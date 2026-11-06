Meike has introduced the AF 58mm f/1.2 MIX, a new autofocus prime lens designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Available in Sony E, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mounts, the lens offers a focal length equivalent to approximately 87mm on a full-frame camera, making it particularly suited to portrait photography. It is available now through Meike’s online store for $449.

The lens combines a wide f/1.2 maximum aperture with a portrait-friendly focal length, allowing photographers to isolate subjects against softly blurred backgrounds while maintaining relatively fast shutter speeds in low light. This could make it an attractive option for portrait and event photographers who want greater control over depth of field without moving to a full-frame camera system.

Its optical construction consists of 14 elements arranged in 10 groups, with Meike describing the design as offering APO-level correction to reduce chromatic aberration and purple fringing. The company also claims it can resolve sufficient detail for cameras with resolutions of up to 60MP. Autofocus is driven by an STM stepping motor, with support for face and eye detection on compatible camera bodies, while the minimum focusing distance is 62cm.

Meike has included several physical controls intended to make the lens suitable for both photography and video. These include a dedicated aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation, an AF/MF switch and a customisable function button. An aperture ring lock helps prevent accidental adjustments, while a USB-C port allows firmware updates without requiring a separate docking accessory.

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The AF 58mm f/1.2 MIX joins Meike’s existing range of autofocus primes, including the 85mm f/1.4 MIX. At approximately 450g, it offers photographers a relatively manageable option for portraits and low-light shooting, particularly those using smaller APS-C camera bodies.

Meike AF 58mm f/1.2 MIX specifications

Specification Details Format APS-C Mounts Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X Focal length 58mm (approx. 87mm equivalent) Aperture range f/1.2–f/16 Optical construction 14 elements in 10 groups Aperture blades 11 Minimum focusing distance 0.62m Autofocus STM stepping motor Filter thread 62mm Dimensions 76 × 90mm Weight 450g (E/X), 455g (Z) Additional features Clickable/clickless aperture ring, Fn button, USB-C

The Meike AF 58mm f/1.2 MIX is available through Meike’s official online store, priced at $449.