Yeti has introduced three LoadOut GoBox Wheeled Gear Cases, offering photographers and videographers a choice of protective storage for cameras, lenses, tripods and other equipment. Available in 28, 68 and 88-litre sizes, the new cases are designed to transport equipment in demanding conditions, with the smallest model intended for carry-on luggage and the two larger versions suited to checked baggage.

All three cases use Yeti’s Defender material for their outer shells and meet IP65 and IP67 protection ratings, providing resistance to dust, water jets and temporary immersion in water up to one metre deep for 30 minutes. A built-in pressure relief valve automatically balances the air pressure inside each case while keeping water and dust out, which may be useful when travelling between locations or changing altitude. The range also features puncture-resistant NeverFlat wheels and retractable aluminium Periscope handles, allowing users to transport heavier equipment without carrying the cases by hand.

The GoBox 28 is the smallest model, with a capacity of 29.04 litres and external dimensions of 55.9 x 35.6 x 22.9cm. Yeti says it meets the carry-on size requirements of most airlines, making it a potential option for photographers who prefer to keep their camera equipment with them during flights. However, at approximately 6.1kg when empty, its weight could be a consideration for airlines with strict cabin baggage allowances. The GoBox 68, meanwhile, provides 68.07 litres of storage and is designed for checked luggage. Its longer interior can accommodate larger equipment such as tripods, telescopes and production accessories, with Yeti specifying enough room for 31-inch arrow tubes and fly rods.

The largest model, the GoBox 88, increases capacity to 88.13 litres, providing additional space for bulkier equipment and accessories. Like the 68, it is designed to meet the checked-luggage size requirements of most airlines, although photographers will need to consider its approximately 10kg empty weight before adding their equipment. Interestingly, the GoBox 88 is shorter than the 68 but considerably deeper and taller, so the larger capacity does not necessarily make it better suited to longer tripods or accessories.

Yeti LoadOut GoBox wheeled cases: Specifications

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Specification GoBox 28 GoBox 68 GoBox 88 Capacity 29.04L 68.07L 88.13L External dimensions 55.9 × 35.6 × 22.9cm 86.9 × 42.4 × 25.7cm 76.2 × 47 × 34cm Empty weight 6.1kg 9kg 10kg Protection ratings IP65/IP67 IP65/IP67 IP65/IP67 Shell Defender material Defender material Defender material Wheels NeverFlat NeverFlat NeverFlat Handle Periscope Periscope Periscope Airline compatibility Carry-on Checked Checked US price $350 $450 $450

All three cases are compatible with Yeti’s optional KOR Protective Inserts, which provide additional protection for equipment inside. The company also offers Gear Cubes for organising smaller accessories, a PackAttic lid organiser and a MOLLE panel for attaching equipment, with lid accessories secured using twist pegs. These options allow photographers to configure the interior around their equipment, as the cases are not supplied with dedicated camera compartments. Additional padding or protective inserts would therefore be necessary when transporting delicate lenses and camera bodies.

For security, the range includes Lockdown Latches, Lockports, AnchorPoint tie-down slots and BearFoot non-slip feet. The latches help keep the cases closed during transport, while the tie-down slots allow them to be secured inside a vehicle or other transport space. These features could make the cases suitable for photographers working on location, particularly those carrying several pieces of equipment that would otherwise require separate bags.

The GoBox 28 costs $350 in the US, while the GoBox 68 and 88 are both priced at $450. Protective inserts are sold separately, with the KOR system for the GoBox 68 costing an additional $325, bringing the combined price to $775 before any other accessories. Yeti’s UK website also lists the GoBox 28 at £350 and the GoBox 68 at £450, although both listings currently show them as sold out. UK pricing for the GoBox 88 has not been confirmed.

Key features:

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Dustproof, waterproof, and virtually indestructible.

Meets the size requirements for checked luggage of most airlines.

Sized to accommodate 31” arrow tubes and fly rods.

Equipped with tie-down slots, non-slip feet, lockports, and lockdown latches to keep your gear and GoBox safely in place.

Perfect to use as a protective case for your fishing or hunting equipment.

Kit it out with the LoadOut® PackAttic™, LoadOut® MOLLE Panel, and LoadOut™ KOR® Protective Inserts. Lid accessories secure with easy-to-use twist pegs.

The three cases are listed on Yeti’s US website as new products, although the company has not provided a separate UK release date. For photographers, the choice largely comes down to the equipment being transported. The GoBox 28 offers a more compact option for travel, while the 68 provides space for longer accessories and the 88 offers greater overall capacity. Their waterproof construction and configurable interiors make them alternatives to established hard cases from manufacturers such as Pelican, although their empty weight and the additional cost of protective inserts are important considerations.

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LOADOUT® GOBOX 28/68/88 WHEELED GEAR CASE

OVERVIEW

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What goes in the LoadOut® GoBox 28 Wheeled Gear Case goes everywhere you do. Constructed with puncture-resistant NeverFlat™ Wheels, a retractable aluminum Periscope™ Handle, and its WildProof™ design, the GoBox 28 rolls with the punches while keeping your equipment protected. Binoculars, spotting scopes, large optics, production equipment – this waterproof, dustproof, and ultra-portable gear bunker is compatible with the Loadout® PackAttic™, LoadOut® MOLLE Panel, LoadOut™ Gear Cubes, and LoadOut™ KOR® Protective Inserts so you can rest assured your tools and instruments stay secure and in place while you’re on the move.

The LoadOut® GoBox 68 Wheeled Gear Case is the ultimate home base for every place you go. Sized to accommodate 31” arrow tubes and fly rods, the GoBox 68 is checked-luggage compatible and protects all the gear you need before heading on the boat, to the blind, or past the backcountry. Equipped with puncture-resistant NeverFlat™ Wheels and a retractable aluminum Periscope™ Handle, this waterproof and dustproof gear fortress does everything but slow your roll. Plus, internal organization systems such as the LoadOut® PackAttic™, LoadOut® MOLLE Panel, LoadOut™ Gear Cubes, and LoadOut™ KOR® Protective Inserts ensure your equipment stays safe and put so you don’t have to.

The LoadOut® GoBox 88 Wheeled Gear Case is checked-luggage compatible so you can go off the grid. NeverFlat™ Wheels and the retractable aluminum PeriScope™ Handle let you bring basecamp with you with ease, and internal organization systems such as the LoadOut® PackAttic™, LoadOut® MOLLE Panel, LoadOut™ Gear Cubes, and LoadOut™ KOR® Protective Inserts keep your equipment protected and in place. Waterproof, dustproof, and nearly unbreakable, the GoBox 88 keeps gear in the clear in places far and near.

Please note: The GoBox is a protective gear case, not a cooler, so fill it with anything but ice.

DEFENDER MATERIAL

We can’t legally say it’s unbreakable, but this cargo box is built to withstand serious impact.

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WILDPROOF™

Meets IP65 and IP67 international ratings to be waterproof, dustproof, and fully submersible, keeping gear protected from unwanted wilderness. Pressure relief valve automatically balances the air pressure inside the case while keeping water and dust out.

SECURITY THAT HOLDS UP

With Lockdown Latches, AnchorPoint™ Tie-Down Slots, BearFoot™ Non-Slip Feet, and Lockports, your equipment and GoBox stay exactly where they’re supposed to be.

CONFIGURE IT OUT

Compatible with the LoadOut® PackAttic™, LoadOut® MOLLE Panel, LoadOut™ Gear Cubes, and LoadOut™ KOR® Protective Inserts, build out your GoBox with versatile organization systems that keep gear protected, secure, and easy to access.