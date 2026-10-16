Chinese lens manufacturer Light Lens Lab is reportedly developing a 50mm f/2 apochromatic lens for Leica M-mount cameras, with a possible release in 2027.

According to Leica Rumors, the lens will form part of the company’s expanding Apochromatic series, which began with the introduction of a 35mm f/2 earlier this year. Although technical specifications and pricing have yet to be disclosed, the proposed lens would offer Leica rangefinder photographers another option in a focal length already served by the German manufacturer’s premium APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH.

Apochromatic optical designs are intended to bring different wavelengths of light into closer focus, reducing chromatic aberration and the coloured fringes that can appear around high-contrast subjects. This correction is particularly valuable when photographing fine detail, reflective surfaces or subjects against bright backgrounds. A 50mm focal length is also well suited to everyday photography and portraiture on full-frame Leica M cameras, making the reported lens relevant to photographers who want high optical correction without moving away from the rangefinder system. However, the APO designation alone does not establish how the new lens will perform, and no independent test results are available.

Light Lens Lab has already established the direction of its Apochromatic series with the 35mm f/2, an independently developed optical design rather than a reproduction of an older lens. That model uses 11 elements in six groups, including four aspherical elements, together with a floating optical system designed to maintain performance at different focusing distances. It also incorporates ultra-low-dispersion and anomalous partial-dispersion glass to help control chromatic aberration, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 metres. These specifications provide some indication of the company’s approach to modern optical design, although there is no confirmation that the proposed 50mm lens will use a similar construction.

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The existing 35mm f/2 Apochromatic is listed on Light Lens Lab’s official website at $2,099 (approximately £1,570 before any UK taxes or import charges), while the titanium version has a published US price of $2,399. That places the company’s APO range firmly in the premium lens category, even before a comparison with Leica’s own optics. Light Lens Lab has not announced a price for the reported 50mm f/2, so it remains unclear whether the new model would offer a substantial saving over the APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 ASPH. or how its optical performance would compare.

The 50mm lens is reportedly one of five additional apochromatic designs being considered for Leica M-mount cameras. According to Leica Rumors, the proposed range also includes a 28mm f/2, 75mm f/2, 90mm f/2 and 135mm f/2. These focal lengths would extend the series from wide-angle photography to longer telephoto applications, although the manufacturer has not confirmed individual release dates or final specifications for the reported models.

Media rumors

Light Lens Lab is working on a new Light Lens Lab 50mm f/2 Apochromatic lens for Leica M-mount

Light Lens Lab is developing a new 50mm f/2 Apochromatic lens for Leica M-mount, expected to be released in 2027.

Last week, LLL released a teaser for another new/upcoming M-mount lens.

Light Lens Lab is rumored to release five Apochromatic lenses for Leica M-mount:

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