Nikon release new 28mm lens

Nikon Nikkor AF-S 28mm f/1.8 G lens launched

Alongside the launch of the Nikon D3200 DSLR a new fast aperture wide angle lens has been announced. The Nikkor 28mm f/1.8G lens is intended for usage with the full frame FX DSLRs, such as the D4 and D800.

Thanks to the weatherproofing and lightweight build, being just 330g, the 28mm lens is a convenient addition to your kitbag, adding very little bulk. On a DX, or APS-C, DSLR body the focal length measures up to 42mm and comes complete with both a lens hood and pouch.

The 28mm F/1.8G lens will be priced at £619.99 and released on the 24th of May, with more information available at Nikon’s website.