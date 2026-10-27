Godox has introduced the TT350II ThinkLite TTL Camera Flash, an updated version of its compact speedlight featuring a colour display, built-in LED modelling light and redesigned hotshoe. The new model retains the portability of the original TT350 while adding features intended to make it easier to operate both on-camera and as part of a wireless lighting setup.
Godox’s 2.4GHz Wireless X system allows the TT350II to operate as either a transmitter or receiver, making it possible to incorporate the flash into a multi-light arrangement without additional radio receivers. The redesigned hot shoe supports Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and OM SYSTEM/Panasonic camera variants, while a separate TT350II S model is available for Sony cameras. Godox also specifies global shutter synchronisation support for the Sony version, although compatibility and available functions depend on the camera.
One of the most noticeable changes is the high-definition colour display, which provides a clearer view of flash settings and adjustments. Godox has also added an LED modelling light, allowing photographers to preview the direction of illumination before taking a photograph. This could be particularly useful when positioning a flash for portraits or still-life photography, where the direction of light and resulting shadows are important.
The TT350II supports TTL automatic exposure alongside manual flash control, with high-speed synchronisation available on compatible cameras. Its adjustable flash head allows photographers to bounce light from walls or ceilings rather than directing it straight towards the subject, producing softer illumination when suitable reflective surfaces are available. A built-in bounce card and wide-angle diffusion panel provide further control over the light.
The flash runs on two AA batteries, making it a relatively lightweight option for photographers who want to carry additional lighting without a larger battery-powered unit. Godox also offers compatibility with optional AK-R1 magnetic light modifiers when used with the appropriate adapter, providing further options for controlling and shaping the light.
Godox TT350II price and availability
The Godox TT350II is available now and costs £84. It the moment it seems only to be showing in Amazon stores, but it will come to other retailers soon.
Godox TT350II Key Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Guide number
|GN36 (ISO 100)
|Flash coverage
|24–105mm equivalent; varies by camera version
|High-speed sync
|Up to 1/8000sec
|Flash head movement
|-7° to 120° vertical; 270° horizontal
|Wireless range
|Approx. 100m
|Full-power flashes
|Approx. 210 with 2500mAh NiMH batteries
|Recycling time
|Approx. 2.5 seconds at full power
|Modelling light
|5300K ±300K
|Power supply
|2 × AA batteries
|Dimensions
|144 × 65 × 37mm
|Weight
|Approx. 216g without batteries
For more information see the Godox website.
Press release
TT350II-Product-GODOX Photo Equipment Co.,Ltd.
The Godox TT350II Thinklite TTL Camera Flash brings practical upgrades to a compact body, combining a new hybrid hot shoe design, an HD color display, a built-in LED modeling light, and the Godox 2.4 GHz Wireless X System. Balancing intuitive operation with dependable flash performance, it gives photographers a lightweight, versatile lighting solution for outdoor photography, event portraits, still-life shooting, and more.
Hybrid Hot Shoe Broad Compatibility
With a new hybrid hot shoe featuring a precision multi-contact design, one flash works with multiple camera brands. TT350II supports Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and OM SYSTEM/Panasonic cameras, delivering accurate and reliable TTL autoflash across different systems.
*TT350II S is compatible with Sony cameras.
Upgraded HD Color Display
The upgraded HD color display presents key functions and settings clearly at a glance, while an intuitive menu and straightforward button controls make everyday operation quick and easy.
Flexible Bounce Head for More Lighting Options
The flash head offers a wide range of movement for flexible light control, with a vertical tilt range of -7° to 120° and horizontal rotation from 0° to 270°. From direct flash to bounce lighting, TT350II adapts easily to different shooting situations.