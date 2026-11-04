Harman Photo has introduced a new range of accessories for film photographers, including storage cases for 35mm and 120 film, a portable lens cleaning cloth and an A6 notebook. The four products are designed to help photographers organise and protect their equipment while shooting, with the range available through UK retailers.

The company, which is part of Harman Technology, is best known for its photographic film products, including Harman Phoenix colour film. Its parent company also manufactures Ilford and Kentmere films, giving the new accessories a direct connection to its existing analogue photography business. Rather than introducing new photographic technology, the range focuses on everyday items that can be useful when carrying film, maintaining equipment and recording exposure information.

The two film cases are designed to hold up to five rolls each, providing a dedicated place to store spare or exposed film inside a camera bag. The 35mm version comes in Harman Photo’s dark red finish, while the 120 case is finished in dark teal and accommodates medium-format film. Both are intended to protect their contents from dust, scratches and everyday knocks, although they are not described as waterproof or temperature-controlled storage solutions.

Keeping film rolls organised can be particularly useful when working with several film stocks or switching between different ISO speeds during a shoot. It also helps photographers separate exposed rolls from those that have yet to be used, reducing the risk of confusion when returning from a trip or preparing film for development. Both cases are compact enough to carry alongside a camera and other accessories.

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Alongside the storage cases, Harman has introduced a microfibre lens cloth attached to a keychain, allowing it to be clipped to a camera bag for easier access. The fourth product is an A6 notebook finished in dark red, with a pocket inside the rear cover. For film photographers, a notebook provides a straightforward way to record exposure settings, film stocks and development information, particularly when using cameras that do not automatically record shooting data.

The Harman Photo 35mm and 120 film cases are priced at £12.99 each, while the keychain lens cloth costs £3.49. Pricing for the A6 notebook has yet to be confirmed.

Further details are available on Harman Photo’s official product pages for the 35mm film case, 120 film case, keychain lens cloth and A6 notebook.