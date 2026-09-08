Sigma has announced details of an 85mm f/1.2 lens that it is launching for Sony E and Leica L mount users. The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens is claimed to be the smallest and lightest in its class, which Sigma says makes it more portable and easier to hold for long periods. Compared to Nikon’s Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S and Canon’s RF 85mm f/1.2 USM this new 905g Sigma lens shaves a significant 250-300g off their 1160g and 1195g weights, and indeed at 87.5mm across at the barrel is smaller than the 102.5mm and 103.2mm widest points of the Nikkor and Canon lenses. While admirable this is a technical success rather than one that specifically gives Sigma an advantage in the market, as this lens will have no direct competition in the mounts in which it will be available. Designed for Sony E and Leica L-mount cameras it will enter a market in which none of the players can match this focal length with such a wide maximum aperture. Panasonic has a Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 and Sony has an 85mm f/1.4, and Leica has no 85mm at all for its SL cameras.

The new Sigma lens uses aspherical elements in its floating AF group which has allowed the engineers to reduce the total number of elements it uses, and with some adjustments to the mechanics and materials of the lens the weight and size have also been reduced.

The quality of out-of-focus highlights is remarkable in the company’s f/1.4 version of this lens, but the new f/1.2 now uses an iris with 13-blades instead of 11, so those background discs should be even rounder – particularly when the aperture is closed down. Sigma also says it has used additional aspheric elements to correct spherical aberration and sagittal coma flare to keep those highlights rounded instead of elliptical, and it has used SLD glass elements with high anomalous dispersion to counter the coloured fringing from which telephoto lenses with wide apertures usually suffer.

At £1299 this new Sigma costs a good deal less than the similar lenses offered by Canon and Nikon. Canon’s RF 85mm f/1.2 costs £2850 while Nikon’s Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 is usually £2599. That’s just a marker for how much less this Sigma costs than existing 85mm f/1.2 lenses, but in reality it will compete with the £489 Panasonic Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 and the £1799 Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM ll, neither of which can match that fast aperture. Another consideration is Sigma’s own excellent 85mm f/1.4 DG Art lens which was released only a year ago, and which costs £979.

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The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens will be available at the end of this month. For more information see the Sigma website.

Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Specification

Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Elements/groups 17/12 Aperture blades 13 Minimum aperture f/16 Minimum focus distance 84cm Max magnification 1:8.9 Filter size 82mm Dimensions L-Mount: 87.2×119.7mm

Sony E: 87.2×121.7mm Weight L-Mount: 905g

Sony E: 905g Supplied accessories Front/back cap, hood, pouch

Press release

Sigma Announces “85mm F1.2 DG | Art,” a Full-Frame, Large-Aperture Medium-Telephoto Lens Combining Unparalleled Rendering with Unprecedented Mobility

Sigma Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa; CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art, a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame cameras that combines unparalleled rendering power with a compact, lightweight design.

At 85mm, a focal length widely regarded as ideal for portrait photography, the lens achieves Sigma’s brightest-ever F1.2 aperture[1] while also delivering outstanding portability, and will be available beginning September 30th, 2026.

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Product name: Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Key features

Uncompromising resolution and beautiful bokeh to make the most of F1.2

Overwhelming mobility[2] that breaks the conventions of an 85mm F1.2

A full range of functions and build quality that meet the demands of professional use

Rounding out the F1.2 lineup across wide-angle, standard, and medium-telephoto focal lengths

Overwhelming resolving power

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In addition to two SLD glass elements, glass with high anomalous dispersion is used to suppress the axial chromatic aberration inherent to large-aperture lenses to the utmost limit. Aspherical lens elements further thoroughly correct spherical aberration and sagittal coma flare[3]. The lens boasts reliably high resolving power from the maximum aperture, fully bringing out the rendering that only F1.2 can offer. It captures every detail of the subject’s expression and texture, taking the quality of both photographs and video to a higher level.

Beautiful bokeh that makes the subject stand out

The combination of a large-aperture F1.2 and a medium-telephoto 85mm delivers an extremely shallow depth of field and beautiful, rich bokeh. The adoption of a 13-blade diaphragm maintains a near-circular bokeh even when the aperture is stopped down.[4] Natural bokeh rendering that suppresses color bleeding and double-line bokeh makes the subject stand out impressively, bringing overwhelming three-dimensionality and immersion to portraits and video work.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Overwhelming mobility that breaks the conventions of an 85mm F1.2

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The smallest and lightest in its class for an 85mm F1.2

By effectively arranging aspherical lens elements within the focus groups, the number of lens elements making up the focus unit has been significantly reduced. [5]Despite incorporating a complex floating mechanism, a precise mechanical design pared down to the absolute minimum has achieved the smallest and lightest weight in its class for an 85mm F1.2*1 at 905g*2[6]. It can be used comfortably even during long shoots or in situations that demand mobility, dramatically enhancing agility on set.

*1 As an AF 85mm F1.2 interchangeable lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. (As of September 2026 by Sigma)

*2 These figures are for L-Mount.

Fast and quiet autofocusing with dual HLA

The fast and quiet AF driven by the dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) delivers reliable tracking performance for both stills and video. Even with the shallow depth of field of the maximum F1.2 aperture, it captures the subject accurately, enabling smooth and precise shooting in any scene.

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The pride of a creative tool: the high build quality of the Art line

By constructing the lens from high-precision parts made of lightweight, high-strength materials such as TSC*1, i[7]t offers the rigidity and durability of the Art line without compromising portability, along with the build quality to serve as a reliable photographic tool over the long term.

*1 TSC (Thermally Stable Composite)[8] is a type of polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminum. It has a high affinity to metal parts, which contributes to high quality product manufacturing.

A full range of functions and build quality that meet the demands of professional use

Designed to minimize focus breathing

Optimization of the focus group arrangement and aspherical shape significantly suppresses focus breathing. The change in angle of view due to focus shift is minimized, creating a natural-looking focus shift when recording video.

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Various shooting assist functions

The lens is equipped with an AFL button in two [9]locations, which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch*1 and a click switch to turn the click on and off.

*1 If you turn it on in position A, the aperture ring will be locked in position A. If you turn it on in a position other than A, it will be locked in the range from open to minimum aperture, and it will not be possible to turn it to position A.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure*1 and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, so that the lens can be used safely even in harsh outdoor environments.

*1 The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction and render the lens unrepairable.

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Rounding out the F1.2 lineup across wide-angle, standard, and medium-telephoto focal lengths

With the arrival of this product, the Sigma F1.2 Art Series is finally complete with three lenses, together with the 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art and the 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art.

Outstanding optical performance that delivers high resolving power across the entire focus range from the maximum aperture. Fast, high-precision AF made possible by dual HLA. And a compact, lightweight body that ranks among the best in its class.

Backed by the advanced design and manufacturing technology Sigma has cultivated over the years, the overwhelming presence and spatial depth created by these three uncompromising lenses render your work all the more striking.

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art

Further improved optical performance and operability condensed into a compact, lightweight body

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Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art

The ultimate Art F1.2 that transforms everything it captures, and even the shooting experience itself, into something special

Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art

Overwhelming rendering power and unprecedented mobility