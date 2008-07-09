A straightforward introduction for digital novices

Title: Complete Digital Photography

Author: Tom Ang

ISBN: 1845370260

Publisher: New Holland

Edition: Hardback

Review: Getting started with digital photography can be daunting. This book from established photography writer Tom Ang provides a suitable introduction to the entire digital imaging process. If offers advice on choosing the right cameras and software, and using them effectively to get the most out of your photographs. The straightforward language and uncluttered interface make this a useful book for beginners and anyone who is just confused about how to use their camera effectively.