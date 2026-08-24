Lighting manufacturer Nanlux has integrated its high-end Nebula C8 colour engine into the tiny Evoke 5C LED light. Using an 8-colour LED array that includes Deep Red, Amber, Lime, Cyan, and Indigo as well as the usual Red, Green and Blue, the light is claimed to produce more accurate skin tones as well as a wider range of colour temperatures. Measuring just 5.6×4.4×4.5cm and weighing only 160g, the Nanlux Evoke 5C is designed to fit into small spaces and to produce fine beams of light to pick out details, create accents and to act in place of practical lights in a room set.

The Nanlux 5C head offers 4 buttons on the body to navigate modes and menu settings An optional battery grip acts as a handle for hand-held operation and adds over 4 hrs of extra light

Remarkably, the Evoke 5C can also be used underwater, accepting immersion to a depth of 1m for up to 30mins, or to 30m using the Nanlux dedicated underwater housing. Crucially the light has an internal battery that can provide full power output for up to 50 minutes, while the USB port accepts power from an external battery or the wall. An optional handle grip that clips onto the base of the light offers an additional 4 hours and 21 minutes of full power output via its internal battery. When used in a practical light fitting, E27 Socket adapter AS-MSA-E27-EV5C allows the Evoke 5C to be mounted in a screw-fit light socket while also being powered by that socket.

The light draws 6W and can deliver up to 496 lux at 1m when set to 5600K with no modifiers, but Nanlux claims we should expect up to 2529 lux at 1m when the 35° projection attachment is used. There are seven lighting modes including a CCT mode with a range of 1000-20,000K with +/-200 G/M shift available, and a Gel mode with simulations for 460 coloured gels from Lee and Rosco. The effects mode offers 15 special effects including police car, explosion, storm and a Candle/Fire setting that Nanlux says is enhanced by the use of its Deep Red LEDs.

A total of 17 accessories are available for the light, including 7 magnetic modifiers, four mounting options and a CRMX module that allows wireless remote control. Wired remote control is available to DMX desks, while NFC allows users to batch-control DMX settings across multiple lights, and built-in Bluetooth means Evoke 5C heads can be controlled via a smartphone app.

Advertisement

The head’s internal battery can be charged via the USB port. The port can also be used to accept power while the head is in use

A kit of eight Evoke 5C heads is also available that comes in a customised case that can charge all eight heads and the included four battery grips at the same time. The kit includes numerous accessories, such as diffusers, barndoors, Fresnel lenses, magnetic mounting yokes and various power accessories.

The Nanlux Evoke 5C single head kit costs £246, while the 8-head kit with charging case costs £2934. A modifier kit that includes magnetic snoot, magnetic barndoors and a magnetic dome diffuser costs £16.20. For more information see the Nanlux website.

The Evoke 5C Kit comes with a case, modifiers and the battery handle. An eight-head kit comes with a charging case with numerous accessories each with their own slot

Press release:

NANLUX Evoke 5C: The tiny professional spotlight with advanced light shaping capabilities and Nebula C8 color light engine

The NANLUX Evoke 5C is an ultra-compact spotlight built for professionals. Until now, truly small LED spotlights have lacked the precision and control demanded by gaffers and DPs, but NANLUX changes that equation entirely with this meticulously designed 6W fixture with its built-in battery.

Advertisement

The Evoke 5C delivers pro-level light shaping and precision full-color output, yet measures just 5.6×4.4×4.5 cm and weighs a mere 160g. It is ideal for small scenes, desktop and macro cinematography/photography, or seamless integration into set furniture as unobtrusive practicals.

The Evoke 5C’s comprehensive range of magnetically attachable modifiers, including Soft Dome, Fresnel Lens, Spot Beam Lens, Snoot, and Projection Attachment, enables precise accents, fill lighting, and atmospheric enhancement. The fixture can be used handheld with the snap-on battery grip, precision-aimed with its dedicated yoke stand, securely mounted with anti-twist 1/4″-20 threads, or used for in-prop concealment. With rugged build and IP67 resistance, it can be deployed anywhere, anytime. An optional underwater housing takes it to even greater depths. The Evoke 5C delivers professional-grade precision and flexibility in an exceptionally compact design, making it ideal for demanding lighting applications.

