British lens manufacturer Cooke Optics has introduced the S4 FF/i series, a new range of six full-frame spherical prime lenses designed for professional filmmaking.

Announced on 20 October, the range builds on the company’s established S4/i Super 35 lenses, with a redesigned optical system, a consistent T2.0 maximum aperture and a more compact construction. The lenses are available in PL and LPL mounts, with UK pricing starting at £11,000 per lens.

Rather than simply enlarging the image circle of its existing lenses, Cooke has developed a new optical design intended to retain the visual characteristics associated with the original S4/i series. The company describes a balance between resolution, contrast and dimensionality, with particular attention to skin tones and the rendering of lens flares. These are manufacturer claims rather than independently verified performance characteristics, but they indicate that the new lenses are intended to preserve the familiar Cooke aesthetic while accommodating full-frame sensors.

One of the principal changes is the reduction in size and weight. According to Cooke, the new lenses weigh an average of 1,642g, approximately 29% less than the original Super 35 models. All six share an 87mm front diameter, which should simplify the use of compatible matte boxes and other accessories when changing focal lengths. The reduced weight is also intended to make the lenses more practical for handheld, gimbal and Steadicam operation.

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Close focusing is another priority. Cooke quotes an average minimum object distance of approximately 385mm across the range, allowing cinematographers to work close to subjects and capture smaller details without necessarily switching to a dedicated close-focus lens. The company also claims consistent contrast and sharpness throughout the set and across the focusing range.

Key specifications

Specification Details Lens type Full-frame spherical primes Focal lengths 18, 25, 35, 50, 75 and 100mm Maximum aperture T2.0 across the range Mounts PL and LPL Average minimum object distance Approximately 385mm Front diameter 87mm Weight 1.45–1.8kg per lens, including PL mount Average weight 1,642g

The Cooke S4 FF/i series is available to order now, priced at £11,000 per lens in the UK, €13,000 in Europe or $15,000 in the US.

Press release

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Cooke Optics announces S4 FF/i spherical prime lenses for full-frame production.

“The Look. Evolved”

Leicester, UK: 20 October 2026 – Cooke has expanded its PL/LPL lens range with the S4 FF/i spherical primes, a new full-frame evolution of its iconic S4/i Super 35 lenses.

The S4 FF/i are a compact, lightweight set of six T2.0 primes (18 / 25 / 35 / 50 / 75 / 100mm) with class-leading close focus and a carefully regulated character that complements skin tones, delivers gentle clarity and expressive lens flares.

This is a new lens design that retains some key optical qualities that made the original S4/i S35 so popular, while updating the lenses for modern filmmaking and full-frame cameras.

Exceptional close focus – S4 FF/i offers class-leading close focus across the set, averaging just over fifteen inches (385mm). Hands and small details can fill the frame, and performance holds from infinity to the minimum object distance.

Dependable character – S4 FF/i balances resolution with dimensionality and delivers precision and intimacy without compromise. Contrast and sharpness is consistent across the set.

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Built to Perform – The S4 FF/i lenses are designed around size and weight. They’re among the lightest and most compact cinema lens sets Cooke has ever delivered. At 1,642g on average, they are even 29% lighter than the original S4/i S35. With 87mm front diameter across the whole range, the set suits handheld, gimbal and steadicam work.

Priced at £11,000 / €13,000 / $15,000 per lens. The series is engineered to be a workhorse set, and the lenses weigh between 1.45kg–1.8kg (including PL mount), making them versatile enough to be used for every type of production.

David Hancock, CEO of Cooke Optics, comments: “I am honoured and thrilled to announce Cooke’s newest spherical prime lens series, the S4 FF/i. This lens series is the result of years of planning and work by my dedicated colleagues. I hope this lens can continue Cooke’s core purpose: a tool to empower a diverse variety of artists to express a wide array of distinctive, emotion-based visual storytelling.

Cooke S4 FF/i is now available to order. For further information including reference footage and full lens specification, please visit Cooke’s product page.