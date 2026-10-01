Venus Optics has launched what it claims is the only 35mm 1:1 macro lens for full frame cameras that features an autofocusing system. The Laowa Acris 35mm f/2.8 1x AF Macro APO offers users life-size reproduction alongside an angle-of-view that takes in more of the environment than do traditional mid-telephoto macro lenses. There will be two versions of the lens, one with the celebrated autofocus system and one without – which you’ll buy depends on the mount you need. Canon EF, Sony E and Nikon Z users can get the AF version, while those shooting with Canon RF and Leica L mount cameras are restricted to the fully manual version of the lens.

Being ‘stuck’ with manual focus though may not be as much of a disadvantage as it may at first seem because the MF version of the lens features a 13-bladed iris while the AF version has only 9 blades. Either way, when used for what most people will buy it for – macro photography – all users will be focusing manually, as even the AF versions can’t focus automatically at distances closer than 0.5m. Laowa calls this ‘hybrid’ focusing, but it essentially means the AF versions of the lenses are only AF at ‘normal’ focusing distances, not when shooting in macro. It is worth noting though that most macro photographers will use manual focus anyway.

Laowa is keen to let us know about its apochromatic optical design that it says brings all visible wavelengths into focus at exactly the same plane, so we avoid coloured fringing and loss of detail through red-end wavelengths focusing behind green and blue. The company tells us this helps to make images taken through the lens particularly sharp right across the frame and avoids false colours appearing in detailed areas and in out-of-focus parts of the picture. Without specifying what type of elements are used, Venus Optics tells us it has 13 elements in 10 groups in the optical design, and that high contrast and clarity is maintained at all apertures and at all focus distances.

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The barrel is made from metal, and outdoor photographers will be glad to know the lens is weather and dust resistant. Those buying the AF version will need 72mm filters while those opting for the manual version will find 67mm filters fit better.

The Laowa Acris 35mm f/2.8 1x AF Macro APO lens is available now in mounts for Sony E, Canon EF, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Leica L, and costs $449.

Technical Specifications

Product Name Laowa ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO Format Full Frame Focal Length 35mm Aperture Range f/2.8 – f/22 Angle of View 63.4° Lens Structure 13 elements in 10 groups Aperture Blades AF: 9 / MF: 13 Min. Focus Distance 180mm (AF Range: 0.5m – ∞) Min. Working Distance 48.6mm Max. Magnification 1X (AF: ~0.1X) Filter Thread Ø72mm (AF) / Ø67mm (MF) Dimensions Sony E: Ø79mm × 114mm | Canon EF: Ø79mm × 87.4mm Weight Sony E: 560g | Canon EF: 530g Mounts AF: Sony E, Canon EF, Nikon Z MF: Canon RF, L-Mount

You can find out more about Laowa lenses on the Venus Optics website.

Press release

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Laowa Launches the ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO Lens — The World’s First Full-Frame AF 35mm 1:1 Macro Lens

A New Standard for Wide-Angle Macro Photography

Anhui, China — September 30, 2026 — Laowa officially announces the ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO lens, the world’s first full-frame autofocus* 35mm lens featuring true 1:1 life-size magnification. Engineered for photographers who demand absolute precision where every micron counts, the ACRIS 35mm combines true macro magnification with an environmental wide-angle perspective, a fast f/2.8 aperture, hybrid focusing control, and an advanced Apochromatic (APO) optical design.

Key Features

World’s First 35mm AF 1:1 Macro

Dual-Mode Hybrid Focus System Standard AF (0.5m – Infinity) Macro Focus Assistance (0.5m – 1:1)

Apochromatic (APO) Optical Design

Exceptional Edge-to-Edge Sharpness

Fast f/2.8 Maximum Aperture

Durable Weather-Resistant All-Metal Build

True 1:1 Wide-Angle Macro Magnification

Unlike conventional close-up lenses that stop at 0.5X, the ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 captures subjects at full 1:1 scale with extraordinary detail. While traditional telephoto macro lenses (such as 90mm or 180mm) isolate subjects by completely eliminating background context, the 35mm focal length preserves a natural field of view. This unique wide-angle perspective tells a broader story by keeping environmental depth intact—without the extreme distortion often associated with ultra-wide macro lenses.

Dual-Mode Hybrid Focusing: Infinity to Macro

The ACRIS 35mm features a versatile dual-mode focusing system engineered for speed and precision across all distances:

Standard Autofocus (Infinity to 0.5m): Delivers fast, responsive, and accurate subject acquisition for everyday shooting, street photography, and environmental portraits.

Delivers fast, responsive, and accurate subject acquisition for everyday shooting, street photography, and environmental portraits. Macro Focus Assistance (0.5m to 1:1): Dedicated focus assistance takes over in the close-up range to provide tactile micro-step manual precision. This setup integrates seamlessly into focus-bracketing workflows, making handheld or tripod-based focus stacking simple, efficient, and exceptionally accurate for high-depth-of-field macro shots.

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Corner-to-Corner Sharpness Across All Distances

Featuring an optical construction of 13 elements in 10 groups, the ACRIS 35mm maintains exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness and high contrast across its entire focal range. Even at extreme 1:1 close-up distances—where standard lenses frequently suffer from field curvature and soft edges—the ACRIS preserves fine micro-textures and fine detail, whether shot wide open at f/2.8 or stopped down.

Apochromatic (APO) Optics & True Color Rendering

With Laowa’s renowned Apochromatic (APO) optical design, the ACRIS 35mm virtually eliminates both longitudinal and lateral chromatic aberrations (CA) in both in-focus and out-of-focus areas. By focusing key wavelengths onto the exact same focal plane, images display crisp high-contrast edges, zero color fringing, and authentic, true-to-life color reproduction without requiring heavy digital correction in post-production.

Fast f/2.8 Aperture: Distinct Subject Isolation & Smooth Bokeh

The bright f/2.8 maximum aperture unlocks two distinct visual characteristics:

Striking Subject Isolation: Instantly pops intricate macro details off the canvas by dissolving busy environmental textures into a soft, creamy backdrop. Smooth, Aesthetic Bokeh: Out-of-focus highlights are rendered with gentle rounded edges and clean transitions, adding cinematic depth to wide-angle context. The fast aperture also provides excellent low-light flexibility when shooting under dense forest canopies or in dimly lit studios.

Rugged, Weather-Resistant Construction

Built for demanding professional use in the field, the ACRIS 35mm features a durable, all-metal housing with weather-sealed construction against dust and moisture. An internal focusing design keeps the lens length fixed, preventing accidental contact with delicate plants or live macro subjects. A dedicated Focus Assist Button allows seamless switching between modes, while standard front filter threads (Ø72mm for AF / Ø67mm for MF) easily accommodate polarizers and ND filters.

Pricing & Availability

The ACRIS 35mm f/2.8 1X AF Macro APO lens will be available on the official Venus Optics website (venuslens.net) and through authorized global resellers starting September 30, 2026, at 14:00 GMT (22:00 HKT).

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US MSRP: USD 449 (pricing varies by region)

About Venus Optics

Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited (Venus Optics) is a camera lens manufacturer based in Hefei, Anhui, producing innovative photographic lenses under the brand name “Laowa.” For more information, visit venuslens.net.