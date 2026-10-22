DJI has introduced a Pearl White version of its Osmo Pocket 4P gimbal camera in the UK, offering an alternative to the existing Classic Black model. Priced at £529 for the Standard Combo, the new edition retains the same dual-camera system and video capabilities, with the changes limited to its exterior finish and colour-matched accessories.

The Pearl White model features a pearlescent coating made with mica-infused pigments, designed to produce subtle changes in appearance under different lighting conditions. Despite the revised exterior, the camera retains its 230g body and three-axis mechanical gimbal, which stabilises footage by physically compensating for camera movement. The compact design makes it suitable for handheld filming, travel and vlogging without requiring a separate stabiliser.

The Osmo Pocket 4P combines a 20mm-equivalent f/2.0 wide-angle camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and a 60mm-equivalent f/1.8 telephoto camera. The two focal lengths provide different framing options without relying entirely on digital cropping, particularly when switching between wider scenes and tighter portraits. DJI claims up to 17 stops of dynamic range in its D-Log 2 colour profile, while 10-bit recording offers greater flexibility for adjusting colour and exposure in post-production. These figures are manufacturer specifications rather than independently verified measurements.

The wide-angle camera supports 4K recording at up to 240fps for slow-motion footage, while the telephoto camera reaches 4K at up to 200fps. Other features include ActiveTrack 8.0 subject tracking, 37-megapixel still photography and a 4K Live Photo mode that records a short video clip alongside each photograph. DJI also quotes a maximum battery runtime of 210 minutes, depending on recording conditions.

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The Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White Standard Combo is available in the UK for £529 through DJI’s official store and authorised retailers. The package includes a white fill light, wrist strap, handle with a quarter-inch tripod thread, carrying pouch and USB-C cable. DJI Care Refresh protection is available separately.

Press release

DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White Now Available, Bringing Style to Cinematic Creators Worldwide

The Pearl White Edition of DJI’s Breakthrough Dual-Lens Gimbal Camera Offers 17 Stops of Dynamic Range, 10-bit HDR Video, and Advanced D-Log 2 Color Science



DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces the availability of the Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White in the UK. This elegant new colorway delivers the complete dual-lens filmmaking power of the acclaimed Osmo Pocket 4P, featuring a premium 1-inch CMOS sensor with 17 stops of dynamic range, the latest 10-bit D-Log 2 color profile, and dual lenses spanning 20mm to 60mm optical range. Crafted with mica-infused pearlescent pigments and multi-layer spray coating technology, the Pearl White finish reveals subtle, soft luminous shifts across different lighting conditions and viewing angles. It combines the restrained sophistication of a professional camera with the refined sophistication of quiet luxury that complements lifestyle photography, travel vlogging, and everyday storytelling—offering fashion-forward creators a new visual choice for their creative toolkit.



Professional Cinematic Storytelling with Style



The Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White is engineered around two powerful lens configurations that transform how creators capture the world. The primary 20mm wide-angle lens features an all-new 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, delivering up to 4K/240 fps video powered by cutting-edge LOFIC technology. Its 17 stops of dynamic range—typically found only in high-end cinema cameras—preserve exceptional highlight and shadow details even in challenging lighting including brilliant sunsets, backlit portraits, and high-contrast scenes. The new 10-bit D-Log 2 color profile captures over one billion colors, empowering creators to recover shadow and highlight detail with cinema-grade precision and maximum grading flexibility. Meanwhile, the premium 60mm medium-tele lens with f/1.8 aperture (f/6.3-equivalent depth of field) and 3× optical zoom up to 12× zoom create the signature shallow-focus portraiture that defines cinematic production. Combined with the gimbal’s precision stabilization and professional-grade color science, these lenses enable creators to shoot with the intent of cinema directors—maintaining studio-level control and post-production mastery in a remarkably compact 230-gram form.



Creative Features For Modern Filmmaking

Cinematic Slow Motion: Capture up to 8× ultra-HD slow motion at 4K/240 fps, turning dynamic moments—spinning subjects, flowing hair, cascading water—into mesmerizing slow-motion sequences with full optical detail intact.

High-Resolution Stills: Capture up to 37MP photos with crystal-clear detail that can be reframed in post, ensuring creators never miss the perfect composition.

4K Live Photo: Automatically record 1.5-second clips in 4K for every photo, capturing the motion and narrative surrounding every frame.

Intelligent Tracking: Intelligently follow subjects –such as people, vehicles, pets, or dynamic shapes–with ActiveTrack 8.0 and keep them perfectly framed even in complex scenes.

Ultra-Fast File Transfer: Streamline editing workflows with USB 3.1 support and 800MB/s transfer speeds.

Extended Creative Runtime: Capture every moment without interrupting workflows with up to 210 minutes of runtime on a single charge and fast-charging capability reaching 0–80% in just 18 minutes.

Auto Media Transfer to iOS: Automatically transfers newly captured footage to iOS devices after powering off the camera for more streamlined mobile editing workflow. For optimal stability, pair with iPhone 16 series or later running iOS 26.4.1 or above, with camera battery level above 15%.

HDR 10-bit Color Mode: Record in stunning high-dynamic-range 10-bit video, capturing over one billion colors for maximum post-production flexibility. Playback on HDR-compatible displays reveals the full visual richness of your footage.

Fully Compatible with the Osmo Ecosystem



The Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White seamlessly integrates with DJI’s versatile accessory ecosystem. Sold separately, this edition is compatible with the Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light, premium ND and polarizing filters, wide-angle lens adapters, battery handle, and OsmoAudio microphones. This ecosystem approach empowers creators to build customized rigs tailored to their production needs, whether shooting solo or running complex multi-camera setups.



Pricing and Availability



The Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White is now available in the UK through store.dji.com and authorized DJI retailers. Pricing and configurations are as follows:

Osmo Pocket 4P Pearl White Standard Combo: 529 GBP, it includes the Osmo Pocket 4P (Pearl White), USB-C to USB-C PD Cable (USB 3.1), Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light (White), DJI Wrist Strap (White), Osmo Pocket 4 Handle With 1/4″ Thread (White) and Osmo Pocket Pro Portable Carrying Pouch (White).