The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens is currently available for £1,299 at Park Cameras, saving £200 on its listed £1,499 price. The discount applies to the black and silver versions of the kit using voucher code OMSYSTEM-200 at checkout. Park Cameras is also advertising a free pair of Olympus binoculars worth £149 with the purchase.

Designed for travel and outdoor photography, the OM-5 Mark II combines a 20.4-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor with a compact, weather-sealed body weighing approximately 370g. Its IP53-rated construction provides protection against dust and splashes, while the camera is designed to operate in temperatures down to −10°C. The supplied 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens offers a 24–90mm equivalent field of view, covering wide-angle landscapes through to short telephoto portraits, with a constant f/4 maximum aperture.

The camera features 121-point all cross-type phase-detection autofocus and five-axis in-body image stabilisation rated at up to 6.5 stops with the supplied lens. A dedicated CP button gives photographers quicker access to computational features, including Live ND for longer-exposure effects, 50-megapixel Handheld High-Res Shot and focus stacking for increased depth of field. Pro Capture can record images before the shutter is fully pressed, helping with subjects that move unpredictably.

The OM-5 Mark II also supports 4K video recording and vertical video, making it a versatile option for photographers who occasionally shoot footage alongside still images.

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The £200 discount is available through Park Cameras’ OM System offers, where the kit is listed as in stock. Buyers should enter OMSYSTEM-200 at checkout to obtain the advertised £1,299 price and check the promotional terms before ordering.

Press release

OM-5 Mark II Black + 12-45mm F4.0 PRO Lens Kit

The OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II is an ultra-compact, lightweight mirrorless camera designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers who demand top-tier image quality without the bulk. Weighing only 370g (body only), it’s the ideal companion for travel, hiking photography, and spontaneous videography—offering robust performance in a highly portable form.

Built to spark creativity, the OM-5 Mark II features a dedicated CP button for quick access to its suite of computational photography features. From Live ND (in-camera neutral density filter) to Handheld High-Res Shot, it empowers photographers to experiment with long exposures and capture detailed, high-resolution images—without the need for a tripod.

For fast-moving subjects, the OM-5 Mark II offers rapid sequential shooting and Pro Capture, enabling pre-shutter recording so you never miss the perfect moment. With a 121-point all cross-type autofocus system and up to 7.5 stops of 5-axis sync IS image stabilisation, your shots stay sharp and steady even in dynamic conditions. Its rugged, IP53-certified weather-sealed body is dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof down to -10°C—ready to go wherever your inspiration takes you.

– Small and lightweight system camera designed for outdoor and adventure use

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– TruePic IX processor and 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor deliver superb image quality and 4K video

– Dust-, splash-, and freeze-proof with IP53 weather sealing for reliable performance in any conditions

– Class-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilization up to 7.5 EV steps for ultra-sharp handheld images

– Dedicated button for accessing computational photography features, including Handheld High-Res Shot (50 MP), Live ND, and Focus Stacking for professional-looking results

– 121-point all cross-type on-chip phase-detection AF sensor

– Supports vertical video for easy social media sharing