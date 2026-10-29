Panasonic is offering up to £400 cashback on selected Lumix cameras and lenses purchased from participating UK retailers until 13 November 2026. The promotion covers several of the company’s full-frame mirrorless cameras, including the Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX and S9, alongside the TZ300 compact camera and a range of L-mount lenses. The cashback must be claimed after purchase, rather than being deducted automatically at checkout.

The largest standard cashback amount is £400 on the Lumix S5 II twin-lens kit, which includes the 20-60mm and 50mm lenses. Buyers can also claim £300 on the S5 II with the 20-60mm kit lens, or £200 on the camera body alone. The S5 IIX, which offers additional video-focused features over the standard S5 II, qualifies for £200 cashback on the body or £300 with the 20-60mm kit lens.

Panasonic is also offering £200 cashback on eligible configurations of the Lumix S9 and the Lumix TZ300 compact camera. The S9 provides a smaller full-frame alternative to the S5 series, while the TZ300 is aimed at photographers who prefer an all-in-one travel camera without interchangeable lenses.

The main camera offers under Panasonic’s standard cashback promotion are:

Camera or configuration Cashback Lumix S5 II body (DC-S5M2E) £200 Lumix S5 II with 20-60mm lens (DC-S5M2KE) £300 Lumix S5 II twin-lens kit (DC-S5M2WE) £400 Lumix S5 IIX body (DC-S5M2XE) £200 Lumix S5 IIX with 20-60mm lens (DC-S5M2XKE) £300 Lumix S9, selected bodies and kits £200 Lumix TZ300, eligible models £200

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The promotion also includes several Lumix S lenses, with cashback ranging from £80 to £250. Among the larger offers are £250 on the Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4 and 70-200mm f/2.8, and £200 on the Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 and Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1.

Photographers looking for other focal lengths can claim £150 on the Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 and Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS, while the Lumix S 100mm f/2.8 Macro qualifies for £100. The Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 and 85mm f/1.8 each qualify for £80.

How to claim Panasonic’s cashback

To qualify, customers must purchase an eligible new Panasonic product from a participating retailer within the promotional period. The retailer list includes Wex Photo Video, London Camera Exchange, Park Cameras, Jessops and John Lewis, among others. Panasonic’s official participating retailer list provides the full details.

Customers must wait at least 30 calendar days after purchasing their equipment before submitting a cashback claim. Registration requires proof of purchase, the product serial number, photographs of the serial number and packaging barcode, and bank details. Buyers of the TZ300 must also complete a short survey.

The standard purchase deadline is 13 November 2026, with claims accepted until 15 January 2027. However, certain S5 II and S5 IIX configurations had an earlier purchase deadline of 20 September, so buyers should check the exact model code against Panasonic’s official terms and conditions before ordering.

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Customers can claim cashback on up to five qualifying products across the standard and Lumix Week promotions, with only one claim permitted per product. Panasonic says approved payments will be transferred to customers’ bank accounts within 30 days of validation.

Unlock Exclusive LUMIX Cashback Savings

Full details and the registration process are available on Panasonic’s official Lumix cashback page.