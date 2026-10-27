Urban Photographers Club has announced Urban Lives, a free photography exhibition opening in London in January 2027 that will bring together more than 200 images exploring contemporary urban life. Taking place at The Handbag Factory in Vauxhall, the exhibition will feature work by 40 photographers, covering street photography, portraiture, architecture and documentary photography, alongside contributions from photography students.

The exhibition aims to explore how people experience and interact with urban environments, from busy city streets to quieter moments in smaller communities. The photographs will capture everyday encounters, overlooked details and the changing character of public spaces, offering different perspectives on life in cities around the world. Urban Photographers Club, which received the Community of the Year award at the 2026 Amateur Photographer Awards, has organised the exhibition as part of its wider commitment to supporting photographers and encouraging visual storytelling.

Participating members were invited to submit up to 12 photographs each, with four images per photographer selected for display. The judging panel included David Gibson, Dawn Eagleton, Dimpy Bhalotia, Ethan Parker, Melissa O’Shaughnessy and Peter Dench, bringing together photographers with experience across different documentary and street photography disciplines. The selection process focused on individual perspectives and the ability of photographs to communicate something distinctive about everyday life.

Explaining her approach, photographer Dimpy Bhalotia said she was drawn to images that captured unexpected moments rather than technical perfection. “I believe in the unrepeatable ordinary,” she said, describing the importance of photographs that encourage viewers to stop and look again. Fellow judge Peter Dench also highlighted the exhibition’s emphasis on finding photographic opportunities in familiar surroundings, describing ordinary places as a source of compelling visual stories.

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Urban Lives will also feature an educational collaboration with Brockhill Park Performing Arts College, involving Year 13 photography students and their teacher, Elliot Masters, who is a member of Urban Photographers Club. Their participation forms part of the organisation’s efforts to introduce younger photographers to exhibitions and provide opportunities to present their work publicly.

Founded in London in 2020 by Jovis Leigh Howieson, Urban Photographers Club is an international community that organises photo walks, workshops, exhibitions and other activities for photographers interested in documenting urban life.

Exhibition details

Exhibition Urban Lives Venue The Handbag Factory Address 3 Loughborough Street, London SE11 5RB Public dates 28 January – 1 February 2027 Admission Free Photographs More than 200 Participating photographers 40

Further information about the exhibition programme is expected to be announced closer to the opening.

Instagram Announcement

Urban Lives

We’re thrilled to announce Urban Lives! A community photography exhibition showcasing the work of 40 talented photographers across street, documentary, portraiture, and architecture.

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Brought to you by the Urban Photographers Club in partnership with @cewe_uk , @dxolabs, @ap_magazine and Brockhill Park Performing Arts College, this exhibition celebrates the power of community, creativity, and visual storytelling.

Save the Date: 28th January – 1st February 2027

📍London