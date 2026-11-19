The Nikon Z7 II is now available for £1,799 at Park Cameras, reduced from £2,299 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday 2026 offers. That represents a £500 saving on Nikon’s high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, which remains a capable option for landscape, portrait and studio photographers. The retailer currently lists the camera as in stock, making this a particularly interesting offer for photographers who want plenty of resolution without paying the price of Nikon’s newer high-end Z-series bodies.

At the centre of the Z7 II is a 45.7-megapixel full-frame backside-illuminated CMOS sensor, designed to capture fine detail across a wide range of subjects. Its high pixel count makes it especially useful for landscape and commercial photography, where photographers may need to produce large prints or crop their images without sacrificing too much resolution. The camera also offers an ISO range of 64–25,600, expandable to ISO 32–102,400, while its five-axis in-body image stabilisation helps reduce camera shake when shooting handheld.

Nikon equipped the Z7 II with dual EXPEED 6 processors, improving its performance over the original Z7. It can shoot continuously at up to 10fps and uses a 493-point hybrid autofocus system with eye and face detection for people and animals. There are also dual memory card slots, supporting CFexpress or XQD cards in one slot and UHS-II SD cards in the other, providing greater flexibility when managing large image files or recording backups.

Although still photography is its main strength, the Z7 II can also record 4K video at up to 60fps, with a crop at that frame rate, alongside Full HD footage at up to 120fps. Its 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen and high-resolution electronic viewfinder help with composition, while the weather-sealed body makes it suitable for outdoor photography. It is worth remembering, however, that the Z7 II is an older-generation camera, so photographers who prioritise Nikon’s latest subject-detection autofocus and video features may prefer one of the company’s newer models.

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Nikon Z7 II specifications

Specification Details Sensor 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS Lens mount Nikon Z Image processors Dual EXPEED 6 Autofocus 493-point hybrid AF Continuous shooting Up to 10fps ISO range 64–25,600 (expandable) Image stabilisation 5-axis in-body VR Video Up to 4K 60p Viewfinder 3.69-million-dot OLED EVF Screen 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen Memory cards CFexpress/XQD and UHS-II SD Weight Approx. 705g including battery and memory card

Price and availability

The Nikon Z7 II body is available for £1,799 at Park Cameras, down from £2,299, with the retailer confirming that it is part of its Black Friday 2026 promotion. Park Cameras is also offering a half-price Nikon FTZ II mount adapter when purchased with the camera, which could be useful for photographers moving from Nikon F-mount lenses to the Z system.