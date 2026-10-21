Voigtländer has announced a commemorative edition of its Color-Skopar 35mm f/2.5 lens to mark 100 years since the introduction of the Skopar name in 1926. Designed for Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras, the new Skopar 100th model is based on the existing Color-Skopar 35mm f/2.5 P II but features a redesigned silver barrel, matching metal lens hood and specially constructed aluminium rear cap.

The anniversary edition retains the compact dimensions that have made the original lens suitable for street and documentary photography. Measuring just 23mm long and weighing 134g, it adds relatively little bulk to a rangefinder camera. The 35mm focal length provides a moderately wide field of view suited to everyday photography, while the f/2.5 maximum aperture offers a compromise between light-gathering ability and portability. Its manual focusing mechanism uses a precisely machined metal helicoid, with a shaped focusing tab and a click-stop aperture ring intended to provide accurate adjustments.

The VM mount supports rangefinder coupling on compatible Leica M cameras, with focusing available from infinity down to 0.7 metres. The lens also covers the full-frame image format, making it suitable for both 35mm film and digital rangefinder bodies. Photographers using other mirrorless systems can fit it through an appropriate mount adapter, although rangefinder coupling is specific to compatible cameras.

The commemorative accessories are among the main differences from the standard model. Voigtländer supplies a silver metal bayonet hood with openings intended to reduce obstruction of the rangefinder viewfinder, alongside a three-piece machined aluminium rear cap. The optical construction remains consistent with the existing P II, so the anniversary edition is primarily a change in exterior design and supplied accessories rather than a new optical formula.

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Key specifications

Specification Details Mount VM (Leica M-compatible) Optical construction 7 elements in 5 groups Aperture range f/2.5–f/22 Aperture blades 10 Minimum focusing distance 0.7m Filter thread 39mm Dimensions 55mm diameter × 23mm Weight 134g

The Color-Skopar 35mm f/2.5 Skopar 100th model is scheduled for release in Japan in November 2026, with a recommended price of ¥75,000 before tax.

Press release

COLOR-SKOPAR 35mm F2.5 -SKOPAR 100th model- – 株式会社コシナ

Features – This model commemorates the 100th anniversary of the introduction of Voigtländer’s “Skopar” lenses. Based on the long-selling COLOR-SKOPAR 35mm F2.5 PⅡ, it features an elegant silver exterior finish. It comes with a slotted metal lens hood finished in the same silver as the lens body, as well as a special three-piece aluminum rear lens cap.

Main Features

Excellent operability despite the compact size – This lens features a newly designed lens barrel for excellent operability despite its pancake-like 23mm length. Excellent operability is achieved with the focusing tab shaped to fit your finger and the aperture mechanism with distinctive click stops.

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Includes a Dedicated Lens Hood with a Slit – This kit includes a beautiful, durable metal bayonet-mount lens hood designed specifically for rangefinder cameras, which minimizes vignetting when mounted. The hood features a silver finish that blends seamlessly with the lens.

Machined Aluminum Rear Cap – A metal rear cap assembled from three pieces is included. By using aluminum, it combines a premium metallic finish that satisfies the desire to own it with a lightweight design.

Manual focus for reliable focusing – Employs a very precisely machined and adjusted all metal helicoid unit lubricated with high quality grease to realize smooth focusing operation with just the right amount of torque. This enables very precise focusing.

Bayonet type VM mount – Uses the VM-mount lens mount compatible with Leica M-mount. Not only can this lens be used on rangefinder-coupled cameras, but design-wise it also balances very nicely when mounted on mirrorless digital cameras with a mount adapter.

Installed with a focus-coupling system – The high-precision rangefinder coupling mechanism enables precise focusing even with the lens’s deep depth of focus.

Imaging circle that covers full frame format – The lens features a generous imaging circle that covers the 35 mm full frame format. Furthermore, its size is extremely compact compared to interchangeable lenses for single-lens reflex cameras.