SWIT has introduced two compact Gold Mount batteries for professional cinema cameras, field monitors and other production equipment. The new MINO-A series comprises the 140Wh MINO-A140 and 210Wh MINO-A210, with the larger model capable of delivering more than 200W of continuous power and supporting charging at up to 100W.

Both batteries are intended for camera rigs that require greater power capacity than conventional camera batteries can provide. The Gold Mount connection allows them to be fitted to compatible professional video equipment, while their relatively compact dimensions make them suitable for mobile production. The MINO-A210 prioritises longer running times and higher power output, whereas the smaller MINO-A140 offers a lighter alternative for less demanding setups.

Each model includes a USB-C Power Delivery connection capable of supplying up to 65W, alongside a D-Tap output rated at 120W and a 10W USB-A port. These connections allow operators to power compatible accessories, including monitors, wireless video transmitters and other portable devices, without requiring a separate power source. Both batteries also support USB-C charging at up to 48W, although charging through Gold Mount or D-Tap is faster, particularly with the higher-capacity MINO-A210.

SWIT says the batteries can start operating at temperatures as low as −20°C and withstand drops from heights of up to 1.2 metres, making them suitable for demanding location work. The company also lists compatibility with Anton/Bauer Gold Mount chargers, which could be useful for production teams already using that battery system.

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SWIT MINO-A series specifications

Specification MINO-A140 MINO-A210 Battery capacity 140Wh 210Wh Continuous output More than 150W / 12A More than 200W / 16A Maximum charging power 50W / 3A 100W / 6A Full charging time Approx. 3.5 hours Approx. 3 hours Dimensions 105 × 79.6 × 63.5mm 105 × 79.6 × 81.8mm Weight 747g 1,056g USB-C PD output 65W 65W D-Tap output 120W 120W European price (ex VAT) €249 €299

The SWIT MINO-A140 and MINO-A210 are now available, with European suggested retail prices of €249 and €299 respectively, excluding VAT.

Press release

SWIT Packs 210Wh and 200W Output into Compact MINO-A Gold Mount Battery Series

MINO-A210 Leads New 140Wh and 210Wh Range with 100W Fast Charging

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NANJING, China, October 19, 2026 – SWIT has introduced the MINO-A Series of compact Gold Mount batteries, led by the MINO-A210 with 210Wh capacity, more than 200W / 16A continuous output and charging at up to 100W through Gold Mount or D-Tap.



Designed for compact cinema and broadcast rigs, field monitors, wireless video systems and mobile production, the range also includes the 140Wh MINO-A140, one of the smallest Gold Mount batteries in its capacity class. Both models provide USB-C PD, D-Tap and USB-A connections for powering cameras, production accessories and portable devices.

210WH FOR LONGER RUNTIME WITHOUT A LARGER BATTERY BODY

The MINO-A210 combines 210Wh capacity with more than 200W / 16A continuous output in a body measuring 105 × 79.6 × 81.8 mm (4.13 × 3.13 × 3.22 in) and weighing 1,056 g (2.33 lb).



The combination of capacity, current delivery and compact dimensions makes the MINO-A210 suitable for power-hungry camera rigs that need longer runtime without moving to a conventional larger Gold Mount battery.

140WH IN ONE OF THE SMALLEST GOLD MOUNT BATTERIES IN ITS CLASS

For lighter rigs, the MINO-A140 provides 140Wh capacity and more than 150W / 12A continuous output. It measures 105 × 79.6 × 63.5 mm (4.13 × 3.13 × 2.50 in) and weighs 747 g (1.65 lb).



The two models give operators a choice between the smaller 140Wh battery and the additional runtime and output of the 210Wh version while retaining the compact MINO form factor.

100W CHARGING CUTS TURNAROUND TIME ON THE MINO-A210

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The MINO-A210 supports charging at up to 100W / 6A through Gold Mount or D-Tap, with a full charge taking approximately three hours. The MINO-A140 supports up to 50W / 3A charging and takes approximately 3.5 hours to fully charge.



Both batteries can also be charged through USB-C PD at up to 48W. Charging the MINO-A210 by USB-C takes approximately five hours.

USB-C AND D-TAP EXTEND POWER BEYOND THE CAMERA

Both MINO-A batteries provide 65W USB-C PD output for laptops, tablets and other USB-C equipment. D-Tap provides up to 120W output for cameras and production accessories and also serves as a charging input.



A USB-A 5V / 2A / 10W output is available for lower-power devices.

-20°C STARTUP AND 1.2 M DROP RESISTANCE FOR FIELD PRODUCTION

Both models support startup at temperatures down to -20°C (-4°F) and are designed to withstand drops of up to 1.2 m (3.9 ft).



The MINO-A Series is also compatible with Anton/Bauer Gold Mount chargers.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

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The SWIT MINO-A140 and MINO-A210 are now available.

Suggested retail pricing, excluding VAT, is:



MINO-A140: €249

MINO-A210: €299