Independent lens manufacturer Sigma has announced it will launch a new standard zoom lens designed to work with Leica L, Lumix S and Sony E-mount cameras at the end of the month. Intended as a lighter-weight alternative to traditional 28-70mm f/2.8 and f/4 lenses, the Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary will compete directly with Panasonic’s Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and Sony’s 28-60mm f/4-5.6. While designed with a faster maximum aperture than the existing similar zooms, Sigma’s new DG lens will cost a good deal more, and will be heavier and bigger. The wider maximum aperture that creates the extra size and weight will be a significant selling point though, as will Sigma’s reputation for high quality lenses even in this ‘lower level’ Contemporary series.

This new model will use 15 elements in 13 groups including 3 aspherical lenses and three lenses in Sigma’s Super Low Dispersion glass. The aperture will feature nine rounded blades, and the minimum aperture will range from f/22 to f/32. Those who shoot in light rain will be glad to hear the lens is designated ‘dust and splash proof’. Filters measuring 67mm in diameter will be needed, and we can expect a closest focus distance of between 20-25cm at either end, with a best close-focus of 15.8cm when the lens is set to 28mm.

Sigma says it has worked hard to reduce magnification changes during focusing, so ‘lens breathing’ should be unnoticeable during filming when focus shifts from the distance to a close subject. Sigma has proved in the past that it is well capable of coating lenses to avoid flare and ghosting when light sources are pointed directly at the lens, so there’s hope this lens will perform to the standards we’ve come to expect. It will need to perform well to justify the additional cost over the existing lenses already being sold by Lumix and Sony, whose prices are £619 and £479. It has to be said though, that the Sony example isn’t part of the company’s premium line-up.

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The growing number of lenses with this until recently unusual focal range demonstrates perhaps the shift to hybrid lenses aimed at those shooting rather more video than stills – or still photographers who prioritise the wider end of their standard lenses than the longer. The extra width over the more traditional 28-70mm gives videographers more currency to compensate for slight crops when shooting higher quality video or when shooting faster frame-rates that don’t use the full width of the frame.

The new Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary will be available from 30th September, and will cost £749 in a kit that includes a lens hood and a protective pouch.

For more information see the Sigma website.

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Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary Specification

Sigma 20-60mm f/2.8-4 DG Contemporary Elements/groups 15/13 Aperture blades 9 Minimum aperture f/22-32 Minimum focus distance 15.8cm at 28mm. 20cm at wide end, 25cm at tele end Max magnification 1:2.3 at 35mm Filter size 67mm Dimensions L-Mount: 72.2x86mm

Sony E: 72.2x88mm Weight L-Mount: 385g

Sony E: 375g Supplied accessories Front/back cap, hood, pouch

Press release

Bring 20mm into the everyday.

Sigma launches the “Sigma 20-60mm F2.8-4 DG | Contemporary”—a standard zoom starting at ultra-wide, weighing only 385g*.

Kanagawa, Japan – Sigma Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the “Sigma 20-60mm F2.8-4 DG | Contemporary,” a standard zoom lens for full-frame cameras, covering an ultra-wide 20mm to a standard 60mm.

Designed to deliver both a wide-angle perspective and exceptional portability, this lens packs uncompromising sharpness and impressive close-up capabilities into a palm-sized design.

This new lens option from Sigma is designed to maximize the mobility of full-frame systems, and will be available on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026.

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*1 The figure is for L-Mount.

Product name: Sigma 20-60mm F2.8-4 DG | Contemporary

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch: September 30th, 2026

Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.



KEY FEATURES

Combining a dynamic 20mm perspective with exceptional agility

Uncompromising optical performance

Reliability for effortless shooting

Combining a dynamic 20mm perspective with exceptional agility

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20–60mm: Freedom to compose

From an expansive 20mm ultra-wide to a natural 60mm perspective, this lens delivers a wide range of expression in a versatile zoom. Capture everything from sweeping landscapes to everyday snapshots and

portraits—without changing lenses.

With a maximum aperture of F2.8 at 20mm, you can shoot confidently in low light environments such as indoors and nightscapes, while keeping ISO low.

Bringing 20mm into your everyday

Weighing just 385g*1, this 3x zoom achieves an incredibly compact design—remarkable for an ultra-wide lens starting at F2.8. Its slim form fits easily into any bag, making it ideal for everything from daily snapshots and travel to hiking and video creation. Experience full-frame rendering performance with unprecedented portability.

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*1 The figure is for L-Mount.

Uncompromising Optical Performance

Consistent high optical performance across the entire zoom range

While prioritizing improved portability, no compromises have been made in image quality. The optical design—featuring 15 elements in 13 groups, including three aspherical lenses and three SLD glass elements—delivers consistent sharpness throughout the entire zoom range. From everyday scenes to breathtaking travel moments, it renders every detail with striking clarity.

Macro capabilities for versatile expression

Impressive close-up capability expands shooting versatility.

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With a minimum focusing distance of 15.8 cm at 28mm and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.3 at 35mm, this lens delivers richly detailed close-up images approaching half-macro performance.

Even at the 60mm telephoto end, it maintains a high magnification of 1:2.9—ensuring a seamless shooting experience across the zoom range, allowing full focus on composition without concern for subject distance.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Reliability for effortless shooting

Fast and quiet autofocusing with HLA system

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A linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) is employed for the AF actuator, delivering high-speed autofocus with high-precision drive to capture decisive moments.

It also offers outstanding tracking performance for fast-moving subjects, even at high frame rates. Engineered for modern hybrid shooting, it ensures seamless performance across stills and video.

Minimal focus breathing

The lens is designed to minimize changes in the angle of view caused by focusing, enabling smooth, natural-looking focus pulls when recording video.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure*1 / water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure*1, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, allowing photographers to shoot without concern even in harsh outdoor environments.

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*1 The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction.

www.sigma-global.com