The Sony FX3 Full Frame Cinema Camera has received a hefty £800 discount, bringing its price down from £3,799 to just £2,999. That’s a sizeable saving for filmmakers looking to upgrade their video setup, particularly as the FX3 packs many of Sony’s professional cinema features into a relatively compact body. Part of Sony’s Cinema Line range, the FX3 is designed with video production in mind, offering a combination of professional recording capabilities, reliable autofocus and a lightweight design that makes it suitable for both solo creators and larger production teams.

The camera features a 10.2MP full-frame sensor capable of recording 4K video at up to 120fps, and which Sony claims offers more than 15 stops of dynamic range. The camera also delivers strong low-light performance, making it a capable option for everything from interviews to more demanding video productions.

Sony has also equipped the FX3 with Real-time Eye Autofocus for tracking subjects, while its 5-axis in-body image stabilisation works alongside Active Mode to reduce camera shake when shooting handheld. This combination could be especially useful for solo filmmakers who need to move between shots quickly without constantly adjusting focus or relying on additional stabilisation equipment. Another useful feature is its built-in cooling system, which uses an internal fan to support extended 4K recording sessions. That’s particularly handy for filmmakers shooting longer interviews or events where overheating could interrupt a take.

The FX3 also supports S-Cinetone colour, S-Log3, 16-bit RAW output and anamorphic de-squeeze, giving users more flexibility when shooting and editing footage. This is designed to deliver a cinematic look straight out of the camera, while S-Log3 provides greater flexibility for colour grading in post-production. For filmmakers working on more demanding projects, these options make it easier to match footage with other cameras in a professional workflow.

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Elsewhere, there’s a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen with a 2.36-million-dot resolution, alongside dual card slots supporting both CFexpress Type A and SD cards. The camera is compatible with Sony E-mount lenses and includes a detachable XLR handle for professional audio recording. Wireless monitoring and remote operation are also available through Sony’s Monitor & Control app. Despite its cinema-focused features, the FX3 weighs just 715g, making it relatively portable for handheld shooting or smaller production setups. Its compact design also makes it easier to incorporate into gimbal rigs and other filming configurations where a larger cinema camera might be less practical.

Of course, the FX3 remains a significant investment even with the discount, particularly for buyers who will also need to budget for lenses, memory cards and other accessories. However, the £800 reduction makes the camera considerably more appealing for those already considering an upgrade to a dedicated cinema-focused setup.

At £2,999, the £800 saving makes the FX3 a more affordable option for filmmakers who want professional video features without moving to a larger cinema camera system.

Press release

Sony FX3 Full Frame Cinema Camera

The Sony FX3 features a 10.2MP Full-Frame sensor for stunning 4K video up to 120p, with excellent low-light performance and Real-time Eye Autofocus for sharp focus in any scene. Its 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization ensures smooth footage, and the innovative cooling system allows for extended 4K recording without overheating. The camera features intuitive controls, S-Cinetone colour, and S-Log3 and 16-bit RAW output, along with anamorphic de-squeeze support. It integrates seamlessly with Sony’s E-mount lenses and includes professional audio capabilities via the XLR Handle Unit. The Sony Monitor & Control app enables wireless remote operation, making the FX3 a versatile and durable choice for any production.

Full-frame quality, even in low-light

The FX3’s 10.2MP Full-Frame sensor captures beautiful 4K up to 120p, delivering outstanding detail, cinematic depth, and over 15 stops of dynamic range. Exceptional low-light performance ensures clear, sharp images even in challenging lighting conditions, giving you complete creative freedom day or night.

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Fast, reliable focus

With Real-time Eye Autofocus, the FX3 locks onto your subject with precision. Whether filming people, animals, or fast-moving scenes, you can trust the FX3 to maintain sharp, consistent focus throughout your shoot.

Smooth footage

The FX3’s 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, combined with Active Mode, ensures stable, shake-free footage even when shooting handheld. Whether walking, running, or filming dynamic scenes, you can achieve professional, fluid motion without extra stabilizing equipment.

Extended recording without limits

Thanks to its innovative internal cooling system and built-in fan, the FX3 enables long-duration 4K recording without overheating. Capture extended interviews, events, or creative projects with confidence, knowing the camera is built to perform under pressure.

Cinema-ready workflows

Designed for seamless production, the FX3 offers intuitive operation with customizable buttons, touchscreen menus, and a CineAlta-inspired layout. Record with beautiful S-Cinetone colour or unlock full creative freedom using S-Log3 and 16-bit RAW output. Integrated anamorphic de-squeeze support ensures accurate framing when using anamorphic lenses, giving you true cinematic flexibility right from the camera.

Vari-angle monitor

The FX3 is equipped with a horizontally opening vari-angle LCD monitor that is rotatable for precise framing or interesting angles, regardless of whether you are shooting movies hand-held or gimbal mounted. The screen can even be rotated for direct viewing by the subject or when shooting dramatic low angle shots. The 3.0-type, 2.36 million-dot large touch panel XGA LCD has high visibility and clarity.

Built to fit your production ecosystem

The FX3 integrates effortlessly with Sony’s E-mount lenses and advanced technologies like Breathing Compensation for smooth focus transitions. Professional audio is easily captured through the detachable XLR Handle Unit, while the Sony Monitor & Control app adds wireless remote operation and on-set monitoring for a streamlined workflow.

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Two CFexpress Type A-compatible media slots

The camera’s two media slots are compatible with CFexpress Type A cards as well as SDXC/SDHC cards supporting UHS-I and UHS-II speed classes. CFexpress Type A cards are the next standard for compact storage with fast write/read speeds suitable for 4K movie recording at high bit rates. Dual slots enable either relay or simultaneous recording.

In the box:



Sony FX3 Camera

XLR Top Handle

Sony NP-FZ100 Battery

BC-ZD1 powering solution

Accessory Shoe Cap

Body Cap