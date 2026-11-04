Canon has announced a series of firmware updates for its Cinema EOS cameras, introducing new features for the EOS C400, EOS C80 and EOS C50. The updates, which will be available as free downloads from December 2026, include expanded autofocus capabilities, improved colour controls and greater customisation. The EOS C50 will also gain support for Canon Speedlite flash accessories, making it more useful for photographers who regularly switch between stills and video.

One of the more significant additions is Multi-Matrix Support, which will be available across all three cameras. This provides more precise control over colour and saturation along selected colour axes, making it easier to match footage from different cameras during a production. Canon says the feature will also help filmmakers working with LED volumes and virtual production environments, where maintaining consistent colours between physical subjects and digital backgrounds can be particularly challenging.

The updates introduce several other improvements aimed at broadcast and professional production work, including enhanced CV metadata for focus and zoom encoder information, Black Level adjustment when recording in Canon Log 2 or Canon Log 3, and image stabilisation support for lenses with focal lengths exceeding 1000mm. Audio output in Slow & Fast mode is also being added, giving productions more flexibility when moving between different recording formats and frame rates.

For EOS C400 and EOS C80 owners, Canon is extending autofocus support in Slow & Fast mode to additional frame rates between 60p and 120p, specifically 72p, 75p, 90p and 96p. This should make it easier to maintain focus on moving subjects when recording slow-motion footage, particularly for sports, documentary and event production. Canon is also improving the on-screen display with additional information, including Base ISO and cooling fan indicators.

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The EOS C50 receives a particularly useful addition for hybrid photographers, with support for compatible Canon Speedlite accessories through its Multi-Function Accessory Shoe. Supported equipment includes EL-series and EX-series Speedlites, Macro Lights and Speedlite Transmitters, allowing photographers to use flash when capturing still images without switching to a separate camera system. This could be especially useful for wedding and event photographers who need to alternate between video recording and flash photography.

Canon is also expanding the functions that can be assigned to RF lens buttons, camera control dials and programmable buttons across all three models. These include autofocus, digital tele-converter, sensor mode and exposure controls, allowing operators to adapt the cameras to their preferred working methods.

The firmware updates will be available free of charge from December 2026 through Canon’s official support website. Canon has not provided a specific release date within the month, and compatibility with individual Speedlite accessories should be checked against the manufacturer’s supported equipment list once the firmware is released.

Press release

London, United Kingdom, 4 November 2026 – Canon today announces a new firmware update for its Cinema EOS range, introducing a series of enhancements across the EOS C400, EOS C80 and EOS C50. Developed in response to customer feedback and evolving production needs, the updates deliver new broadcast and virtual production capabilities, enhanced filmmaking features and greater customisation, alongside Speedlite flash support for the EOS C50. These improvements reinforce Canon’s commitment to continually enhancing its professional imaging range to meet the changing needs of filmmakers, broadcasters and hybrid creators.

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Enhanced broadcast and virtual production workflows

The firmware update introduces Multi-Matrix Support across the EOS C400, EOS C80 and EOS C50, providing advanced control over image colour and saturation across selected colour axes. This enables greater precision when matching multiple cameras and working with LED volumes, helping cameras integrate more seamlessly into existing real-time colour workflows.

Further enhancements support demanding broadcast and virtual production environments, including improved CV metadata for focus and zoom encoder data, Black Level adjustment when shooting in Canon Log 2 or Canon Log 3, and Image Stabilisation support for lenses exceeding 1000mm. Audio output in Slow & Fast mode also enables greater flexibility for productions that move between high-speed sports footage and post-match interviews.

Expanded filmmaking capabilities

For professional filmmakers using the EOS C400 and EOS C80, the update extends autofocus support in Slow & Fast mode to additional frame rates between 60 and 120p, including 72p, 75p, 90p and 96p. This allows users to benefit from Canon’s advanced autofocus tracking across a wider range of slow-motion shooting scenarios, supporting narrative, documentary, commercial and music video productions.

The update also improves on-screen display information, including Base ISO and fan indicators, helping users monitor key camera settings and operational information while shooting.

Speedlite flash support for the EOS C50

Expanding the versatility of the EOS C50, the firmware update introduces support for compatible Canon Speedlite flash accessories via the Multi-Function Accessory Shoe. This enhancement is particularly valuable for professional photographers and hybrid shooters, including wedding and event creators, who want to capture high-quality still images using flash alongside video footage from the same event.

Supported accessories include EL-series and EX-series Speedlites, Macro Lights and Speedlite Transmitters. [1]

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Greater customisation and control

In response to customer requests, the update introduces additional customisation options for RF lens buttons, camera control dials and assignable buttons across the EOS C400, EOS C80 and EOS C50. Users can assign quick access to a wider range of functions, including autofocus, digital tele-converter, sensor mode and exposure settings.

These refinements enable professionals to tailor camera operation to their individual shooting styles and workflows, improving efficiency and providing more intuitive control on set.

By delivering new capabilities and refinements in response to professional user feedback, Canon continues to evolve its Cinema EOS range to support a broad range of production requirements, helping customers maximise the potential of their existing equipment and giving prospective users greater flexibility when choosing a camera system.

Availability

The new firmware updates for the EOS C400, EOS C80 and EOS C50 will be available to download free of charge fromDecember 2026 via canon-europe.com/support.