SmallRig has introduced two accessories for the Sigma FP2, including a full camera cage and an L-shaped mounting plate, both featuring wooden grips designed to improve handling. The accessories provide additional mounting options for photographers and filmmakers using Sigma’s compact full-frame camera, allowing it to accommodate equipment such as external monitors, microphones and lighting without permanently changing the camera’s configuration.

The L-shaped mounting plate is the simpler of the two accessories, covering the bottom and one side of the camera while adding a contoured wooden grip and thumb rest. Its three-point locking mechanism is designed to prevent the camera from twisting when attached to a tripod, while the mounting arrangement retains compatibility with Sigma’s optional electronic viewfinder. Weighing approximately 129g, the plate provides an alternative for photographers who want a more substantial grip without the additional mounting hardware of a complete cage.

The full cage offers greater flexibility for video production, surrounding the camera with a protective frame and incorporating multiple threaded mounting points for accessories. An H21 NATO rail accommodates compatible handles, while a cold shoe mount provides space for microphones or compact LED lights. The cage also features an Arca-Swiss-compatible base for mounting on suitable tripods and stabilisers, alongside a quick-detach socket and an integrated wooden grip for handheld operation.

SmallRig has designed the cage to retain access to the FP2’s principal controls and connections, including the battery and memory card compartments. An included HDMI cable clamp helps secure the connection when using an external monitor or recorder, reducing the likelihood of the cable being accidentally disconnected during filming. The mounting system also incorporates a three-point locking arrangement intended to keep the camera secure when additional equipment is attached.

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The two accessories serve different purposes. The L-shaped plate is primarily intended to improve handheld comfort and provide a stable mounting base, while the full cage offers more attachment points for filmmakers building a larger rig. Both retain the FP2’s modular approach, allowing users to choose a relatively simple setup or add equipment according to the requirements of a particular shoot.

The SmallRig L-shaped mounting plate (6506) is listed at £45.90/¥8,990, while the full camera cage (6505) costs £72.90/¥14,390, including Japanese tax. The international prices are $49.99 and $79.99 respectively.

Press release

SmallRig announces dedicated cage and L-plate for Sigma FP2.

Combining excellent hold with overwhelming expandability

SmallRig has announced dedicated “cages” and “L-plates” for the Sigma FP2. These expansion accessories not only enhance the camera’s protection but also enable flexible system builds tailored to your shooting style.

Product Features

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cage: Camera protection and high stability: The case features a stable design that provides robust protection for the camera body and prevents twisting.

Unlimited expandability: Numerous mounting holes allow for seamless and unrestricted connection to any peripheral device. A built-in HawkLock Arca-Swiss compatible plate on the bottom enables quick switching between tripod and stabilizer modes.

Built-in wooden handle: A high-quality wooden grip is built into the right side of the cage. This enhances the overall feel of the camera and provides a supremely comfortable grip that won’t tire you out even during long shooting sessions.

Maintains the camera’s original operability: Designed not to interfere with operations such as accessing the viewfinder, attaching the hot shoe, or changing the battery or SD card.

HDMI cable clamp included: A dedicated cable clamp is included to prevent the cable from coming loose, ensuring stable data transfer.

L-shaped plate: Built-in wooden grip: Equipped with a wood grip that provides a superior grip and a premium feel. The thumb rest improves holding stability.

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Camera protection and high stability: Covers the bottom and right side of the camera, protecting the body from scratches and twists when attaching or detaching from a tripod. The 3-point locking system securely holds the camera in place and prevents twisting. Compatible with genuine viewfinders: Equipped with a mounting hole compatible with genuine viewfinders.

Ultra-lightweight design: Weighing only 129g, it’s easy to carry around.