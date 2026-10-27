Godox has introduced the TT350II ThinkLite TTL Camera Flash, an updated version of its compact speedlight featuring a colour display, built-in LED modelling light and redesigned hotshoe. The new model retains the portability of the original TT350 while adding features intended to make it easier to operate both on-camera and as part of a wireless lighting setup.

Godox’s 2.4GHz Wireless X system allows the TT350II to operate as either a transmitter or receiver, making it possible to incorporate the flash into a multi-light arrangement without additional radio receivers. The redesigned hot shoe supports Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and OM SYSTEM/Panasonic camera variants, while a separate TT350II S model is available for Sony cameras. Godox also specifies global shutter synchronisation support for the Sony version, although compatibility and available functions depend on the camera.

One of the most noticeable changes is the high-definition colour display, which provides a clearer view of flash settings and adjustments. Godox has also added an LED modelling light, allowing photographers to preview the direction of illumination before taking a photograph. This could be particularly useful when positioning a flash for portraits or still-life photography, where the direction of light and resulting shadows are important.

The TT350II supports TTL automatic exposure alongside manual flash control, with high-speed synchronisation available on compatible cameras. Its adjustable flash head allows photographers to bounce light from walls or ceilings rather than directing it straight towards the subject, producing softer illumination when suitable reflective surfaces are available. A built-in bounce card and wide-angle diffusion panel provide further control over the light.

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The flash runs on two AA batteries, making it a relatively lightweight option for photographers who want to carry additional lighting without a larger battery-powered unit. Godox also offers compatibility with optional AK-R1 magnetic light modifiers when used with the appropriate adapter, providing further options for controlling and shaping the light.

Godox TT350II price and availability

The Godox TT350II is available now and costs £84. It the moment it seems only to be showing in Amazon stores, but it will come to other retailers soon.

Godox TT350II Key Specifications

Specification Details Guide number GN36 (ISO 100) Flash coverage 24–105mm equivalent; varies by camera version High-speed sync Up to 1/8000sec Flash head movement -7° to 120° vertical; 270° horizontal Wireless range Approx. 100m Full-power flashes Approx. 210 with 2500mAh NiMH batteries Recycling time Approx. 2.5 seconds at full power Modelling light 5300K ±300K Power supply 2 × AA batteries Dimensions 144 × 65 × 37mm Weight Approx. 216g without batteries

For more information see the Godox website.

Press release

TT350II-Product-GODOX Photo Equipment Co.,Ltd.

The Godox TT350II Thinklite TTL Camera Flash brings practical upgrades to a compact body, combining a new hybrid hot shoe design, an HD color display, a built-in LED modeling light, and the Godox 2.4 GHz Wireless X System. Balancing intuitive operation with dependable flash performance, it gives photographers a lightweight, versatile lighting solution for outdoor photography, event portraits, still-life shooting, and more.

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Hybrid Hot Shoe Broad Compatibility

With a new hybrid hot shoe featuring a precision multi-contact design, one flash works with multiple camera brands. TT350II supports Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and OM SYSTEM/Panasonic cameras, delivering accurate and reliable TTL autoflash across different systems.

*TT350II S is compatible with Sony cameras.

Upgraded HD Color Display

The upgraded HD color display presents key functions and settings clearly at a glance, while an intuitive menu and straightforward button controls make everyday operation quick and easy.

Flexible Bounce Head for More Lighting Options

The flash head offers a wide range of movement for flexible light control, with a vertical tilt range of -7° to 120° and horizontal rotation from 0° to 270°. From direct flash to bounce lighting, TT350II adapts easily to different shooting situations.