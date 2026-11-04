Canon has announced two new accessories for its camera range, introducing the DM-E10D digital microphone and TC-N3 timer remote controller. The microphone is designed to simplify audio recording for video creators, while the remote adds more advanced timing controls for photographers working with long exposures, time-lapse sequences and other situations where precise shutter control is important. Both products are due to become available in December 2026.

The DM-E10D is Canon’s smallest hotshoe microphone, measuring 53.7mm in length and weighing approximately 59g. It uses a supercardioid pickup pattern to concentrate on sound coming from in front of the camera, helping reduce unwanted background noise when recording speech. This makes it particularly suitable for presenters filming themselves, although its directional design means microphone positioning will still play an important part in recording clear audio.

Unlike conventional microphones that require a separate audio cable, the DM-E10D connects through Canon’s Multi-function Shoe, which handles digital audio transmission as well as power and camera-based control. This removes the need for separate batteries or an external receiver, reducing the number of components required when filming. A dedicated MENU button on the microphone also provides access to the camera’s sound recording settings, allowing users to make adjustments without navigating through the camera’s controls first.

For stills photographers, the new TC-N3 replaces Canon’s TC-80N3 timer remote, introducing a larger LCD screen with an orange backlight for improved visibility in low-light conditions. Canon has also redesigned the buttons and added cross-key controls, alongside dedicated power and self-timer/time buttons. The changes are intended to make the controller easier to operate, particularly when working outdoors at night or setting up longer shooting sequences.

The TC-N3 allows photographers to programme start and end times, shooting intervals and long-exposure durations, giving greater control over when photographs are taken. These functions are particularly useful for astrophotography, time-lapse projects and unattended shooting, where a camera may need to operate over an extended period. A TC-E3 version will also be available, providing an alternative connection for compatible Canon cameras. Both versions use two AAA batteries and feature a tripod socket for mounting the controller during a shoot.

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Canon’s new accessories at a glance

Specification DM-E10D microphone TC-N3 / TC-E3 timer remote Primary use Video and voice recording Time-lapse and long-exposure photography Connection Canon Multi-function Shoe N3 or E3 terminal, depending on version Main features Supercardioid pickup, digital audio, MENU button Interval timer, long-exposure timer, programmable start and end times Power Supplied by compatible camera Two AAA batteries Other details Approx. 59g; 53.7mm long Backlit LCD, tripod socket Availability December 2026 December 2026

Canon says both accessories will be available from December 2026, although UK pricing has not yet been announced. Camera compatibility will depend on the connection used, with the DM-E10D requiring a supported Multi-function Shoe camera and the timer remotes available in N3 and E3 versions for different Canon models.



For more information see the Canon website.

Press release

Canon expands its creator and photography accessories range with new digital microphone and timer remote controller

London, United Kingdom, 4 November 2026 – Canon today announces two new accessories designed to give content creators and photographers greater control, convenience and flexibility when capturing content. The new Canon Microphone DM-E10D offers a simple, cable-free way to upgrade audio quality when presenting to camera, while the Canon Timer Remote Controller TC-N3 introduces improved ergonomics, enhanced visibility expanded shooting capabilities for time-lapse and long-exposure photography and extended compatibility with the TC-E3 variant.

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Further enhancing its versatility, both variants of the new Timer Remote Controller feature a tripod socket for flexible mounting options and is powered by two AAA batteries. Available in two versions with N3 and E3 terminals, it also extends compatibility across a broader range of supported Canon cameras.

Designed to support a wide range of creative needs, both products reflect Canon’s ongoing commitment to developing intuitive imaging solutions that help users get the most from their equipment, whether creating engaging video content or capturing precise moments in photography.

Clearer audio, simpler content creation

Designed with content creators in mind, the Canon Microphone DM-E10D provides a convenient way to improve audio quality when speaking directly to camera. Its compact, lightweight design makes it an ideal companion for vlogging, live streaming and on-the-go content creation, helping creators capture clearer voice recordings while reducing distractions from surrounding noise.

Featuring a supercardioid directional microphone design, the Canon Microphone DM-E10D focuses on sound in front of the camera, helping keep audiences engaged with the creator’s message. Digital audio transmission via Canon’s Multi-function Shoe provides a cable-free connection, with the microphone powered and controlled directly through compatible cameras. This removes the need for separate batteries, transmitters or receivers, allowing creators to spend less time setting up and more time capturing content.

Weighing approximately 59g and measuring just 53.7mm in length, the Microphone DM-E10D is Canon’s smallest hotshoe microphone, adding minimal bulk to a camera setup. A dedicated MENU button also provides quick access to the camera’s sound recording settings, making it easier to adjust audio configurations while filming.

Greater precision and control for creative photography

The Canon Timer Remote Controller TC-N3 offers photographers greater flexibility and precision when capturing time-lapse sequences, long exposures and other carefully timed shots. Designed as the successor to the TC-80N3, the new controller introduces an improved interface and enhanced functionality, making it easier to configure and manage complex shooting sequences.

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A larger LCD display, featuring an orange backlight for improved visibility in low-light conditions, makes settings easier to read and adjust, while redesigned buttons and cross-key controls provide more intuitive operation. The addition of dedicated power and self-timer/time buttons further simplifies everyday use, supported by an ergonomic design that can be comfortably operated with either hand.

New time-setting functionality allows photographers to specify start and end times, alongside interval and long-exposure timer settings, providing greater control over when and how images are captured. With the ability to programme long shoots, the Canon Timer Remote Controller TC-N3 is particularly suited to astrophotography, time-lapse photography and unattended shooting, helping photographers capture specific moments without needing to remain beside their camera.

By combining intuitive design with practical new capabilities, Canon continues to expand its imaging accessories ecosystem, providing creators and photographers with accessible tools to improve their workflows and achieve more with their photography and video content.

Availability

The Canon Microphone DM-E10D and Canon Timer Remote Controller TC-N3/TC-E3 will be available from December 2026