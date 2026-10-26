The World Food Photography Awards has introduced a new category for first-time entrants as part of its 2027 competition, aimed at encouraging photographers who may be reluctant to submit their work to established awards. The Newcomer Prize is intended to make entering a major photography competition less intimidating, particularly for those who lack confidence or have limited experience of submitting images for judging.

Founded in 2011, the World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Tenderstem Bimi, welcomes both professional and amateur photographers working across a wide range of photographic disciplines. Although food remains the central subject, entries can include documentary, travel, street photography, portraiture and still life. The introduction of the Newcomer Prize reflects the organisers’ efforts to encourage participation from photographers who might otherwise feel their work is not ready for competition.

Caroline Kenyon, founder of the awards, said supporting photographers at different stages of their careers has been a priority since the competition began. She noted that previous entrants had credited being shortlisted with giving them the confidence to pursue photography professionally. David Loftus, chair of the judging panel, also welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the new opportunities would provide meaningful support for photographers and their work.

Alongside the Newcomer Prize, the 2027 competition will offer professional development opportunities through several other categories. The winner of the Award for Innovation will receive a four-week residency at the Hugo Burge Foundation in Scotland, together with a £1,400 stipend. The Food Portraiture category winner will receive a one-to-one virtual portfolio review with James Davies, art direction and image lead at Waitrose. These prizes provide opportunities for photographers to develop their practice and receive professional feedback beyond the recognition associated with winning an award.

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The competition’s broad interpretation of food photography means entrants are not restricted to conventional studio photographs of prepared dishes. Images exploring food production, culture, people and the environments in which food is grown or consumed can also fit within its various categories, giving photographers from different backgrounds an opportunity to participate.

Entries for the 2027 World Food Photography Awards close on 7 February 2027. Further information, including competition categories and entry requirements, is available on the official World Food Photography Awards website.

Event Description

NEW: The Newcomer Prize

A new category for first-time entrants of the Awards only.

This exciting new addition is for photographers of all kinds who are taking the plunge and entering the World Food Photography Awards for the very first time!

Images may feature food in any context, from growing to harvest, cooking, eating or selling.

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NOTE: Entrants may not have previously entered the World Food Photography Awards, formerly known as Food Photographer of the Year.

The Winner of The Newcomer Prize will be eligible for Overall Winner, World Food Photography Awards.