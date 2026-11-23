The OM System Tough TG-7 has dropped to £325 for Black Friday, making this rugged compact camera an appealing option for photographers who want something they can take almost anywhere. Available in black and red, the TG-7 offers a combination of durability, underwater shooting and advanced photographic features that make it particularly useful for holidays, outdoor activities and situations where taking an expensive smartphone might not be the best idea.

TG-7 is designed to withstand conditions that would leave most conventional cameras vulnerable, whether that’s an accidental drop, a day at the beach or a snorkelling trip. Its tough construction means photographers can concentrate on capturing the moment without constantly worrying about protecting their equipment, while its compact size makes it easy to carry without adding much weight to a bag.

OM System Tough TG-7 specifications

Feature Specification Sensor 12MP 1/2.33-inch BSI CMOS Lens 4x optical zoom, 25–100mm equivalent Maximum aperture f/2.0–4.9 Image stabilisation CMOS-shift, up to 2.5 stops Video 4K up to 30fps Display 3-inch, 1.04-million-dot LCD Waterproof Down to 15m Shockproof Drops up to 2.1m Freezeproof Down to -10°C Crushproof Up to 100kg Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Additional features RAW, GPS, Microscope modes

Beyond its durability, the TG-7 has several features that give it an advantage over a typical smartphone. Its dedicated optical zoom allows photographers to change their framing without relying entirely on digital cropping, while RAW support provides greater flexibility when adjusting images afterwards. The camera also includes built-in GPS and environmental sensors, which can be particularly useful for documenting outdoor adventures and keeping track of where photographs were captured.

Perhaps its most interesting feature is its close-up photography capability. The TG-7 includes dedicated Microscope modes designed to reveal fine details in small subjects, from insects and flowers to textures that might otherwise go unnoticed. This makes it a surprisingly versatile option for photographers who enjoy experimenting with macro photography, without needing to carry a separate interchangeable-lens camera and specialist optics.

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There are some compromises worth considering, particularly when it comes to image quality. The TG-7 uses a relatively small sensor, so it won’t deliver the same level of detail or low-light performance as a larger mirrorless camera. However, that’s not really the reason to buy it. Its appeal lies in being a dedicated camera that can accompany you into environments where other photographic equipment might need additional protection.

The OM System Tough TG-7 is currently advertised at £325 in the UK, compared with a listed manufacturer price of £449, representing a saving of £124, or around 28%. Both black and red versions are included in the reported Black Friday offer, although prices and availability should be checked before ordering.