Pergear has unveiled its second-generation 10mm f/5.6 fisheye lens, offering photographers an affordable way to capture ultra-wide shots without spending a fortune. Priced at just $66, the new lens retains much of its predecessor’s specifications but introduces a sturdier metal body and an improved lens coating.

The Pergear 10mm f/5.6 II is designed for APS-C cameras and delivers an impressive 172-degree field of view, giving a full-frame-equivalent focal length of 15mm. This offers photographers the exaggerated perspective and curved distortion typically associated with fisheye lenses, making it particularly useful for landscapes, architecture and creative close-up shots.

While the optical specifications remain largely unchanged, Pergear has made a few improvements to the design. The lens now features an all-metal housing with an integrated lens hood, while a revised coating is intended to reduce unwanted reflections and improve image quality, particularly when shooting against strong light.

It’s also surprisingly compact, measuring just 32mm long and 50mm in diameter, with a weight of only 120g. That makes it an easy addition to a camera bag, particularly for photographers who want to experiment with fisheye photography without carrying another bulky lens.

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There are a few compromises to consider, however. The lens is manual focus only, although its ultra-wide field of view and relatively small f/5.6 aperture should make focusing fairly straightforward. It can also focus on subjects as close as 15cm, allowing for more dramatic close-up compositions.

The Pergear 10mm f/5.6 II is available for Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Canon EOS M and Micro Four Thirds mounts, as its image circle is designed to cover APS-C sensors rather than full-frame cameras.

The lens is available now for $66 on Amazon or $69 directly from Pergear’s online store. At that price, it’s an accessible option for photographers looking to try something different without investing heavily in a specialist lens.

Pergear 10mm F5.6 II APS-C Fisheye Lens Specifications

Aperture F/5.6 Lens Construction 6 Elements in 5 Groups Angle of View 172° Focal Length 10mm (35mm equiv.: 15mm for E/X/Z, 20mm for M4/3) Focus Range Approx. 15cm – ∞ External Dimensions ø50mm x 32mm Weight Approx. 120g (without lens caps) Mounts Fuji X / M4/3 / Sony E / Canon EOS-M

Press release

Pergear 10mm F5.6 II APS-C Fisheye Lens, 172° Ultra-Wide Angle Manual Focus Lens for X/E/Z/RF/EOS-M and M4/3

The Pergear 10mm f/5.6 II pancake fisheye lens offers a 10mm equivalent focal length (15mm for E/X/Z, 20mm for M4/3), it is a small and compact ultra-wide-angle lens that can live on your camera and always stay in your bag! PERGEAR 10mm F5.6 II is an all-manual lens with an expansive 172° angle of view, capable of producing unique perspectives and creative distortions.

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