Wildlife photographers can currently save £600 on the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS lens at Wex Photo Video. Normally priced at £2,499, the Micro Four Thirds super-telephoto zoom is available for £1,899 using the voucher code OMOCT600 at checkout. The offer represents a 24% saving and is scheduled to end on 1 November 2026.

The lens provides a 150-600mm focal length range, equivalent to 300-1200mm on a full-frame camera in terms of field of view. This extended reach is particularly useful for photographing birds and other wildlife that cannot easily be approached. It is also compatible with OM System’s optional MC-20 teleconverter, which extends the maximum equivalent reach to 2400mm, although using the converter reduces the effective maximum aperture.

Stabilisation for handheld wildlife photography

One of the lens’s main features is its five-axis Sync IS system, which provides up to seven stops of image stabilisation when paired with compatible OM System cameras, according to the manufacturer. This helps compensate for camera shake when photographing distant subjects without a tripod, although moving wildlife still requires sufficiently fast shutter speeds to avoid subject blur.

The lens also focuses as close as 0.56m, offering up to 0.7x full-frame-equivalent magnification for photographing smaller subjects such as insects and butterflies. Its optical construction incorporates specialist glass elements to control aberrations, while IPX1-rated splash resistance and a fluorine-coated front element provide additional protection when shooting outdoors.

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Specifications

Focal Length Range 150-600mm 35mm Equivalent 300-1200mm Angle of View 8.2° (wide) – 2.1° (tele) Minimum Focusing Distance 0.56m Maximum Aperture f/5.0 (wide) – f/6.3 (tele) Maximum Image Magnification 0.35x (wide) – 0.20x (tele) | with MC-14: 0.50x (wide) / 0.28x (tele) | with MC-20: 0.70x (wide) / 0.39x (tele) Diaphragm 9 blade circular

Where to get the deal

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS is available from Wex Photo Video for £1,899 using voucher code OMOCT600, reduced from £2,499. Enter the code at the end of the checkout process.

The offer is scheduled to expire on 1 November 2026. Buyers should enter the code at checkout and confirm the discounted price before completing their purchase.

Press release

M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS

Unlock the secrets of the natural world with the OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS Lens. Designed for the nature enthusiast, this lens brings distant wonders into clear view, effortlessly capturing small birds and remote nature subjects with up to 1200mm reach and 0.7x magnification*. Its compact, weather-sealed construction ensures reliable performance in any environment, turning every shot into a vivid exploration of the unseen and the untamed. Embrace the thrill of discovery in every frame.

5-AXIS SYNC IMAGE STABILIZATION – Up to 7 stops

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Our M.Zuiko ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS effectively stabilizes your field of view when others just try. Go hand-held with up to 7 stops of image stabilization with compatible OM SYSTEM cameras.

Real sample video shot with OM-1 Mark II and the 150-600mmm F5.0-6.3 IS + MC-20 teleconverter at full 2400mm field of view (35mm equiv.) Get those distant subjects with up to 1200-2400mm max focal length (35mm equivalent).

STEADIEST BY FAR – Stay calm and enjoy hand-held super telephoto shooting with the In-Lens 5-axis sync IS.

MORE THAN A TELE – Stay far when near with the 0.56m closest focus distance and capture those 0.7-1.4x tele macro shots (35mm equivalent).

A unique view – The moments of encounter in wildlife photography can be discreet but they are always unique. Keeping the distance in these cases is key to success. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS provides exceptional reach with uncompromised quality. Up to a 1200mm 35mm equivalent field of view, combined with market-leading 5-axis sync IS stabilization and IPX1 certified weather sealing, makes this lens the ultimate partner for wildlife and bird photography enthusiasts on the go.

Uncompromised reach – With the 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS, you can achieve a higher field of view than on any lens we’ve ever made. A 1200mm 35mm equivalent field of view can be boosted up to an impressive 2400mm with the MC-20 teleconverter. Now that’s a reach for closer encounters.

Getting closer from not-so-far – Willing to approach those delicate butterflies or other smaller subjects that require higher magnification? Let the 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS help you by offering a stunning 0.7x image magnification with the shortest 0.56m focus distance. Add the MC-20 teleconverter and you are at 1.4x magnification.

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Everything handheld – Shake off the excess weight of a tripod and the worry of picture blurring camera shake. Our super-tele-optimized 5-axis sync IS delivers up to 7.0 steps of shake compensation for worry-free handheld wildlife photography experiences even at full 2400mm 35mm equalivant field of view.

Let the water pour – Some of the most impressive wildlife shots are taken in rain. The IPX1 certified weather sealing and the fluorine coating on the front lens are equivalent to an uncompromised shooting experience. Let it rain and blow; the water beads off the front lens element, allowing you to keep shooting.

Flick the switch – Keeping your eye on the most important requires quick access to settings. The 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS has numerous quick access to features such as focus limiter, focus mode, IS settings and a programmable lens function button. The choice is yours.

Accessorize – Capturing a bird sitting on a branch far away is a walk in the park with this lens. But do you need aid in capturing those unpredictable and fast-moving birds in flight with such a telephoto lens? Step in the EE-1 Dot Sight, which allows you to keep your eye on the subject while the cameras AI Detection AF and lens do the work. You cannot photograph something you cannot follow with your eye.

Reach meets image quality – The 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS is a spectacular showcase of lens engineering that combines optical innovations into one small package. Featuring an array of Super ED, ED, HD, and HR elements, it can deliver a tremendous amount of detail, ensuring the highest quality in super telephoto shooting.