checking focus.

At approximately 162g and just 32mm long, the Hana is also a relatively unobtrusive lens to carry. Its small dimensions should make it particularly appealing to photographers who favour compact rangefinder setups, although the use of salvaged optical elements means its attraction lies more in photographic character than guaranteed modern optical perfection.

Price and availability

The Light Lens Lab M 40mm f/2 ‘Hana’, also marketed as the ‘Hua’, is now available to order internationally, with a manufacturer-listed price of $250 and overseas shipments expected to begin in December 2026. Both black chrome and silver chrome versions are offered.

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The lens has also been released in limited quantities in Japan, where it went on sale on 12 November for ¥49,800. For photographers interested in the rendering of older rangefinder lenses without having to source and adapt a vintage example themselves, the Hana offers an unusual alternative: genuine decades-old optical glass housed in a newly made Leica M-mount lens.