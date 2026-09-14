Chinese independent lens manufacturer Laowa has introduced its first autofocus lens for the Fujifilm X series. The company has added the Fujifilm X mount to the list of fittings available for its existing 180mm f/4.5 Ultra Macro APO lens along with a new version designed for Nikon F DSLRs. The lens, which was originally released a year ago, offers users macro magnifications of up to 1.5x and will have an effective focal length of 270mm on the APS-C sensor used in Fufifilm X cameras. The autofocus function works at ‘normal’ focusing distances to 1.5m, and then focus is made manually from 1.5m to the closest focus of 30cm.

Already available for all full frame mirrorless mounts and for Canon EF DSLR cameras, the lens has had very positive reviews with its optical quality at all distances and its price being held up as its strong points.

Andy Westlake from Amateur Photographer wrote ‘I’ve been impressed by Laowa lenses when I’ve reviewed them in the past, but the 180mm F4.5 Macro 1.5x Ultra-Macro APO moves things up to a new level. The fact that you’re getting a 180mm macro that offers 1.5x magnification in a compact, lightweight package for just $499 / £499 is impressive enough on its own. But now, the inclusion of autofocus adds further to its versatility and appeal, even if it does only work for more distant subjects.’

Remarkably compact and lightweight, according to Laowa, the Fujifilm version of the 180mm f/4.5 1.5x Ultra Macro APO measures 67.6 × 134.7mm and weighs 526.2g. It takes a 62mm filter, uses an APO design that takes in 12 elements in 9 groups, and has a 9-bladed aperture.

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Laowa 180mm f/4.5 1.5x Ultra Marco Specification

Name 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra-Macro APO Format Full Frame Focal Length 180mm Aperture Range AF: F4.5 – 22 MF: F4.5 – 32 Angle of View 13.7° Lens Structure 12 elements in 9 groups Aperture Blades 9 Min. Focusing Distance 300mm Min. Working Distance 147.6mm Max. Magnification 1.5X Focusing System AF* & MF Filter Thread Ø62mm Front Diameter Ø67.6mm Dimensions Canon EF: Ø 67.6mm*88.4mm Sony E: Ø 67.6mm*134.4mm Fuji X: Ø 67.6mm*134.7mm Weight Canon EF: 484g (1.07 lb) Sony E: 521.6g (1.15 lb) Fujifilm X: 526.2g (1.16 lb) Mounts AF*: Sony E / Nikon Z / Canon EF / Fuji X MF: Canon RF / L – Mount / Nikon F Price USD 499

* Auto Focus only starts from 1.5m to infinity, while AF assistance is available below 1.5m for focus stacking.

The new lenses are available now and cost £499/$499 in either Fujifilm X or Nikon F mounts – the same as the existing models. For more information see the Laowa website.

Opening picture © Gua Ge

Press Release

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Laowa Introduces FUJIFILM X-Mount and Nikon F-Mount for the 180mm f/4.5 1.5x Ultra Macro APO: Its First Autofocus Lens for Fuji X

An Ultra-Compact 270mm-Equivalent Tele-Macro Lens for Fujifilm APS-C Cameras



Anhui, China – Laowa is expanding its 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO lineup with a new Fujifilm X-mount and Nikon F-mountversion. Previously launched in other mounts (Sony E / Nikon Z / Canon EF / Canon RF / L-mount), the lens now brings its versatile and ultra-compact tele-macro performance to Fujifilm photographers and marks Laowa’s first autofocus lens for the Fuji X system.

With few telephoto macro options available for Fujifilm X photographers, this compact lens offers a new choice for macro and portrait shooters. Its 180mm focal length delivers a 270mm full-frame-equivalent field of view on Fujifilm APS-C cameras, providing reach for close-up subjects, portraits, and distant scenes.

The lens offers up to 1.5x magnification, a 30cm (11.8 in.) minimum focusing distance allows photographers to capture fine detail while keeping a comfortable distance from the subject. Its APO optical design delivers sharp images and minimal chromatic aberration.

Despite its telephoto reach and ultra-macro capability, the lens remains remarkably compact and lightweight, measuring Ø67.6 × 134.7mm (2.66 × 5.30 in.) and weighing just 526.2g (1.24 lb) on the Fujifilm X-mount version. Autofocus is available from 1.5m to infinity, while AF assistance is available below 1.5m for focus stacking.

Key Features

Laowa’s first autofocus lens for the Fujifilm X-mount system.

Compact and lightweight design for macro, telephoto, portrait, wildlife, and travel photography.

180mm focal length, providing a 270mm full-frame-equivalent field of view on Fujifilm APS-C cameras.

1.5× ultra-macro magnification for highly detailed close-up images.

Minimum focusing distance of 30cm (11.8 in.) and a minimum working distance of 14.7cm (5.8 in.).

Autofocus from 1.5m to infinity, with limited autofocus assistance for macro stacking.

APO optical design with 12 elements in 9 groups for high sharpness and reduced chromatic aberration.





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Pricing & Availability

The LAOWA 180mm f/4.5 1.5X Ultra Macro APO Lens is available for purchase now in Fujifilm X-mount and Nikon F-mount at the official Venus Optics website and will be available via authorised resellers starting September 10, 2026. MSRP is $499.00 USD.

About Laowa

Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited (Venus Optics) is a new Chinese camera lens manufacturer based in Hefei, Anhui. We currently manufacture and distribute camera lenses under the brand name “Laowa”.

For more information about Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited and our product information, visit: venuslens.net