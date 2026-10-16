TTArtisan has introduced the AF 24mm f/3.8 Mini, a compact autofocus lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras. Weighing approximately 57g and measuring just 16mm thick in its Sony E-mount version, the new pancake lens is designed for photographers who want a wide-angle option without adding much bulk to their camera. Priced at $99, it offers an inexpensive alternative to larger autofocus lenses, although its fixed f/3.8 aperture limits its versatility in low light.

The lens provides an 84-degree angle of view on full-frame cameras, making it suitable for street photography, landscapes and everyday shooting. Its small dimensions are particularly useful for photographers who prefer to travel light or carry a camera throughout the day. On APS-C cameras, the 24mm focal length provides an angle of view equivalent to approximately 36mm on full frame, giving it a more conventional perspective for general photography.

Despite its size, the AF 24mm f/3.8 Mini includes a voice coil motor (VCM) autofocus system, which TTArtisan says provides fast, accurate and quiet focusing. Its optical construction consists of six elements in six groups, including two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and two aspherical elements intended to help control optical aberrations. The minimum focusing distance is 0.3m, allowing photographers to work relatively close to their subjects, although the modest maximum aperture means background separation will be more limited than with faster wide-angle lenses.

One unusual feature is the lens’s built-in sliding cover, operated by a small lever on the barrel. Inspired by older mechanical camera designs, it provides a way to protect the front element without relying on a conventional removable lens cap. The lens also features a metal mount and a USB Type-C port for firmware updates, allowing TTArtisan to address compatibility or autofocus issues through future software updates.

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Compatibility is worth checking before purchasing. TTArtisan lists support for numerous Sony full-frame and APS-C cameras, but its compatibility chart identifies some models as only partially compatible, with autofocus performance potentially limited. The Sony A7S and A7S II, along with the APS-C A5000 and A5100, are among the models listed with restrictions. TTArtisan also notes that some camera compatibility issues may require firmware updates, so owners should check the manufacturer’s current list before ordering.

The TTArtisan AF 24mm f/3.8 Mini is priced at $99 on the manufacturer’s official online store and is also listed on Amazon UK. Both Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount versions are advertised, although only the Sony version was available to order at the time of checking.

For photographers using compatible Sony or Nikon cameras, the appeal is largely its size and price. The fixed f/3.8 aperture will restrict low-light shooting compared with faster prime lenses, but the combination of autofocus, full-frame coverage and a 57g design makes it a practical option for those who value portability over a wider aperture.

TTArtisan AF 24mm f/3.8 Mini: Specifications

Specification Details Focal length 24mm Format Full-frame Maximum aperture f/3.8 (fixed) Angle of view 84° Autofocus VCM motor Optical construction 6 elements in 6 groups Special elements 2 ED, 2 aspherical Minimum focusing distance 0.3m Weight Approx. 57g Dimensions 60mm diameter × 16mm (Sony E-mount) Mounts Sony E, Nikon Z Filter thread None specified Price $99

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Press release

TTARTISAN AF 24mm F3.8 mini

Product description and features

Ultra-Compact Pancake: TTArtisan describes the lens as a slim, lightweight full-frame design intended for easy everyday carrying.

Wider Perspective: The 24mm focal length offers an 84° angle of view, with street photography, landscapes and general photography among the suggested uses.

Close-Up Details: The lens focuses down to 0.3m, allowing photographers to approach smaller subjects more closely.

F3.8 Aperture: The manufacturer describes the aperture as capable of producing background blur to separate a subject from its surroundings.

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Reliable Autofocus: A VCM autofocus motor is intended to provide quick, accurate and quiet focusing within the compact body.

Design: The lens combines a vintage-inspired appearance with a lever-operated sliding front cover.

Additional details: The product page identifies a metal lens mount, USB Type-C firmware port and Sony E/Nikon Z mount options.

The accompanying manufacturer graphics also identify two ED elements and two aspherical elements, with the Sony E-mount version measuring approximately 60mm in diameter and 16mm thick.

Package contents

The official listing identifies one AF 24mm f/3.8 Mini lens, one rear cap, the product box, a user manual and a warranty card.