Customer feedback leads handling improvements for new carbon fibre tripods says 3 Legged Thing

UK tripod and accessories manufacturer 3 Legged Thing has introduced a pair of new tripods that feature a levelling base that allows users to level their camera without having to adjust the tripod legs. Wes and Ridley, named after film directors Wes Anderson and Ridley Scott, are both made lightweight through the use of 8-layer carbon fibre in the legs, and come on their own as a set of legs or paired with the AirHed Cine CC fluid video head.

The tripods are available legs-only, as shown by Ridley on the right, or as part of a kit with the AirHed Cine CC fluid head for video – shown on the two colours variants of Wes on the left

Both models use an adjustable base onto which the tripod head is fitted, that unlocks and can be rocked in all directions to level the camera when being used on uneven ground. This saves unlocking the legs and trying to level the head by lengthening and shortening legs with only three-axis options. Also new is a spirit level that can be swivelled around the neck of the base so it will be visible at all times, and not covered by the body of the camera. Both models are also compatible with the company’s range of Vanz footware for adding spikes, rubber boots and adjustable feet to the ends of the legs. As is almost standard with 3 Legged Thing tripods, each of the legs can be removed to be used as a monopod or boom arm.

Wes is aimed at travelling photographers and filmmakers and weighs just 1.4kg despite a maximum height of 124cm. It has 5-section legs to allow it to fold to just 44cm making it easy to pack in a bag or to stow on a flight. It can hold up to 14kg of kit and can drop the head down to 12cm off the floor.

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Ridley uses newly designed locks on the legs that help to prevent vibration from the wind Ridley on the left is the larger of the two new models, while travelling Wes is on the right

Designed with stability rather than portability in mind, Ridley is a studio tripod that can also hold 14kg but which can send it 154.5cm off the ground. It weighs 1.67kg and uses 3-section legs to collapse to 70cm. The leg locks used on Ridley have aerodynamic rubber fins that use wind to drive the tripod lens into the ground instead of making them vibrate – according to the company.

Pricing & Availability

The Wes and Ridley levelling base tripods are available to shop now from 3LeggedThing.com and authorised 3 Legged Thing retailers worldwide, either as standalone tripods or in kits with the AirHed Cine CC fluid video head.

Wes tripod: £349.99 / US $399.99

Wes + AirHed Cine CC Kit: £549.99 / US $619.99

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Ridley tripod: £399.99 / US $449.99

Ridley + AirHed Cine CC Kit: £599.99 / US $669.99

The AirHed Cine CC fluid video head continues to be available separately, priced at £229.99 / US $249.99.

For more information see the 3 Legged Thing website.

PRESS RELEASE

3 Legged Thing Introduces Wes and Ridley Levelling Base Tripods

Stagsden, Bedfordshire, UK

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British camera support manufacturer 3 Legged Thing has expanded its camera support range with the launch of Wes and Ridley, two new carbon fibre levelling base tripods.

Building on 3 Legged Thing’s established levelling base tripod designs, Wes and Ridley are aimed at content creators, videographers, birders and wildlife enthusiasts. Both are available as standalone tripods or in complete kits with the company’s AirHed Cine CC fluid video head.

Designed to make shooting on uneven ground faster and easier, both tripods feature an integrated levelling base that provides 10° of movement in every direction. Users can level their camera without adjusting the tripod legs, while a movable spirit level remains visible even with a camera mounted.

Made from premium eight-layer carbon fibre with aerospace-grade magnesium alloy components, Wes and Ridley retain the adaptability synonymous with 3 Legged Thing. All three legs can be detached for use as monopods or boom arms, while optional Vanz tripod footwear transforms either tripod into a compact tabletop support.

Quiet-action leg latches and three selectable leg angles help both models adapt quickly to different shooting situations.

Continuing 3 Legged Thing’s tradition of naming products after notable figures, Wes and Ridley are named after acclaimed film directors Wes Anderson and Sir Ridley Scott.

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Wes is the travel-focused model, with compact five-section legs that fold small enough for cabin baggage while extending to a practical working height.

Ridley is built for stability. Its larger three-section carbon fibre legs, with tube diameters up to 29 mm, provide a rigid platform for studio work, wildlife observation, field sports and long-lens videography.

Stuart Boston, Chief Operating Officer of 3 Legged Thing, said:

“Content creation has changed enormously over the last few years. Creators expect one support system to handle everything from horizontal video and vertical social content to wildlife observation in the field. Wes and Ridley have been developed to make that transition as seamless as possible.”

Both tripods are now available in complete kits with the AirHed Cine CC, creating a matched video support solution for the first time.

The AirHed Cine CC’s standout feature is its 90° rotatable Arca-Swiss clamp, allowing direct use with L-brackets and cages for stable vertical shooting. A retractable and detachable panning arm makes the head easier to transport, while independent pan and tilt controls deliver smooth movement. The supplied XP 100 Ultra Plate also integrates with the 3 Legged Thing XPAND ecosystem.