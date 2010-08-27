Kata Owl-272 could be a wise move

Kata has launched a versatile new backback which can be adapted to suit a variety of needs. The Owl-272 features a host of Kata's patented technology innovations to make the bag strong but durable...

Kata Announcement:

Three bags in one – with the new Kata Owl-272 DL backpack

The brand new Owl-272 DL Backpack is the latest stylish, lightweight backpack from Kata – with a twist!

This feature-packed backpack is designed to carry an array of camera equipment (including space to carry a DSLR with 70-200mm lens attached). The Owl is a versatile camera bag which can also be converted into a useful daypack for general outdoor use, and even a rolling bag for easy transportation.

The Kata Owl-272 features the latest TST RIB design for ultimate protection, super-light yet durable RipStop fabrics, together with Kata’s unique weight-saving Aeriform foam and Spider Webbing straps. All in all, a lightweight and highly protective, fully customisable camera backpack – whatever kit you are carrying.

For comfort on the move, the Kata Owl-272 features a 3D moulded foam back enabling good ventilation, together with an Aerifoam padded harness which is shaped for ultimate fit and also features non-slip shoulder straps.

You can even attach your camera directly to the Owl’s harness – enabling the bag to take the weight of the camera, rather than your neck – with the option to attach your tripod to the front of the backpack too. In addition, the bag includes a Kata Lens Pillow – which can be used either as a lens support, or to stabilise your camera body.

Perfect for travel, this new backpack is a suitable size for carry on for most airlines* and with the addition of a Kata Insertrolley (not included) can be turned into a versatile rolling bag for when four wheel drive is an option!

Whether photographing at home or abroad there’s also Kata’s unique Elements Cover for added protection from even the harshest environments. The Elements Cover, which folds away neatly into its own pouch, is black on one side and silver the other – great for reflecting heat away or providing additional protection from the weather.

To find out where you can get your hands on one of these hi-tech new backpacks visit www.kata-bags.com or call 01293 583300.

SRP for the Kata Owl-272 is £159.95 inc VAT and product will be available in-store from the end of September.

*Always check with the specific airline you are travelling with as regulations often change and can vary especially with budget airlines.