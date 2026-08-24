Canon UK is holding two weeks of shooting events and in-store days to celebrate the power and importance of specialist photography retailers. Working with a collection of stores across the UK the company is putting on a series of workshops and ‘meet the expert’ events to help users learn new skills and find out more about their Canon kit. Canon’s Camera Store Week will actually be held across two weeks this year to mark the 5th anniversary of the event, and will span 14-27th September.

Canon says it will be holding events with eight specialist retailers with dozens of stores and branches in Scotland, Wales, N Ireland and England, including WEX, LCE, Camarthen Cameras, Clifton Cameras, Canterbury Camera Centre, Ffords, Wilkinson Cameras, and Camera World. The days will include the chance to photograph birds of prey in flight and up close, shooting motorsports, street photography workshops and a two-day workshop shooting landscapes in Marlborough and then printing the results with Canon ambassador Jack Lodge and Fotospeed.



Canon says visitors will be able to get their hands on new Canon cameras and lenses to try out, with the Canon team on hand to guide and advise. The events will be supported by accessories manufacturers as well, so other kits will be on show at the events. Canon says part of the idea of Camera Store Week is to get photographers together in their local stores to share ideas and inspiration while building a community that will continue beyond the week of events.

Some of the events are ready to book, while Canon says more are set to be announced between now and the middle of September.

For information on the stores participating and what events you can book on to see the Canon website.

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Canon’s announcement

Canon Camera Store Week

Canon UK and Ireland today announces the return of Camera Store Week, marking its fifth anniversary with a two-week celebration from 14-27 September 2026 across the UK. The campaign brings together local stores, Canon experts, creators and leading photography accessory brands for hands-on events, demos, photo walks and exclusive offers designed to inspire creativity and support the high street.

Across the UK and Ireland, participating retailers will host a growing schedule of in-store expert days and offsite experiences, giving photographers and content creators the opportunity to try the latest Canon kit, learn from specialists and connect with their local creative community. Planned activities include wildlife photo walks, motorsport experiences, capture-to-print workshops and RF lens-focused tutorials, offering practical inspiration for creators at every level.

New for 2026, the campaign will also feature creator-led sessions and a social photography competition, opening up more ways for photography enthusiasts to take part beyond the shop floor. Canon will be collaborating with selected accessory brands to bring even more opportunities for enthusiasts and creators alike to discover the right kit for their needs.

Camera Store Week recognises the important role specialist retailers play in helping people explore, experiment and build confidence in their creativity. Neale Conroy, Marketing Director, Canon UK & Ireland, said: “Specialist camera stores are an essential part of the photography community. They’re places where people can receive trusted advice, try products first-hand and discover new ways to develop their creativity. Through Camera Store Week, we’re proud to work with our retail and brand partners to create engaging experiences that support the high street and give customers more reasons to visit their local store.”

For the full schedule of events, participating retailers and registration details, please visit https://www.canon.co.uk/camera-store-week/.