Handy and Versatile

The Evoke 5C measures just 5.6 × 4.4 × 4.5 cm (2.2 × 1.73 × 1.77 in) and weighs only 160 g (5.64 oz). Exceptionally portable and quick to set up, it can be handheld for run-and-gun shooting or discreetly placed within the frame to provide subtle fill light without drawing attention. It delivers 2,026 lux at 0.5 m (light only, 5600K), approximately doubling with the optional Fresnel Lens and reaching 5.5 times with the Spot Beam Lens. This makes it ideal for enhancing fine details, building atmosphere, adding localized highlights, or creating precise accent lighting.

Versatile with Comprehensive Accessories

14 dedicated accessories are designed for the Evoke 5C, including various modifiers, mounting, power, and control accessories. It features magnetic and snap-fit designs on the front, and magnetic and latch designs with electronic contacts on the back, allowing quick and easy attachment of accessories. A 1/4”-20 mount secures the Evoke 5C on light stands or other supports, and a USB-C port allows power input, firmware updates, or connection of an adapter cable for wired DMX control.

Advertisement

Innovative C8 Light Engine

Like the larger NANLUX Evoke 150C and Evoke 600C, the Evoke 5C is equipped with the advanced Nebula C8 Color Light Engine, that integrates Deep Red, Red, Amber, Lime, Green,Cyan, Blue, and Indigo LEDs. It achieves higher color saturation, offers an ultra-wide color temperature range of 1,000K-20,000K with ±200 green/magenta adjustment, and delivers excellent color rendering with a CRI/TLCI average of 98. The Evoke 5C has seven built-in lighting modes, including CCT, HSI, HSIW, RGBW, XY Coordinates, Gel, and Effect, providing versatile lighting control for creative and professional applications.

Flexible Power Options

With its built-in lithium battery, the Evoke 5C can operate for about 2.5 hours, and lasts 4.7 hours with the Battery Grip, making it perfect for on-the-go shooting and rapid repositioning. It also accepts USB-C power, is compatible with the E27 Socket Adapter, or can be charged in the 8-Light Kit Case via electronic contacts.

Dustproof and Waterproof

With an IP67-rated body, the Evoke 5C delivers reliable performance in challenging environments. It can be submerged up to 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes. The optional IP68-rated Underwater Housing extends its operational depth to 30 meters, enabling high-quality lighting for diving applications.

Advertisement

Multiple Control Methods

The Evoke 5C supports multiple wired and wireless control methods to meet the lighting requirements of professional productions, whatever the complexity. Adjustments can be made directly on the fixture or wirelessly via the NANLINK App. For larger or more complex shoots, it allows remote control via wired DMX or wireless CRMX. The NFC function allows users to batch-set DMX parameters for multiple fixtures even when they are powered off, greatly improving pairing efficiency.

Optional Kits

In addition to the standard kit, optional bundles include the Evoke 5C 1-Light Kit and the 8-Light Kit, designed to support a wide range of shooting setups—from solo creators to gaffers on large productions. The Evoke 5C Kit provides a variety of modifiers, allowing quick transitions between spotlighting, soft lighting, and beam spread control. Its convenient carrying bag features a carabiner, allowing it to be attached to a belt or bag for easy transport.

The Evoke 5C 1-Light Kit

The 8-Light Kit includes eight Evoke 5C fixtures, a comprehensive range of modifiers, mounting, power, control accessories, and a custom-designed GUTEK T-230 charging case. This portable solution combines efficient storage, charging, and protection. The case supports three power options – AC power, D-tap battery, or USB-C PD adapter – simultaneously charging eight Evoke 5C fixtures and four Battery Grips.

Advertisement

Evoke 5C Key Features:

• Tiny and lightweight, measures just 5.6×4.4×4.5 cm, weighs only 160g

• LED Full-color spot light, equipped with Nebula C8 Light Engine

• Industry’s widest CCT range of 1,000K–20,000K with ±200 green/magenta adjustment

• Excellent color rendition with CRI/TLCI average 98/98, TM-30 Rf/Rg average 96/100

• Seven lighting modes: CCT, HSI, HSIW, RGBW, XY coordinates, gel, effect

Advertisement

• Built-in battery, supports USB-C, Battery Grip, E27 Adapter, or 8-Light Kit Case power

• Comprehensive accessory ecosystem: 14 dedicated accessories with magnetic design

• IP67-rated durable metal body

• Wired and wireless control methods: on-board, NANLINK App, DMX/RDM, LumenRadio CRMX, NFC

Price and Availability

The Evoke 5C costs $219, the Evoke 5C Kit costs $265, and Evoke 5C 8-Light Kit costs $2,950, excluding local taxes.

Advertisement

For more information, please visit www.nanlux.com.