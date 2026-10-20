Camp Snap has opened a second round of preorders for its 110D digital camera after the first batch sold out. Inspired by the slim 110 film cameras of the 1970s, the screen-free compact is priced at $74.99 in the US, with UK pricing reported at £57. Camp Snap says the second batch will ship by the final week of November 2026, or earlier.

The 110D recreates the elongated shape of a traditional 110 camera but replaces film cartridges with an 8-megapixel digital sensor and a fixed 26mm-equivalent lens. Photographs are recorded as JPEG files to a pre-installed 4GB microSD card, which Camp Snap says can hold approximately 2,000 images. Unlike most modern digital cameras, the 110D has no rear display, meaning photographers cannot review their pictures immediately after taking them. This encourages a more straightforward approach to photography, although exposure and composition can only be checked after transferring the images.

Five built-in filters can be selected directly on the camera: Standard, Vintage 1, Vintage 2, Analog and Black & White. Users can also create custom filters, while the built-in flash provides additional illumination in low light. Camp Snap says the 110D features its fastest shutter-button response yet, intended to make the camera more responsive than earlier models.

The camera also introduces QuickDraw power-saving technology, which automatically puts it to sleep when inactive and allows it to wake when the shutter is pressed. Its rechargeable battery is rated for approximately 500 photographs per charge, while USB-C handles charging and image transfer to compatible smartphones, tablets and computers. A wrist lanyard and carrying pouch are included.

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The second batch of the Camp Snap 110D is now available to preorder through the official Camp Snap website, priced at $74.99 in the US. UK pricing has been reported at £57, although this should be confirmed at checkout. Dispatch is scheduled for the final week of November 2026 or earlier.

Camp Snap 110D SPECIFICATIONS

8MP sensor — Crisp, detailed photos with faster captures and cleaner results

5 built-in swappable filters — Standard, Vintage 1 and 2, Analog, and Black & White; toggled on-camera, no app needed

QuickDraw by Camp Snap™ — Press the shutter anytime to wake and shoot instantly; no power button needed

Near-instant shutter response — Our fastest, most satisfying shutter button yet

Strap lugs — Attach any camera strap or lanyard

USB-C charging and transfer — ~500 photos per charge; transfers directly to iOS, Android, Mac, or PC

MicroSD pre-installed — Ready to shoot ~2,000 photos right out of the box

Create your own filters — Build custom looks at filters.campsnapphoto.com

Press release

Camp Snap Product Description

In 1972, the iconic 110 silhouette made cameras simple & pocketable. They were built for everyday life. Vacations. Sleepovers. Road trips. The moments you wanted to remember. 50 years later, we reimagined it digital & screen free. We kept the unmistakable long, slim shape of the original 110 camera and reimagined everything inside for today. It’s digital and rechargeable, with no film to buy and, true to Camp Snap, no screen to distract you from what you’re actually taking a picture of.

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Wear it with the included wrist lanyard, throw it in a bag with the included carrying pouch, or keep it in your pocket. The Camp Snap 110D is also packed with many of the same vintage-film-like features as our classic Camp Snap digital screen free camera.

Retro-Inspired Design – Designed with a slim, elongated 110-inspired form factor, the 110 D offers a sleek, back-pocket ready design, perfect for that nostalgic pair of Jordache jeans you are wearing again.

5 Filters. On-Camera Toggle. No Apps Required – Our most community-driven request is now built into the 110 D’s compact 110-inspired body. Choose from 5 interchangeable filters right on the camera: Standard, Vintage 1 & 2, Analog, and Black & White, no apps required.

Near Instant Shutter Button Response – This is our fastest shutter button design ever. Enjoy a near-instant, snappier response time with the super satisfying click of our re-invented shutter button.

Quick Draw Battery Saving Technology – Quick Draw battery-saving technology lets you capture the moment almost instantly, anytime, hassle-free, without needing to toggle power on and off. Just switch it on and use it normally; if inactive, your camera automatically falls asleep to save battery. When you’re ready for the next shot, simply draw your camera and press the shutter button to capture it. No power-on switch or boot-up required.

Includes All the Classic Features From the Original Camp Snap

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