Sony has announced the ECM-W5 wireless microphone system, designed for videographers and content creators who need to record multiple audio sources without relying on separate recording equipment. The system includes two wireless transmitters and a receiver, with support for 32-bit float recording directly to compatible Sony cameras, built-in audio backup and wireless transmission over distances of up to 500 metres. It will be available in November 2026, priced at £350 in the UK.

One of the ECM-W5’s main features is its ability to transmit 32-bit float audio digitally through Sony’s Multi Interface (MI) Shoe, allowing compatible cameras to record sound alongside video in a single file. This removes the need to synchronise separate audio recordings during editing, while the wider dynamic range of 32-bit float recording provides greater flexibility when adjusting levels in post-production. The system also supports high-resolution recording at up to 96kHz/24-bit, although 32-bit float recording is limited to 48kHz.

Each transmitter has 64GB of built-in storage for recording backup audio independently of the camera. Sony says this provides up to 90 hours of recording at 32-bit float/48kHz or 60 hours at 24-bit/96kHz, allowing users to retain an original recording if the wireless connection is interrupted. The transmitters also feature 3.5mm microphone inputs for connecting external microphones, including Sony’s separately sold ECM-L1 lavalier microphone, which may be useful for interviews where a less visible microphone is preferred.

Sony claims the ECM-W5 provides approximately three times more stable wireless transmission than the earlier ECM-W3, with a maximum line-of-sight range of 500 metres. The system is designed to maintain a reliable connection in environments with heavy radio-frequency activity, such as crowded events, while low-latency transmission supports live streaming and other applications where audio needs to be monitored in real time. The maximum range is based on unobstructed conditions, so actual performance will depend on the recording environment.

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The ECM-W5 also supports up to four-channel recording through compatible Sony cameras. Although the standard kit includes two transmitters, users can add two separately sold ECM-W5T units to record four speakers on individual audio tracks, making the system suitable for interviews, panel discussions and event coverage. Timecode synchronisation is also supported, helping editors align audio and footage from multiple cameras without manually matching each recording.

Sony ECM-W5: Key specifications

Specification Details System Two transmitters, one receiver Audio recording 32-bit float/48kHz or 24-bit/96kHz Maximum wireless range 500m, line of sight Internal storage 64GB per transmitter Backup recording Up to 90 hours at 32-bit float/48kHz Audio channels Up to four with additional transmitters Microphone input 3.5mm Camera connection Sony Multi Interface Shoe Other connections USB Type-C, Bluetooth Battery life Up to 11 hours with charging case UK price £350 Availability November 2026

Another addition is support for compatible Sony wireless headphones, which can be used for cable-free audio monitoring during recording. Certain models can also function as wireless microphone inputs, providing an alternative to the supplied transmitters for less demanding recording situations. The receiver features an AMOLED touchscreen for adjusting settings, while the transmitters can be attached to clothing using clips or magnets. Sony also supplies a USB Type-C adapter for connecting the system to smartphones and computers, extending its use beyond compatible cameras.

For longer recording sessions, the receiver can draw power directly from a compatible Sony camera through the MI Shoe, with linked power controls allowing the system to switch on alongside the camera. The transmitters and receiver each provide up to seven hours of continuous operation on their own batteries, while the supplied charging case extends the system’s operating time to a claimed 11 hours in supported configurations. Sony has also given the equipment a dust- and moisture-resistant design, although it has not specified an IP rating.

The ECM-W5 will be available from November 2026 for £350 (€410). Sony is also selling the ECM-W5R receiver separately for £180 (€210) and the ECM-W5T transmitter for £110 (€130), allowing users to expand an existing setup or replace individual components. The combination of in-camera 32-bit float recording, internal backup storage and four-channel support makes the ECM-W5 particularly relevant to Sony users recording interviews and multi-person productions, although its direct-to-camera features depend on having a compatible camera.

Press release

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Sony Introduces the ECM-W5 Wireless Microphone with High-Resolution Audio Recording and Stable Connectivity

Sony has introduced the ECM-W5 wireless microphone for video creators, combining high-quality audio capture, stable wireless transmission and versatile recording features to support a more flexible production workflow across a wide range of shooting scenarios.

The system pairs two transmitters with one receiver. It transmits over a line-of-sight distance of up to 500m3 and is designed to reduce audio dropouts in congested radio-frequency environments. Through the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe™, 32bit float4 audio travels digitally and directly to a compatible camera and records with video in a single file1. Up to 64 GB of built-in memory enables 32bit float backup audio recording directly on the transmitter. Integration with compatible Sony wireless headphones enables cable-free monitoring and microphone functions2. Power supply and linked power control through the MI Shoe on compatible cameras support an efficient workflow from recording through editing. The supplied USB Type-C® adapter also enables connection to smartphones and PCs5. The transmitters and receiver are also sold separately, supporting configurations such as up to four-channel recording and multi-camera production.

“Video creators are navigating more demanding production environments than ever, often with leaner teams and little margin for mistakes,” said Julien Salazar, Cinema Line and Accessory Product Manager, Imaging Products and Solutions, Sony Europe. “The ECM-W5 is designed around the challenges they encounter every day, from moving freely and managing multiple voices to keeping everything in sync and ensuring every take is protected. The goal is to simplify the audio workflow, giving creators more freedom to focus on what matters most: telling the story.”

Availability and Price

Product Name Model Availability Price Wireless Microphone ECM-W5 November 2026 410€ / 350£ Wireless Receiver ECM-W5R November 2026 210€/180£ Wireless Transmitter ECM-W5T November 2026 130€ / 110£

High-quality recording that captures subtle nuances in sound

The high-performance microphones support 96 kHz High-Resolution Audio recording1, capturing voices with clarity and detail. A 3.5 mm microphone input also supports lavalier and external microphones, including the separately sold ECM-L1, providing flexibility for different recording situations.

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Stable audio transmission and recording functions that support an efficient workflow

The system supports line-of-sight transmission at distances of up to 500 m3. It provides approximately three times more stable transmission than the ECM-W36. In congested radio-frequency environments, it is designed to reduce audio dropouts and hold a reliable connection. Low-latency transmission supports applications where real-time audio performance is important, including live streaming.

32bit float4 recording helps creators capture both quiet and loud sounds without the need for constant gain adjustment and suppresses the possibility of clipping7. Through the MI Shoe, 32bit float audio travels digitally and directly to a compatible camera and records with video in a single file1, with no external recorder and no separate audio file to manage, eliminating the work of synchronizing audio afterward.

The transmitters carry 64 GB of built-in storage for backup. The storage holds up to 90 hours of audio at 32bit float/48 kHz or up to 60 hours at 24bit/96 kHz1, retaining the source recording.

New audio recording styles through integration with Sony wireless headphones

Compatible Sony wireless headphones2 enable cable-free monitoring, giving creators greater freedom to move while checking sound during recording. Compatible models2 can also be used as wireless microphone inputs.

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Versatile functions for comfortable shooting and recording

The system records up to four channels of audio in-camera, covering interviews, panel discussions, event production, and other multi-source needs. The supplied wireless transmitters combine with the separately sold ECM-W5T wireless transmitter, and the system also works with external microphones.

Timecode functionality helps simplify synchronization across multiple cameras and audio recordings, helping reduce manual alignment work in post-production.

Through the MI Shoe, compatible Sony cameras can provide power to the receiver and support linked power control. The supplied USB Type-C® adapter enables recording on smartphones and PCs5, and connecting a transmitter directly over Bluetooth® allows wireless recording. The transmitters provide up to 11 hours of operating time. A dust- and moisture-resistant design supports use in a range of environments8.