Leica has partnered with Formula 1 to introduce a special edition of its Q3 43 full-frame compact camera, featuring handcrafted carbon-fibre components, a distinctive body covering and official motorsport branding. Priced at £7,300 in the UK, the Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition retains the imaging capabilities of the standard model, with design changes inspired by the materials and controls used in racing cars.

The camera features a black Microvelour covering designed to provide a secure grip, while carbon-fibre components manufactured in Germany appear on several accessories and controls. The soft-release shutter button and the function button on the thumb rest are finished in Formula 1 red, making them easier to identify at a glance. Branding is also incorporated into the engraved top plate, lens cap and carrying strap. The specially designed handgrip supports wireless charging when used with Leica’s compatible Drop XL charging pad and includes an Arca-Swiss-compatible mount for tripod attachment.

Underneath the revised exterior, the camera retains its 60-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and fixed APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH. lens. The 43mm focal length provides a natural perspective suited to documentary, travel and portrait photography, while the f/2 maximum aperture allows greater control over background separation. A built-in macro setting reduces the minimum focusing distance from 60cm to 26.5cm, making it possible to photograph smaller details without changing lenses. Leica’s Triple Resolution Technology also allows photographers to select 60, 36 or 18-megapixel output while using the full sensor area.

An exclusive Formula 1 Leica Look provides an additional image-processing option, increasing contrast and colour saturation to produce a distinctive appearance. The profile can be transferred to the camera through the Leica FOTOS app and applied directly to JPEG photographs, which can then be shared through a connected smartphone. The camera otherwise retains the standard Q3 43’s hybrid autofocus system, Maestro IV processor and video recording capabilities of up to 8K.

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Key Features

Exclusive set including camera and matching accessories, inspired by Formula 1®

Wireless-charging hand grip with carbon-fibre shell

Ergonomic thumb rest with carbon-fibre insert

Red soft-release button with carbon-fibre insert

Microvelour trim

Exclusive carrying strap

Signature Formula 1® branding

The Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition is priced at £7,300 including VAT through the official Leica online store. The package includes the camera, carrying strap, BP-SCL 6 battery, USB-C cable, lens hood, lens cap and hot shoe cover.

Press release

Leica Q3 43 Formula 1® Edition

The Leica Q3 43 Formula 1® Edition is a special edition created through the collaboration between Leica Camera and Formula 1®. Its distinctive character is defined by motorsport-inspired materials: carbon-fibre components, handcrafted in Germany, feature on the handgrip, thumb rest and soft-release button, while a Microvelour covering provides the grip associated with racing steering wheels.

Red accents guide the hand, the F1® logo is featured on the top plate and lens cap, and the camera and accessories form a perfectly matched set. The exclusive ‘Formula 1’ Leica Look brings the atmosphere of the racetrack directly into the image.

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The Leica Q3 43 retains its full technical capabilities: the fast APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH., whose 43 mm focal length closely mirrors the natural perspective of human vision; a 60 MP full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology; and an ISO range of up to 100,000, offering ample flexibility even in the shadows of the pit lane.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, F1, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company.

Compatible with Leica FOTOS App

The Leica FOTOS app is one universal app for iPhone and iPad and Android Devices. Connect your Leica camera and transfer, view, edit and share your photos. Benefit from a seamless integration of Adobe Lightroom on iOS and iPadOS, enabling you to complete your mobile workflow experience down to the professional editing of your pictures.