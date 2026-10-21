Flashback has introduced the ONE75, a digital compact camera inspired by the half-frame film cameras of the 1970s. Featuring aluminium body plates, brass controls and a mechanical wind-on action, the new model is designed to recreate aspects of traditional film photography without requiring film or processing. It is available to preorder for £139.95 in the UK, with deliveries expected before Christmas.

The ONE75 uses a 13-megapixel sensor and a portrait-orientation viewfinder, encouraging photographers to compose vertically rather than in the landscape format commonly associated with digital cameras. Its most distinctive feature is the absence of an image-preview screen. Instead, photographs are organised into digital rolls of 27 exposures, with each frame requiring the photographer to advance the camera’s wind-on control. A small OLED display is provided for selecting settings and film simulations, but not for reviewing photographs.

Eight built-in film-inspired looks can be selected directly using the camera’s brass control dial. Flashback also provides a double-exposure mode, allowing two images to be combined into a single photograph, while a built-in Xenon flash offers additional lighting. A 25mm threaded accessory mount supports compatible filters and add-on lenses, and the camera includes a tripod socket and self-timer.

Photographs are transferred to the Flashback app using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, or to a computer through USB-C. Users can choose between Digicam Mode, which makes photographs available in the app after transfer, and Film Camera Mode, which introduces an optional 24-hour delay before images can be viewed. The camera also supports DNG RAW export to a PC or Mac, providing greater flexibility for photographers who prefer to edit their images manually.

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Flashback rates the rechargeable battery for approximately 15 digital rolls per charge. However, the company has not published detailed information about the sensor size or lens specifications, making it difficult to assess its potential image quality before independent testing.

The ONE75 is available to preorder through the official Flashback website, priced at £139.95 in the UK and $179 in the US. Flashback expects preorders to arrive before Christmas 2026 and is offering a complimentary case while stocks last.

Press release

Flashback ONE75 Camera

Pre-orders arrive before Christmas

Inspired by classic half-frame cameras, the ONE75 brings the feel of film to a reusable digital camera. Aluminium plates, brass controls and the familiar wind-on ritual invite you to slow down and enjoy taking the photo.

More room to create. Explore built-in film types and double exposure to make each roll your own.

Stay in the moment. No photo previews; discover your photos in the Flashback app later.

Keep a little mystery. Enjoy 27 shots per roll, with an optional 24-hour wait in Film Camera Mode.

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Grab your FREE CASE in the cart. While stocks last!

Classic feel. Creative freedom.

The ONE75 pairs the feel of classic half-frame cameras with simple ways to experiment. Hands-on controls, a portrait viewfinder and a little curiosity are all you need to get started.

Aluminium and brass. Aluminium top and bottom plates, with brass controls where your fingers meet the camera. Choose your film on the camera. Explore built-in film types using the control dial and OLED display.

See what happens. Layer two moments with double exposure, or experiment with compatible add-on lenses and filters using the 25 mm threaded mount. Get in the shot. A tripod mount and self-timer make room for the person usually taking the photo.