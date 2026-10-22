Insta360 has launched the Insta360 Mic, a new wireless microphone system positioned between its entry-level Mic Air and flagship Mic Pro. Announced on 22 October, the microphone introduces expandable microSD storage, 32-bit float internal recording and a customisable E-Ink display, with support for recording up to four speakers through a single receiver. UK prices start at £75 for an individual transmitter, rising to £229 for the two-transmitter kit.

The microphone’s built-in microSD slot enables independent audio recording directly on the transmitter, providing a backup to the sound captured by the camera. When a memory card is inserted, it supports 32-bit float recording, which offers greater flexibility when adjusting audio levels in post-production. However, the format cannot recover sound that was already distorted at the microphone capsule. Without a microSD card, the system can still transmit audio over Bluetooth or through its receiver.

For interviews and larger productions, a single receiver supports up to four transmitters, including a combination of Insta360 Mic and Mic Pro units. Alternatively, two transmitters can send audio to four receivers simultaneously, allowing multiple cameras to capture the same sound. Compatible Insta360 cameras, including the X6, X5, Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, GO Ultra and Ace Pro 2, also support direct Bluetooth audio recording without a separate receiver.

Insta360 has included a dedicated AI processing chip for background noise reduction, alongside automatic gain control and three voice presets. The transmitter’s 1.22-inch colour E-Ink display can show custom images or identification graphics, while its compact circular design makes it suitable for clipping onto clothing. The company quotes up to 13 hours of operation per transmitter and 34 hours with the charging case, although these figures are based on controlled testing conditions.

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Key specifications

Specification Details Microphone pattern Omnidirectional Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz (low cut off) Internal recording 32-bit float or 24-bit Storage microSD card required for internal recording Sampling frequency 48kHz Maximum transmission range 400m (manufacturer specification) Display 1.22-inch six-colour E-Ink Transmitter dimensions 38 × 12.2mm Transmitter weight 19.4g with insert Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, receiver, USB-C and 3.5mm Timecode Supported; not available in the US

The Insta360 Mic is available now through the official Insta360 store and authorised retailers. UK pricing is £75 for a transmitter, £129 for a one-transmitter-and-receiver kit, and £229 for the two-transmitter package.

Press release

Insta360 Launches Mic to Complete Its Wireless Microphone Lineup: Flagship-Level Audio for Everyday Creators

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2026 – Insta360 today launched Insta360 Mic, an advanced wireless microphone for content creators that brings flagship-level audio to everyday shooting. Mic is Insta360’s first customizable E-Ink wireless mic with expandable storage, pairing a display creators can personalize with a microSD slot that lets them decide how they record.

Mic joins the flagship Mic Pro and the entry-level Mic Air to complete Insta360’s wireless microphone lineup. It fills the advanced tier: a wireless microphone for creators who want more capable audio without stepping up to a flagship, whether they are vlogging daily life, filming weekend sports, traveling, livestreaming, or recording a group conversation.

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At a Glance

Insta360’s first customizable E-Ink wireless mic with expandable storage

Customizable E-Ink display for logos, emojis, pets, landscapes, or your personal brand

microSD slot for optional internal recording, with Bluetooth and receiver recording available without a card

32-bit float internal recording when a microSD card is inserted

Insta360 Direct Connect via Bluetooth, supporting direct-to-camera audio for Insta360 X6, X5, Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, GO Ultra, and Ace Pro 2, with two transmitters at once on X6 and Luna

AI Noise Canceling powered by a dedicated AI audio processing chip

Up to 13 hours per transmitter and up to 34 hours with the charging case

Up to 4TX + 1RX, with cross-generation Mic Pro transmitter compatibility

Insta360’s First Customizable E-Ink Wireless Microphone With Expandable Storage

Insta360 Mic is designed around the creator, starting with how it looks and how it records.

Personalize It Your Way

The transmitter’s E-Ink display shows the images creators choose to upload: a channel logo, an emoji, a favorite landscape, or the family dog. It turns the mic from a piece of gear into part of how a creator shows up on camera, and it can change as often as they do.

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Record Your Way

Mic’s microSD card slot puts storage in the creator’s hands. Insert a card to record onboard, including 32-bit float audio, as a backup to what the camera or phone captures. Leave it out, and Mic still records over Bluetooth or through the receiver, with no storage to manage.

Together, the two features make Mic a wireless microphone for video recording that gives creators more flexibility, control, and choice over their setup, from what appears on the mic to how and when it records.

What Makes Insta360 Mic Sound Different?

32-Bit Float Internal Recording

With a microSD card inserted, Mic records 32-bit float audio on the transmitter itself. 32-bit float captures a far wider dynamic range than conventional recording, so audio that comes in too loud or too quiet stays free of distortion and preserves more detail to work with in post.

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For creators filming in unpredictable places, from a cheering sideline to a whispered aside, that means fewer takes lost to the wrong gain setting.

AI Noise Canceling

A dedicated AI audio processing chip powers Mic’s NPU-based noise reduction model. It suppresses background noise more strongly while leaving fewer audible artifacts behind, so voices come through clean and still sound like the person speaking.

Automatic Gain Control and Voice Tone Presets

Two automatic gain modes handle levels on the fly. Auto mode helps prevent clipping, while Dynamic mode balances volume changes for more consistent loudness.

Three voice tone presets, Regular, Rich, and Bright, let creators add brightness or a deeper, fuller sound while keeping the natural character of their voice.

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Built for Bigger Setups and Longer Shoots

4TX + 1RX With Cross-Generation Compatibility

Insta360’s wireless microphone system scales with your shoot. One receiver connects up to four transmitters at once, and it works across generations. Creators can mix Mic and Mic Pro transmitters on the same receiver, such as two of each, to record a four-person conversation or podcast without replacing the gear they already own.

2TX + 4RX for Multicamera Shoots

For multicamera productions, two transmitters can send synchronized audio to up to four receivers simultaneously, delivering the same clean sound to four cameras and leaving more flexibility in the edit.

Up to 34 Hours of Battery Life

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Each transmitter runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. With the charging case, battery life extends to up to 34 hours, enough for back-to-back shoot days without hunting for an outlet.

Connects Directly to Insta360 Cameras via Direct Connect

Insta360 Direct Connect pairs the Mic transmitter over Bluetooth with selected Insta360 cameras, including X6, X5, Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, GO Ultra, and Ace Pro 2, to record high-quality 48kHz audio without a receiver. X6 and Luna go further, connecting two Mic transmitters at once so two speakers can record straight to camera. For Insta360 camera owners, the transmitters are all it takes.

For everything else, the receiver provides a traditional wireless workflow, making Mic a wireless microphone for camera and phone setups alike. It connects to smartphones, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras through the included USB-C smartphone adapter or 3.5mm cable. Clipped to a shirt or jacket, the transmitter works as a wireless lavalier microphone, with no cable running between the speaker and the camera.

Availability and Pricing

Insta360 Mic launches globally on October 22, 2026, and is available from the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and authorized retailers.

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