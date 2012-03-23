New Pentax 645 25mm f/4 lens

25mm wide angle lens released for Pentax digital Medium Format camera

A new wide angle lens has been released for the Pentax 645 system in the shape of the 25mm f/4. with Super Multi-Coating and weather proofing this new addition to the Pentax optical family should produce some impressive results.

In the 35mm format the focal length translates into 19.5mm, giving it the widest perspective of any lens available to the 645D. Price has yet to be confirmed, but for more information head to the Pentax website.