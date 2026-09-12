Chinese cinema lens manufacturer DZOFILM is to introduce its first zooms to the Arles Cine series with a pair of constant T2.6 aperture lenses taking in wide to telephoto focal lengths, with a healthy over lapping of focal lengths in the middle of the range. The DZOFILM Arles 25-75mm T2.6 and Arles 65-180mm T2.6 are designed to work together as a set, but to also integrate with 11 slightly faster DZOFILM Arles Primes already in the system.

The key features of the pair of full frame zooms are that focus doesn’t shift during zooming and that their coatings and rendering are said to match each other and the Primes in the series. DZOFILM says switching from one lens in the system to another won’t create an inconsistency in the look of the film.

Operators too should enjoy the degree of integration between the new zooms and the existing Primes, as Focus and Iris rings are in the same place on the barrel so follow focus kit won’t need repositioning after a lens switch. The focus ring rotation of the zooms also matches the 270° rotation of the Primes, and both lenses enjoy an aperture ring rotation of 100° as their T2.6-T22 aperture ranges also matches. DZOFILM says the internal zoom mechanism that maintains a constant lens length and centre of gravity should make life easier for those working with stabilisation rigs. The lenses weigh 1,767 g and 1,782 g when fitted for PL, and measure 178.1mm and 190.85mm.

Between 65mm and 75mm the focal length of the two lenses overlap by 10mm, giving users the chance to not only use matching angles of view on two cameras at the same time, but also to create a seamless look when cutting between two cameras or when switching from one lens to the other on one camera.

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Available natively in the PL mount DZOFILM will also sell the lenses with an EF adapter for those using cameras with the Canon EF mount, and DZOFILM sells individual Octopus adapters for a range of camera mounts. The DZOFILM Arles 25-75mm T2.6 and Arles 75-180mm T2.6 will cost £2149/€2499/$2,899 each, but can be bought together as a kit in a hard case for £3869/€4499/$5,199. Shipping will begin at the end of September 2026.

For more information see the DZOFILM website.

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Press release

DZOFILM Expands Arles Cine Lens System With 25–75mm and 65–180mm T2.6 Zooms

Constant T2.6, parfocal operation and internally zooming sub-1.8 kg bodies. From US$2,899.

SHENZHEN, China – DZOFILM today announced the Arles 25–75mm T2.6 and 65–180mm T2.6, two full-frame cinema zooms providing continuous focal-length coverage from 25mm to 180mm. Both lenses maintain a constant T2.6 aperture, feature parfocal operation and weigh under 1.8 kg. The two zooms extend the Arles line to 11 primes and two zooms.



Each lens has a retail price of US$2,899, while a two-lens kit with hard case is priced at US$5,199. Preorders open September 8 through authorized DZOFILM dealers worldwide and the DZOFILM official online store. The lenses will be available beginning in late September through authorized dealers in the U.S. and worldwide.

Gapless 25–180mm Coverage at a Constant T2.6

The 25–75mm offers a 3× zoom range covering wide, normal and short-telephoto perspectives, while the 65–180mm provides a 2.8× zoom range extending from portrait focal lengths into telephoto work. Together, the two lenses cover 25mm to 180mm without a focal gap.



Both lenses maintain a constant T2.6 aperture throughout their zoom ranges, supporting deliberate zoom shots and focal-length changes without corresponding exposure adjustments. The iris stops down to T22.



Both cover a 43.5mm image circle for full-frame sensors.

A Deliberate 65–75mm Overlap

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The two zoom ranges overlap between 65mm and 75mm rather than meeting at a single focal length. Operators can change from one zoom to the other without interrupting a shot, match framing between two cameras running different lenses, and move between angles without a visible jump in composition.



The overlap also covers commonly used portrait and medium-telephoto focal lengths on either lens, giving greater flexibility when assigning lenses to different camera positions.

Internal Zoom in a Sub-1.8 kg Body

The internally zooming design keeps barrel length and center of gravity constant while the focal length changes. This supports more consistent balance on handheld and compatible gimbal configurations and reduces the need to adjust a rig while zooming.



Both lenses are parfocal in their PL and EF configurations, maintaining focus as the focal length changes. Their optical design also minimizes focus breathing to reduce unwanted changes in framing during focus pulls. Each lens provides a 270-degree manual focus rotation and a 100-degree zoom rotation.



The 25–75mm weighs approximately 1,767 g and the 65–180mm approximately 1,782 g. In their standard PL configurations, the lenses measure 178.1mm and 190.85mm respectively from the lens front to the flange plane. Their similar dimensions and weights reduce rig adjustments when changing between the two zooms. Both use aluminum-alloy bodies.

Shared Coatings and the Arles Look

The Arles Zooms use the same coating formulation as the Arles prime series, and their rendering is designed to remain consistent with the color, warmth and tonal character of the existing lenses. The custom low-saturation coating controls flare and ghosting. A 16-blade iris produces circular out-of-focus highlights and smooth transitions between focused and defocused areas.



The 25–75mm uses 22 elements in eight groups, including seven ED and five HRI elements, while the 65–180mm uses 20 elements in eight groups, including seven ED and two HRI elements. These control field curvature and chromatic aberration while maintaining resolution and contrast across the zoom ranges. Based on its internal testing, DZOFILM says the lenses provide 8K resolving support. Close focus, measured from the sensor plane, is 0.51m / 1ft8in for the 25–75mm and 0.89m / 2ft11in for the 65–180mm.

Mechanical Consistency Across the Arles Line

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Both zooms share a 95mm front diameter, M86 filter thread and industry-standard 0.8 MOD gearing. The focus, iris and zoom gears occupy consistent positions on both zooms, and the focus and iris gear positions also align with the Arles primes.



This simplifies the use of matte boxes, follow-focus systems, lens motors and other cinema accessories, and reduces motor repositioning when changing between the two zooms or between a zoom and a prime.

Interchangeable PL and EF Mounts

Both lenses are supplied with PL mounts as standard. User-changeable EF mount kits are available separately for US$99 and add 7.3mm to the length of each lens, giving 185.4mm for the 25–75mm and 198.15mm for the 65–180mm.



Metric and imperial focus-scale versions, along with the EF mount kits, will be available beginning in late September. DZOFILM Octopus and Octopus II adapters extend the lenses to mirrorless camera systems.

Reach to 252mm With the Marlin 1.4× Extender

The Arles Zooms can be paired with the DZOFILM Marlin 1.4× Extender in PL-to-E, PL-to-Z, PL-to-L and PL-to-RF configurations. This changes the effective focal ranges to 35–105mm for the 25–75mm and 91–252mm for the 65–180mm.



With the extender installed, the lenses transmit at approximately T3.6 to T3.7 wide open, and parfocal performance is maintained.

US$2,899 per Lens; US$5,199 Two-Lens Kit

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The Arles 25–75mm T2.6 and 65–180mm T2.6 have individual retail prices of US$2,899 / €2,499 / £2,149 / CNY 18,499.



The two-lens kit has a retail price of US$5,199 / €4,499 / £3,869 / CNY 32,999. All EUR and GBP prices exclude VAT. The kit supplies both lenses in a hard case with Y-style lens supports, zoom levers and extension rods, along with shim kits, caps, a T6 screwdriver and a DZOFILM warranty card. EF mount kits are sold separately for US$99.



Preorders open September 8, 2026 through authorized DZOFILM dealers worldwide and the DZOFILM official online store. The lenses, EF mount kits and metric and imperial focus-scale versions will be available beginning in late September 2026.



Product information: https://dzolink.com/ArlesZoom



